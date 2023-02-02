ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Maya Devi

Baby Monkey cries when Separated from Human Mommy, Video goes Viral

The bond between mothers and their babies has always baffled us. And it isn’t necessary that a mother births the baby for the selfless love to develop. Many videos of little, happy families where mothers took in babies from different species act as proof. Even arch enemies cats and mice, and dogs and cats, live as mother-children affectionately.
Fatherly

Viral Video Shows Potty-Training Toddler Lying to Dad About Pooping

Normally, kids who lie to their parents’ faces earn punishment, but one West Virginia two-year-old’s gaslighting of his dad is earning him viral fame instead. Dani DeVito (seriously) shared a video of her son Matt and husband Greg having a conversation while Matt is perched atop the toilet, a relatively new experience for him. Asked repeatedly if he pooped, Matt denies, denies, denies.
One Green Planet

Hilariously Slow Chase Between Baby and Senior Dog Caught on Camera [Video]

Never a dull moment with these two!#TheRealPussinBoots #frolic #curbyourenthusiasm #findyourjoy #firsttimewalkingthedog❤️ #babywalksdog #puremagic #soberdad #preciousmoments #thelittlethings #funnyaf😂. This hilarious moment between a baby and a senior dog walking together for the first time will make your day!. @albertsbucketlist posted a TikTok of Albert, a small senior dog, and...
TheDailyBeast

12-Year-Old Girl Dies From Viral TikTok Trend

Argentinian authorities are investigating after a 12-year-old child reportedly hung herself on a video call with her classmates on Friday, inspired by a viral challenge circulating on the social media app TikTok. Milagros Soto, who lived in the Sante Fe town Capitán Bermúdez, was discovered dead in her room on Friday, according to an autopsy obtained by Argentinian newspaper El Litoral. “We are inconsolable [because] we gave her so much love,” said Soto’s aunt, Laura Luque, according to the New York Post, adding that the young girl was bullied in school over her blonde hair. “I believe someone encouraged her to do it.” Soto, who had allegedly attempted the banned “blackout” stunt at least twice before, is among dozens of children to die from the challenge, the majority of whom were aged 12 or under. TikTok, which has faced several lawsuits from bereaved parents over its platforming of the deadly act, has claimed little responsibility.Read it at New York Post
KISS 106

Man Teases Indiana Dog Until She Gets Hilarious Revenge [WATCH]

Dogs can be so funny. Just when we think that we have the upper hand and have outsmarted them, they show us that they are just as funny and smart as we are. Sometimes, I feel like if my dogs could speak, they would give me the business. Both dogs have distinct personalities with a range of emotions. Their cute faces and funny senses of humor make me love them even more.
Upworthy

Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads.
DogTime

Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes

Over 100 Shih Tzus are looking for their forever homes after the RSPCA rescued them from a breeding house in October, per Metro. When officers found the dogs after a noise complaint in the English town of Torquay, they were matted with feces and infested with fleas. They rescued 96 dogs, but there are now […] The post Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes appeared first on DogTime.
One Green Planet

Dog Goes Viral For Hopping in Excitement While Being Dried With a Towel

This golden retriever named Tula loves being dried off with a towel by her human and does an adorable hop because of how excited she is. @morgiepb posted a video of Tula on her TikTok of her adorable hops. Some have compared Tula to the famous Nala, who is a dog that went viral on TikTok for her hilarious ‘Nala Stomps’. Just like Nala, when Tula gets her back rubbed, she starts to stomp her back legs to show just how much she is enjoying it.
Distractify

Woman Gets Revenge on Plane Passenger Who Keeps Putting Bare Feet on Her Arm Rest

Keeping some personal space while inside an airplane is a pretty tall order. It's no secret that seats in commuter aircraft vessels have considerably shrunk over the years, while fares have ballooned a whopping 1,094.70% since 1963. This means that you're paying a lot more but are getting a lot less, i.e. you're getting royally screwed for the most part, every time that you fly.

