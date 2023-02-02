ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Blue-chip 2024 wideout says LSU commitment isn't set in stone

LSU has one of the top wideouts in the 2024 cycle currently committed to its class, but that commitment appears to be more of a placeholder. Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes wideout Joseph Stone told On3’s Jeremy Johnson he has not shut down his recruitment. “My recruitment is not closed....
BATON ROUGE, LA
kalb.com

ASH’s All-American Alexis Guillory signs with LSU Track & Field

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexis Guillory joins a very talented list of track & field athletes from Alexandria Senior High to sign to the next level. On Friday, February 3, she wrote her own name down on the list and signed her signature on her letter of intent to continue her career at LSU.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
247Sports

The position situation that LSU's current 2024 commits walk into

LSU is off to one of the faster starts in this 2024 recruiting cycle, currently boasting the No. 2 class in the country as we approach a dead period in recruiting. Coaches are always planning ahead in recruiting. In other words they’re analyzing every possible scenario when knowing what players and positions to attack given the scenarios of the current roster. LSU wants to build this program with freshmen and this will be the second full year that Brian Kelly and this coaching staff get to recruit a class, with major additions at positions of need starting to fill up with still 11 months to go until the early signing period.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KEEL Radio

LSU Announces New Collective for NIL Deals

Depending on your source, NIL, (Name, Image, Likeness) has either been great for college athletics, or is the method of its destruction. If you're not familiar with NIL, it now allows college athletes to be able to profit off of their Name, Image, or Likeness. Where college athletics used to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

New study reveals interesting LSU football stadium fact

LSU football’s Tiger Stadium is one of North America’s most photogenic sports venues. Such is according to a study published by OBLG. LSU football fans that have visited Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge are keen on its beauty. So much so the facility was recognized as ‘one of the most Instagrammable sports venues in North America.‘ Inspired by TripAdvisor reviews, OBLG took to Instagram to search out sports venue-specific hashtags. They discovered Tiger Stadium is a top 10 most Instagrammed sports facility with 38,009 hashtags.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Ponchatoula knocks off Madison Prep in Charger Classic

Ponchatoula earned a statement win 56-48 over Madison Prep on Saturday night in the second weekend of the Charger Classic, hosted at Scotlandville. The point guard-center duo of Jeremiah Lewis and Allen Graves helped the Green Wave (21-6) build an early lead, then take it back in the second half after Madison Prep (23-2) threatened to seize control. Lewis scored 14 of his 26 points in the first half and made six free throws down the stretch to preserve the win.
PONCHATOULA, LA
KPLC TV

Sean Ardoin and LSU Marching Band head to the Grammy Awards

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Roll out the red carpet and bring out the purple and gold! The 65th annual Grammy Awards Ceremony has nominated an album created by Creole Rock and Soul Artist, Sean Ardoin and the Golden Band from Tigerland for Best Regional Roots Music Album. The groundbreaking...
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge

If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Swamp life: Plan to revitalize Maurepas Swamp finally moving ahead

It is a scene straight out of Louisiana lore, a seeming exemplar of swamp life: Craggy cypress trees, moss dangling from their branches, stretch out for thousands of acres atop dark, shallow waters. But a quick glance does not do it justice. In fact, the Maurepas Swamp, covering a vast...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
beckersdental.com

Louisiana dental office abruptly closes without notice

Esthetic Associates, a dental office in Baton Rouge, La., appears to have abruptly closed without notice, CBS affiliate WAFB reported Feb. 2. The general dentist at the practice is Tyler Lasseigne, DDS. One couple, Mattie and James Woodard, who are both patients at the practice, told WAFB they were scheduled...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Grilled redfish, tacos and a waffle sandwich: Best things we ate this week

For my husband's birthday, we decided to go fancy and headed out to 18 Steak at L'Auberge. Since it was a celebration, he ordered the jumbo lump blue crabcake appetizer ($23). The crabcake was served with Madagascar sauce, Creole rémoulade and charred pearl onion. He proclaimed it to be delicious and said it was one of the best he's had since leaving Maryland. He also ordered the dry-aged Delmonico 18-ounce rib-eye ($69), which was cooked exactly to his rather particular ordering specifications — something we both appreciate. I ordered the grilled redfish on the half-shell ($42). My redfish was served with seasonal squash, charred lemon, Gulf shrimp and a hollandaise sauce. It was wonderful, too. I noticed that they also served steaks "Pittsburgh style," which is my favorite way to eat a steak. When my birthday rolls around, I know what I plan to order!
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRProud

Here’s where you can get boiled crawfish in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana’s crawfish season runs from January through July. Coincidentally, the season runs at the same time as Mardi Gras and the state’s festival season, making them a popular way to pass a good time between parades. Eating boiled crawfish with friends and family is a deep-rooted tradition. Native Americans were […]
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy