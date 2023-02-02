For my husband's birthday, we decided to go fancy and headed out to 18 Steak at L'Auberge. Since it was a celebration, he ordered the jumbo lump blue crabcake appetizer ($23). The crabcake was served with Madagascar sauce, Creole rémoulade and charred pearl onion. He proclaimed it to be delicious and said it was one of the best he's had since leaving Maryland. He also ordered the dry-aged Delmonico 18-ounce rib-eye ($69), which was cooked exactly to his rather particular ordering specifications — something we both appreciate. I ordered the grilled redfish on the half-shell ($42). My redfish was served with seasonal squash, charred lemon, Gulf shrimp and a hollandaise sauce. It was wonderful, too. I noticed that they also served steaks "Pittsburgh style," which is my favorite way to eat a steak. When my birthday rolls around, I know what I plan to order!

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO