Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
saturdaydownsouth.com
Blue-chip 2024 wideout says LSU commitment isn't set in stone
LSU has one of the top wideouts in the 2024 cycle currently committed to its class, but that commitment appears to be more of a placeholder. Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes wideout Joseph Stone told On3’s Jeremy Johnson he has not shut down his recruitment. “My recruitment is not closed....
What LSU Tigers fans must consider regarding 2023 recruiting class
With the close of the 2023 recruiting cycle, Death Valley Voice offers advice to LSU Tigers fans. Today, we’re talking to football fans sensing the urge to get carried away with high school stats, stars, and composite rankings. National Signing Day closed the LSU Tigers 2023 football recruiting cycle...
LSU Shows Signs Of Life, Come Up Short 79-69 Against No. 4 Alabama
Derek Fountain shines for the Tigers as they proved their ability to hang with an SEC foe, compete until final buzzer.
kalb.com
ASH’s All-American Alexis Guillory signs with LSU Track & Field
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexis Guillory joins a very talented list of track & field athletes from Alexandria Senior High to sign to the next level. On Friday, February 3, she wrote her own name down on the list and signed her signature on her letter of intent to continue her career at LSU.
The position situation that LSU's current 2024 commits walk into
LSU is off to one of the faster starts in this 2024 recruiting cycle, currently boasting the No. 2 class in the country as we approach a dead period in recruiting. Coaches are always planning ahead in recruiting. In other words they’re analyzing every possible scenario when knowing what players and positions to attack given the scenarios of the current roster. LSU wants to build this program with freshmen and this will be the second full year that Brian Kelly and this coaching staff get to recruit a class, with major additions at positions of need starting to fill up with still 11 months to go until the early signing period.
LSU Announces New Collective for NIL Deals
Depending on your source, NIL, (Name, Image, Likeness) has either been great for college athletics, or is the method of its destruction. If you're not familiar with NIL, it now allows college athletes to be able to profit off of their Name, Image, or Likeness. Where college athletics used to...
theadvocate.com
LSU coach Jay Johnson reveals that he asked a player to come back during last year's Vanderbilt series
LSU coach Jay Johnson revealed on Friday that he asked Jack Merrifield to come back on the second day of the Vanderbilt series last May. The fifth-year senior played a rotational role at third base last year, appearing in 28 games and starting 13 of them, batting .238 with three doubles and driving in 10 RBIs.
New study reveals interesting LSU football stadium fact
LSU football’s Tiger Stadium is one of North America’s most photogenic sports venues. Such is according to a study published by OBLG. LSU football fans that have visited Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge are keen on its beauty. So much so the facility was recognized as ‘one of the most Instagrammable sports venues in North America.‘ Inspired by TripAdvisor reviews, OBLG took to Instagram to search out sports venue-specific hashtags. They discovered Tiger Stadium is a top 10 most Instagrammed sports facility with 38,009 hashtags.
theadvocate.com
Ponchatoula knocks off Madison Prep in Charger Classic
Ponchatoula earned a statement win 56-48 over Madison Prep on Saturday night in the second weekend of the Charger Classic, hosted at Scotlandville. The point guard-center duo of Jeremiah Lewis and Allen Graves helped the Green Wave (21-6) build an early lead, then take it back in the second half after Madison Prep (23-2) threatened to seize control. Lewis scored 14 of his 26 points in the first half and made six free throws down the stretch to preserve the win.
NOLA.com
After Madison Brooks' death, women at LSU are concerned about safety. What's being done?
When walking to and from her night classes across dark areas of campus, LSU sophomore Najada Magee often doesn't feel safe — and she knows many other women feel the same way. "We need something for us," she said. "Like an escort or buddy system where you can call...
‘A beautiful bundle of joy’ |Friends remember LSU student Madison Brooks at Covington funeral service
The line was out the door at St. Peter Catholic Church where family and friends were showing how much they loved her.
KPLC TV
Sean Ardoin and LSU Marching Band head to the Grammy Awards
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Roll out the red carpet and bring out the purple and gold! The 65th annual Grammy Awards Ceremony has nominated an album created by Creole Rock and Soul Artist, Sean Ardoin and the Golden Band from Tigerland for Best Regional Roots Music Album. The groundbreaking...
stmarynow.com
JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge
If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
theadvocate.com
Swamp life: Plan to revitalize Maurepas Swamp finally moving ahead
It is a scene straight out of Louisiana lore, a seeming exemplar of swamp life: Craggy cypress trees, moss dangling from their branches, stretch out for thousands of acres atop dark, shallow waters. But a quick glance does not do it justice. In fact, the Maurepas Swamp, covering a vast...
beckersdental.com
Louisiana dental office abruptly closes without notice
Esthetic Associates, a dental office in Baton Rouge, La., appears to have abruptly closed without notice, CBS affiliate WAFB reported Feb. 2. The general dentist at the practice is Tyler Lasseigne, DDS. One couple, Mattie and James Woodard, who are both patients at the practice, told WAFB they were scheduled...
theadvocate.com
Grilled redfish, tacos and a waffle sandwich: Best things we ate this week
For my husband's birthday, we decided to go fancy and headed out to 18 Steak at L'Auberge. Since it was a celebration, he ordered the jumbo lump blue crabcake appetizer ($23). The crabcake was served with Madagascar sauce, Creole rémoulade and charred pearl onion. He proclaimed it to be delicious and said it was one of the best he's had since leaving Maryland. He also ordered the dry-aged Delmonico 18-ounce rib-eye ($69), which was cooked exactly to his rather particular ordering specifications — something we both appreciate. I ordered the grilled redfish on the half-shell ($42). My redfish was served with seasonal squash, charred lemon, Gulf shrimp and a hollandaise sauce. It was wonderful, too. I noticed that they also served steaks "Pittsburgh style," which is my favorite way to eat a steak. When my birthday rolls around, I know what I plan to order!
brproud.com
Get ready to peel, crawfish prices fall after high prices at start of season
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – With the Super Bowl less than 10 days away, there is some good news to share about the price of crawfish. For a few weeks, consumers chose not to pay high prices for their crawfish. More crawfish were out there to be had and...
houmatimes.com
LWFC Approves Resolution to Add 1,906 Acres Donated by Chevron USA to Salvador WMA
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) approved a resolution to add 1,906 acres of marshland and wetlands to the Salvador Wildlife Management Area (WMA) during its February meeting Thursday (Feb. 2) in Baton Rouge. Chevron U.S.A., Inc. donated the land, located in St. Charles Parish. With the addition, Salvador...
theadvocate.com
In $2M fight between Baton Rouge parks and state employee pensions, parish could be on the hook
While East Baton Rouge's parks system and state public employee retirement systems fight in court over $2 million in tax money, the sheriff is anticipating that parish government could be on the hook for the money in the meantime. Sheriff Sid Gautreaux's office is responsible for collecting taxes and distributing...
Here’s where you can get boiled crawfish in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana’s crawfish season runs from January through July. Coincidentally, the season runs at the same time as Mardi Gras and the state’s festival season, making them a popular way to pass a good time between parades. Eating boiled crawfish with friends and family is a deep-rooted tradition. Native Americans were […]
