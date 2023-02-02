ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers


Maya Devi

Baby Monkey cries when Separated from Human Mommy, Video goes Viral

The bond between mothers and their babies has always baffled us. And it isn’t necessary that a mother births the baby for the selfless love to develop. Many videos of little, happy families where mothers took in babies from different species act as proof. Even arch enemies cats and mice, and dogs and cats, live as mother-children affectionately.
One Green Planet

Emotional Reunion Between Dog and Two Kittens Goes Viral on TikTok

A heartwarming video of a dog reuniting with kittens after a 10-day quarantine is so adorable and went viral on TikTok. Reuniting with the Kittens! The initial greeting did not work out the way she had hoped. Grayvy was unsure about Phoebe after being separated from her for 10 days (due to an illness). Phoebe was sad, but patient and it paid off in the end. #kitten #catsanddogs #catvideo #dogvideo #love #fyp.
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Upworthy

Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads.
Andrei Tapalaga

Man Spent $16,000 To Become a Dog

The man, only known as Toco, had such a strong desire to become a dog that he spent roughly $16,000 on a human-sized dog costume, which he has worn on a regular basis to fulfill his goal. Not only wearing the costume but whilst wearing it he would act as a dog.
DogTime

Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes

Over 100 Shih Tzus are looking for their forever homes after the RSPCA rescued them from a breeding house in October, per Metro. When officers found the dogs after a noise complaint in the English town of Torquay, they were matted with feces and infested with fleas. They rescued 96 dogs, but there are now […] The post Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes appeared first on DogTime.
One Green Planet

Dog Found Abandoned with Heartbreaking Note Attached to Collar

An animal shelter in Chattanooga, Tennessee, shared a heartbreaking note that was found next to a dog wandering the streets. The dog, Lilo, was brought to the McKamey Animal Shelter in Chattanooga after she was found by a local walking alone with her leash still attached. The note was attached to her collar and read,
CHATTANOOGA, TN
msn.com

Cat Creeping Up on Sleeping Puppy Leaves Internet Laughing: 'Stealth Mode'

Online commenters were left amused by a "stealthy" cat that was caught on camera "creeping up" on his puppy sibling in a video that has gone viral on social media. The clip, shared on TikTok by the pet's owner earlier this month under the username Lils.m03, shows the puppy sleeping peacefully on the sofa as the cat "creeps up" on him from behind the sofa, almost hitting him with his paws before backing off.

