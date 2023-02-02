ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland, NY

Guilderland Public Library news: Take Your Child to the Library Day

By Spotlight Newsroom
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Og7k_0kaA6Zsx00

The first Saturday of February is officially “Take Your Child to the Library Day” (though we think every day fits this category!)

We’re marking the occasion on Sat. Feb. 4 at 2:00 p.m. by showing the 1994 family film “The Pagemaster,” featuring Macaulay Culkin and Christopher Lloyd. Both live action and animated is incorporated in this fantasy story. A young boy (Culkin) is transported into the world’s most notable novels as he tries to navigate through the enchanted library. Rated G; no registration required.

Teen Tech Help Desk

Drop in anytime on Thurs. Feb. 2, 9 or 16, 4:00-6:00 p.m., for tech help from Guilderland Central School District National Honor Society students. The teens can help with smartphone applications, downloading books to devices, email set-up, internet searches, and more.

Teen Advisory Groups

Teens: earn volunteer credit by participating in our new Advisory Groups. Give us your input on programs, books, and the Foundry Teen Space. We’ll have after-dinner treats for you. Teen Advisory Group for grades 9-12 is scheduled for Thurs. Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. For grades 6-8, we’ll meet during winter break on Thurs. Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. Please register on the Events Calendar at guilderlandlibrary.org, indicating any food allergies in the Notes field.

Info Surge! Groundhog Day

Grab a bag of popcorn and watch the perennial comedy favorite “Groundhog Day” with us on Thurs. Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell star, along with Punxsutawney Phil, of course! Along with the scenes and dialogue, we’ve surged this movie with fun factoids. Join us for a fun night! Rated PG; adult themes. No registration required.

Movie Night

We’re screening the 2022 romantic comedy “Bros” on Mon. Feb. 6 at 6 pm on the big screen in our Helderberg Room. The plot involves two men in Manhattan who avoid commitment, but are drawn to each other. No registration required.

Genealogy Assistance

Professional Genealogist Lisa Dougherty offers 1:1 family history consultations on the 2nd Wednesday of the month at GPL. The next drop-in session is planned for Wed. Feb. 8, 6:00-8:00 p.m; no need to make an appointment. For more general information, visit Lisa’s website: http://www.upstatenygenealogy.com.

— Luanne Nicholson

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
schenectadygov.com

Schenectady Soup Stroll winners announced

2023 Schenectady Soup Stroll (photo courtesy: Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation) 2023 Schenectady Soup Stroll (photo courtesy: Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation) by: Sara Rizzo Posted: Jan 30, 2023 / 09:08 AM EST Updated: Jan 30, 2023 / 09:09 AM EST SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 7th annual Schenectady Soup Stroll was held on Saturday. During the event, thousands of people sampled soup from 34 participating restaurants. Those who sampled at least 10 soups could vote on their favorite.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Schenectady boutique offers students, families free, warm clothes

A hat, gloves and proper coat can make all the difference for elementary students who might not otherwise have them. Inside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School – a neighborhood school serving students in Pre-K through 5th grade – lives a boutique with a unique purpose. The...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Saratogian

SNAPSHOT: Albany County unveils reusable bag design

Deputy Albany County Executive Daniel C. Lynch unveiled the latest reusable bag design by 6-year-old “Cardiac Kid” Gabe Greenberg. Gabe was born with a congenital heart defect and created a design that linked the importance of a healthy heart to a healthy planet. Gabe and his parents, Mike and Melissa Greenberg and Gabe’s older brother Caleb also joined Lynch as well as Albany County Clerk Bruce Hidley, County Comptroller Susan Rizzo, American Heart Association Capital Region New York Executive Director Amy Young and board member Michael Poindexter. (Photo provided)
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
Saratogian

Saratoga County holds Planning and Zoning Conference

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The Saratoga County Planning and Economic Development Department held its 17th annual Planning and Zoning Conference recently at the Saratoga Springs City Center, bringing together more than 600 planning and zoning professionals from across New York state. “Saratoga County is proud to hold this informative...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Saratogian

Saratoga Springs Police Department blotter

Criminal Mischief: Clifton Cage, 43, of Saratoga Springs, was arrested at 7:13 pm on Jan. 23 in Saratoga Springs for fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree robbery, fourth-degree criminal mischief disabling equipment to prevent a request for emergency assistance, and aggravated family offense with more than 1 offense within 5 years. Criminal...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Parents Push Back on Homeless Shelter Location

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A plan by Saratoga Springs city officials to establish a homeless shelter on Williams Street has been met with backlash from parents and community members at Saratoga Central Catholic School, who say the shelter could create safety concerns for the school’s students. On Monday, Jan....
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Upstate New York School Under Fire Over “Racist Snowman” Post

This could've easily been a cute Facebook post showing off their students enjoying a wonderful winter activity. Unfortunately, one sentence managed to corrupt the whole post and spark outrage from the community. "Racist Snowman" Post Receives Backlash from the Community. Yesterday, January 31st, the Coxsackie-Athens Central School District posted a...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Saratogian

PDT Market specialty grocery store set to open in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — A specialty grocery store is opening soon in the Spa City with the debut of PDT Market – a place to eat, shop and learn. Set in the former Price Chopper Limited space at 55 Railroad Pl. in downtown Saratoga Springs, PDT Market’s opening is anticipated for later this month or in early March, according to creator Adam Foti.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

City Mission patrols streets to locate homeless during extreme cold

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With dangerous temperatures Friday night, the City Mission in Schenectady patrolled the city’s streets in an attempt to help those who need it most. The organization using a van, fully stocked with supplies, to bring people to shelter if needed. “Tonight is life and death,” said Michael Saccocio, the Executive Director […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Capital Region warming stations and homeless shelters

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Here are a list of warming stations and homeless shelters around the Capital Region:. Bethesda House 834 State Street Schenectady, NY 12307 Friday – Sunday – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. City Mission of Schenectady 425 Hamilton Street Schenectady, NY 12305 Friday...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy