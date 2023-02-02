In the year 2050, agriculture might happen in labs as well as fields, and on the menu for dinner? Microalgae. This may not sound very appealing, but microalgae contain proteins, essential fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals, including vitamins A, B1, B2, C, and E, iron, calcium, and folic acid. Microalgae “superfood” supplements like spirulina and chlorella have been a fixture of the wellness scene for decades. But with a bitter, grassy, or fishy flavor, the single-celled organisms have remained niche, reserved mainly for those willing to overlook their pungent aromas in pursuit of health.

