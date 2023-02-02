ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boley, OK

WMUR.com

What's the best florist in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, romance is in the air! It may seem cliché, but is there a better Valentine's Day gift than flowers? They're a little glimpse of spring in the middle of a frigid winter and a great way to show someone that they're in your thoughts.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

NH Business: Technology companies in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire may not be the biggest state, but its technological prowess can be felt throughout the country. According to Julie Demers, executive director of the NH Tech Alliance, the tech industry is, "the strongest engine of economic activity in New Hampshire." On the latest installment...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire mayors warn of frigid temperatures approaching

LACONIA, N.H. — As the bitter cold approaches New Hampshire, state and city leaders are coming up with ways to make sure everyone is kept out of the cold. Many Granite Staters will head into the warmth and safety of their homes for a much-needed escape from the cold but for some, the simple luxury of a warm spot to lay your head is not always a guarantee.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold at West Chesterfield store

MANCHESTER, N.H. — No one won Saturday's Powerball jackpot, but one person can cash in a significant prize after a winning ticket was sold in New Hampshire. The winning ticket worth $100,000 was purchased at Riverside Grocery in West Chesterfield. New Hampshire Lottery said the player won $50,000 by...
CHESTERFIELD, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Bitter cold air moves out of N.H., milder temperatures return Sunday

After a dangerous blast of arctic air, conditions gradually improve with a warm up on the way for Sunday. A WIND CHILL WARNING remains in effect for Coos and northern Grafton counties until 7pm for wind chills up to 30 below zero. Otherwise, the winds continue to relax this evening and temperatures will actually begin to rise tonight. High temperatures jump back into the 30s to near 40 tomorrow with more cloud cover.
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH
WMUR.com

ISO New England says electrical grid prepared for extreme cold

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The people who oversee the New England power grid said the system is prepared for this weekend's bitterly cold weather in New Hampshire. ISO New England officials said there will be enough electricity for everyone as temperatures plummet below zero. The regional transmission organization said it...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

