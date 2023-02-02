Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMUR.com
Granite Staters witness suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down off Carolina coast
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some Granite Staters in South Carolina witnessed the suspected Chinese spy balloon being shot down on Saturday. The suspected spy balloon was shot down by the U.S. military off the Carolina coast. For the past several days, the balloon has drifted over the United States moving east.
WMUR.com
DNC approves new presidential primary calendar, strips New Hampshire of 'first-in-the nation' status
PHILADELPHIA — The Democratic Party on Saturday approved the reordering of its 2024 presidential primary, replacing Iowa with South Carolina in the leadoff spot as part of a major shake-up meant to empower Black and other minority voters critical to its base of support. Although changes are still possible...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire low temperatures by town: Feb. 3-4, 2023
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many communities in New Hampshire saw temperatures well below zero as dangerously cold temperatures gripped the state.
WMUR.com
What's the best florist in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, romance is in the air! It may seem cliché, but is there a better Valentine's Day gift than flowers? They're a little glimpse of spring in the middle of a frigid winter and a great way to show someone that they're in your thoughts.
WMUR.com
Proper training, good hiring can avoid violent police incidents, New Hampshire chiefs say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Since the release of body cam video that shows Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols, there have been new calls for police reform across the country. In New Hampshire, some police chiefs say confident that what happened in Memphis wouldn't happen here. Nichols died three days...
WMUR.com
NH Business: Technology companies in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire may not be the biggest state, but its technological prowess can be felt throughout the country. According to Julie Demers, executive director of the NH Tech Alliance, the tech industry is, "the strongest engine of economic activity in New Hampshire." On the latest installment...
WMUR.com
Arctic cold forces higher summits of New Hampshire into the stratosphere
While much of New Hampshire woke up to temperatures well below zero Saturday morning, the higher summits of the Presidential Range in the White Mountains experienced wind chills under -100°. For a brief time, summits like Mount Washington were actually in the stratosphere, the layer of the atmosphere that...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire mayors warn of frigid temperatures approaching
LACONIA, N.H. — As the bitter cold approaches New Hampshire, state and city leaders are coming up with ways to make sure everyone is kept out of the cold. Many Granite Staters will head into the warmth and safety of their homes for a much-needed escape from the cold but for some, the simple luxury of a warm spot to lay your head is not always a guarantee.
WMUR.com
Some New Hampshire closings reported as bitterly cold air arrives
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some school districts moved to close for the day Friday as a frigid air mass was set to grip New Hampshire for Friday and Saturday. Visit this link to view the closings list and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the FREE WMUR app.
WMUR.com
Dangerously cold temperatures move out of New Hampshire; warm-up coming Sunday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills gripped New Hampshire for the coldest morning in years, but conditions will continue to improve the rest of the weekend. A wind chill warning still remains in effect for Coos and northern Grafton counties until 7 this evening for wind...
WMUR.com
Meals on Wheels works to ensure clients fed, workers protected during extreme cold
MERRIMACK, N.H. — The extreme cold on Friday in New Hampshire was causing added challenges for groups like Meals on Wheels. The organization said it was making adjustments to keep its workers safe. Meals on Wheels officials said they brought extra food to people over the past few days...
WMUR.com
'Very, very troubling': More Americans are pulling from their 401(k) to make ends meet
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: How to take advantage of new 401(k) rules. As the inflation crisis continues, more Americans are turning to their 401(k)s for help making ends meet. “Some are not only taking it out of their savings, but they are also taking it out...
WMUR.com
Full video: New Hampshire police chiefs discuss Tyre Nichols video, police training
VIDEO: In a roundtable discussion with News 9, police chiefs from three New Hampshire communities talk about how to prevent police violence. Read the full story.
WMUR.com
Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold at West Chesterfield store
MANCHESTER, N.H. — No one won Saturday's Powerball jackpot, but one person can cash in a significant prize after a winning ticket was sold in New Hampshire. The winning ticket worth $100,000 was purchased at Riverside Grocery in West Chesterfield. New Hampshire Lottery said the player won $50,000 by...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire suspends service hour limits on home heating oil, propane deliveries
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Safety has temporarily lifted the limits on when deliveries of home heating oil, propane and more, can be made. The temporary lifting of the restrictions will also be for motor carriers that deliver gasoline, diesel fuel, medications, fuel and also exempt is utility crews.
WMUR.com
Man nearly loses $10K after scammer uses popular money transfer app to target victim
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It's one of the fastest-growing types of scams, and the path to your money is a popular payment app connected to big banks. An investigation from sister station WGAL found a Pennsylvania man targeted who lost $10,000. But what he did next was a smart...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hourly weather timeline: Track how cold wind chills get for Friday, Saturday
VIDEO: Get an hour-by-hour look at the dangerously cold wind chills in New Hampshire for Friday and Saturday. Read the full forecast here.
WMUR.com
Video: Bitter cold air moves out of N.H., milder temperatures return Sunday
After a dangerous blast of arctic air, conditions gradually improve with a warm up on the way for Sunday. A WIND CHILL WARNING remains in effect for Coos and northern Grafton counties until 7pm for wind chills up to 30 below zero. Otherwise, the winds continue to relax this evening and temperatures will actually begin to rise tonight. High temperatures jump back into the 30s to near 40 tomorrow with more cloud cover.
WMUR.com
ISO New England says electrical grid prepared for extreme cold
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The people who oversee the New England power grid said the system is prepared for this weekend's bitterly cold weather in New Hampshire. ISO New England officials said there will be enough electricity for everyone as temperatures plummet below zero. The regional transmission organization said it...
Comments / 0