ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

Kathy Hochul colonizing Long Island with housing order, NY GOP pols say

Seven Republican state senators say Gov. Kathy Hochul has imperial-like ambitions to transform Long Island through a state budget proposal to expand housing statewide to ease ongoing shortages in the New York City area. “She seeks to solve New York City’s housing crisis by turning Long Island into the sixth borough of New York City,” state Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Massapequa) said at a Friday press conference in Mineola alongside six GOP colleagues. “The proposals in the Governor’s Executive Budget are a reckless and irresponsible attempt to defy both local government’s right to control local zoning and the right of each and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island leaders ask 'Where is Santos?'

NEW YORK - Some Long Island leaders in Rep. George Santos’ district feel like they’re in limbo. East Hills Mayor Michael Koblenz says Santos and his office have been silent since he was sworn in last month. "We have no representation," he said. "I’ve been mayor for more...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Rep. George Santos' office vandalized

NEW YORK - Embattled Rep. George Santos' district office in Queens has been vandalized. A photo provided to FOX 5 shows several words written in gold paint on the window. Santos released a statement about the vandalism, saying "This act of cowardly behavior is beyond unacceptable and compromises the safety of my staff as well as my constituents."
QUEENS, NY
Secret NYC

Governor Hochul Proposes Banning ‘Dangerous People’ From The Subway

NYC officials have been announcing plans towards subway safety in NYC, from bringing together the Department of Homeless Services (DHS), the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH), the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in a collaborative effort to support individuals in need, to announcing the installation of subway platform doors by 2024. And their most recent effort could ban “dangerous people” from NYC subways and buses. As it stands currently under a law implemented in 2020, sentencing judges have the authority to ban individuals from the MTA system if convicted of unlawful sexual conduct against passengers, customers, or MTA employees, or assault against MTA employees, according to a memo. The new proposal would build onto this law to include individuals who assault other passengers, customers, or MTA contractors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverheadlocal

Candidates interview for Riverhead GOP nod: Hubbard for supervisor, Connelly and Waski for council, Wooten and Tucci for clerk

Council Member Tim Hubbard is seeking the Republican Party nod for Riverhead Town Supervisor. Hubbard was interviewed by the Republican screening committee this afternoon, screening committee chairperson Victor Prusinowski said. Council Member Frank Beyrodt is not going to seek re-election, Prusinowski said. He did not request an interview. Riverhead Board...
RIVERHEAD, NY
wshu.org

Sound Bites: Dangerous cold, security for schools receiving threats

There will be dangerously cold temperatures this weekend. Temperatures are forecasted to drop below zero. Wind chills could be as low as below 40 degrees. To be connected with services such as shelters and warming centers:. Call 211 in Connecticut. Call 866-WARM-BED in Nassau County. Call 631-854-9100 in Suffolk County.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
foodmanufacturing.com

Restaurant Owner Arrested for Ignoring Federal Investigators

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. – The operator of two Long Island restaurants may have thought they only had to take orders from customers, but now has learned that ignoring the orders of federal investigators and a federal court will get you arrested. On February 1, 2023, the U.S. Marshals Service...
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
cityandstateny.com

NY mourns Tyre Nichols, Hochul unveils budget proposal and vetoes the Grieving Families Act

In some ways it’s been a very good week for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (a proposed bailout from an impending fiscal cliff, more funding, ect., ect.), but one gaffe is nearly impossible to overlook – literally. Take a stroll in the newly opened Grand Central Madison terminal and you just might see it. Etched in the stone lining of one of the walls, there’s a typo of famed artist Georgia O’Keeffe’s name beside her quote “One can’t paint New York as it is, but rather as it is felt.” The MTA’s response when reporters reached out about the missing F? “We clearly f-ed this one up.” Read on for more of this week’s biggest headlines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mcknightshomecare.com

NY home care exec sentenced to prison in $100M fraud scheme

A Brooklyn, NY, home care executive was sentenced to 54 months in prison earlier this week for a scheme that defrauded the state’s Medicaid program out of more than $100 million. U.S. District Judge John Cronan handed down the decision Wednesday, following Marianna Levin’s guilty plea for wire fraud...
BROOKLYN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

City Council still undecided about pot sales

The Long Beach City Council, still weighing whether to reverse a decision it made in December 2021 to opt out of a New York state program to allow retail sales of marijuana, met with state cannabis officials Monday night and peppered them with questions about the control the city would have over the dispensaries that would sell it.
LONG BEACH, NY
longisland.com

Former Suffolk County Legislator, Co-Conspirator Convicted of Defrauding Mortgage Lender Out of Over $250,000

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced the convictions of GEORGE GULDI, a former Suffolk County legislator and disbarred attorney, and VICTORIA DAVIDSON for defrauding Ditech Financial LLC, a mortgage lender, out of more than a quarter of a million dollars. The jury convicted GULDI and DAVIDSON of all counts following an approximately two-week trial before U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

New York state trooper accused of writing 2 dozen fake traffic tickets

NEW YORK - A New York state trooper is facing felony charges, accused of writing false traffic tickets - at least 24 of them - including one written last March to a man who had died earlier in the day. He patrolled busy highways in Westchester, where there's no shortage of people speeding and committing other infractions, but investigators allege State Trooper Edward Longo tried to boost his productivity by writing phony traffic tickets. "I don't think that this officer, if he's guilty of these charges, was thinking very clearly about this. It just seems so reckless," said retired NYPD Det. Phil...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy