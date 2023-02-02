ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westland, MI

fox2detroit.com

Police: Missing 3 rappers were killed upstairs in abandoned apartment, dumped in basement

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police have confirmed the bodies were the three missing rap artists found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park. Sources tell FOX 2 – Friday morning, a man from Detroit was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection to the murder of the three aspiring rappers. He is being held on a parole violation down there. Meanwhile, another man was brought into custody, in the last week here in Detroit – for questioning in the case.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Youths allegedly doubled and tripled up in juvenile jail cells

Overcrowding at the Wayne County juvenile jail had officials recently doubling up some youths in cells and placing three together in an intake room with mattresses on the floor, according to employees and photos obtained by the Free Press. An employee sent an email to court officials this week with the allegations and photos of the overcrowding, writing that Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility administrators should be "ashamed of themselves for these deplorable conditions and nonchalant...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman convicted of murdering her child's father in 2021 stabbing

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 24-year-old woman who stabbed the father of her child to death two years ago has been found guilty of first-degree murder. Damia Imani Foster, who was 22 at the time of the incident, was convicted after a jury trial Feb. 2, Wayne County Prosecutors said Thursday. She's scheduled to be sentenced to prison in March.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Wanted fugitive arrested in Flint by U.S. Marshals

FLINT, MI — A man wanted by police for several felony firearm charges was arrested Thursday, Feb. 2, in Flint. The U.S. Marshals arrested James Ashley in the 2000 block of Borderline Drive in partnership with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, which is where Ashley was charged with the firearm felonies.
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Livonia police looking for women who attempted to steal over $1K worth of products from Walmart

LIVONIA, Mich. – Police are looking for a couple of women who tried to steal over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Livonia Walmart. Livonia police posted on Facebook that a couple of women were trying to walk out of the Plymouth Road store with over $1,400 worth of merchandise in their carts on Jan. 31. When store employees confronted the suspects, they fled the store and left in a dark colored pick-up truck.
LIVONIA, MI
CBS Detroit

Clinton Township woman sentenced after stealing money from senior care facility

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Clinton Township woman has been sentenced to jail after stealing money from residents at a senior care facility.Tina Coleman, 47, has been sentenced to six months in the Macomb County Jail, 24 months of probation (including the six months in custody) and restitution of $73,521.68 once she is released from jail. Coleman worked as a Business Manager at the LakePointe Senior Care and Rehabilitation Center.According to the attorney general's office, the facility conducted an audit after they found discrepancies with a deposit made in September 2021. Through the audit, officials at the facility discovered 65 unauthorized trust checks were written to five unknown people between March 13, 2017, and Sept. 16, 2021.Officials learned that Coleman would write the checks and have people cash them for her. The funds used were placed in trust for the residents at the senior care facility, and Coleman was not authorized to write the checks or receive money. "Seniors and their families entrust these residential facilities, and their employees, with their lives and livelihoods," said Nessel. "Coleman violated that trust, and I am grateful that Judge Sabaugh recognized the severity of that crime."  
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF CLINTON, MI
MLive

Victim in fatal Jackson shooting identified by police

JACKSON, MI -- Police have released the name of an 18-year-old man shot and killed in Jackson on Thursday. Taray Suddeth, of Jackson, was shot Feb. 2 while driving south on North Waterloo Avenue in Jackson, police said. As of Friday afternoon, no arrests have been made in connection to...
JACKSON, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Woman robbed and beaten at bus stop

TAYLOR — A 42-year-old woman said she was robbed and beaten by two masked men at 1:15 a.m. Jan. 12 at a bus stop near Eureka and Pardee roads. The woman said she was leaving Meijer and approaching the bus stop when the two men pushed her down on the bench and demanded her money. After taking $200 from her, she said they hit her. A bruise was visible under her left eye.
TAYLOR, MI
13abc.com

Toledo Police Department charges woman $500 to recover stolen car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Should you have to pay to get your stolen car back? That’s the question Tiffany Lawrence is asking after the Toledo Police Department tried charging $500 to get her car back from TPD’s impound lot. “Why am I paying anything? That’s what I’m trying...
TOLEDO, OH

