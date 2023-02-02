Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
MSP: Speeding Macomb County driver had a loaded submachine gun on his lap
A 21-year-old Macomb County man who was pulled over for speeding Tuesday night spent the evening in jail after police found loaded weapons in his car, according to Michigan State Police. “It is unclear what the drivers intentions were with the weapons,” MSP said in a statement. State Police...
fox2detroit.com
'The court finally got it': Repeat suspect remanded to jail, charged with attacking 2 women on bond
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A shooting suspect who was out on bond has been charged with domestic violence. The man allegedly assaulted the mother of his child and her mother while out on a reduced bond. Torrion Hudson was back in court Friday for another arraignment. Afterwards Magistrate Malaika Ramsey-Heath,...
fox2detroit.com
2 women wanted after not scanning all items at Livonia Walmart, fleeing when confronted
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Livonia police are searching for a pair of suspects who attempted to steal multiple items at Walmart. Police say the suspects attempted to steal $1,400 worth of merchandise after failing to scan them at self-checkout. After being confronted by loss prevention, the suspects fled the...
Detroit gas station clerk accused of shooting innocent customer
A gas station clerk is facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a shooting on Detroit's west side.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Missing 3 rappers were killed upstairs in abandoned apartment, dumped in basement
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police have confirmed the bodies were the three missing rap artists found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park. Sources tell FOX 2 – Friday morning, a man from Detroit was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection to the murder of the three aspiring rappers. He is being held on a parole violation down there. Meanwhile, another man was brought into custody, in the last week here in Detroit – for questioning in the case.
Youths allegedly doubled and tripled up in juvenile jail cells
Overcrowding at the Wayne County juvenile jail had officials recently doubling up some youths in cells and placing three together in an intake room with mattresses on the floor, according to employees and photos obtained by the Free Press. An employee sent an email to court officials this week with the allegations and photos of the overcrowding, writing that Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility administrators should be "ashamed of themselves for these deplorable conditions and nonchalant...
fox2detroit.com
Woman convicted of murdering her child's father in 2021 stabbing
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 24-year-old woman who stabbed the father of her child to death two years ago has been found guilty of first-degree murder. Damia Imani Foster, who was 22 at the time of the incident, was convicted after a jury trial Feb. 2, Wayne County Prosecutors said Thursday. She's scheduled to be sentenced to prison in March.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 people charged with armed robbery, assault with intent to murder in Warren
WARREN, Mich. – Four people have been charged and arraigned in connection with armed robbery, assault with the intent to murder, and weapons charges in Warren. The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 31), but all four were charged Friday (Feb. 3) and could face potential life in prison. Below are...
fox2detroit.com
Second juvenile charged in fatal shooting of 15-year-old at Detroit hotel
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A second juvenile has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Detroit teen, who was found with a wound in his chest at a hotel. The Wayne County Prosecutors Office said it had charged a 16-year-old male in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old on Dec. 31.
Wanted fugitive arrested in Flint by U.S. Marshals
FLINT, MI — A man wanted by police for several felony firearm charges was arrested Thursday, Feb. 2, in Flint. The U.S. Marshals arrested James Ashley in the 2000 block of Borderline Drive in partnership with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, which is where Ashley was charged with the firearm felonies.
Finally solved, Michigan sheriff reflects on 25-year-old homicide case he never gave up on
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held on to Frances Prieur’s obituary. She died when she was 98 years old, and he’d promised her he’d find the man who sexually assault and killed her sister, Mary Prieur, in Lennon in 1997. Frances would...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Livonia police looking for women who attempted to steal over $1K worth of products from Walmart
LIVONIA, Mich. – Police are looking for a couple of women who tried to steal over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Livonia Walmart. Livonia police posted on Facebook that a couple of women were trying to walk out of the Plymouth Road store with over $1,400 worth of merchandise in their carts on Jan. 31. When store employees confronted the suspects, they fled the store and left in a dark colored pick-up truck.
Bartender leaving work busted for driving drunk in Troy at 2:30 a.m.: police
A 23-year-old woman from Dearborn is facing a drunken driving charge after she was pulled over early in the morning last week in Oakland County.
Clinton Township woman sentenced after stealing money from senior care facility
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Clinton Township woman has been sentenced to jail after stealing money from residents at a senior care facility.Tina Coleman, 47, has been sentenced to six months in the Macomb County Jail, 24 months of probation (including the six months in custody) and restitution of $73,521.68 once she is released from jail. Coleman worked as a Business Manager at the LakePointe Senior Care and Rehabilitation Center.According to the attorney general's office, the facility conducted an audit after they found discrepancies with a deposit made in September 2021. Through the audit, officials at the facility discovered 65 unauthorized trust checks were written to five unknown people between March 13, 2017, and Sept. 16, 2021.Officials learned that Coleman would write the checks and have people cash them for her. The funds used were placed in trust for the residents at the senior care facility, and Coleman was not authorized to write the checks or receive money. "Seniors and their families entrust these residential facilities, and their employees, with their lives and livelihoods," said Nessel. "Coleman violated that trust, and I am grateful that Judge Sabaugh recognized the severity of that crime."
Victim in fatal Jackson shooting identified by police
JACKSON, MI -- Police have released the name of an 18-year-old man shot and killed in Jackson on Thursday. Taray Suddeth, of Jackson, was shot Feb. 2 while driving south on North Waterloo Avenue in Jackson, police said. As of Friday afternoon, no arrests have been made in connection to...
downriversundaytimes.com
Woman robbed and beaten at bus stop
TAYLOR — A 42-year-old woman said she was robbed and beaten by two masked men at 1:15 a.m. Jan. 12 at a bus stop near Eureka and Pardee roads. The woman said she was leaving Meijer and approaching the bus stop when the two men pushed her down on the bench and demanded her money. After taking $200 from her, she said they hit her. A bruise was visible under her left eye.
Jackson woman sentenced to prison for involvement in ‘heinous’ 2009 murder
JACKSON, MI -- Several years after she was arrested for her alleged involvement in a robbery and brutal murder, Jackson woman has been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars. Tiffany Reichard was sentenced Thursday, Feb. 2, to spend 12 to 20 years in prison for her involvement in...
Jackson man arrested after robbing market at knifepoint
JACKSON, MI -- A robbery at knifepoint and the police chase that followed resulted in several felony charges for a Jackson man Thursday, police said. Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Feb. 2, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to a robbery alarm at the PS Food Mart at 1301 S. West Avenue in Jackson.
Bodies found in apartment building identified as 3 Michigan rappers missing for almost two weeks, police say
Three bodies found in the Detroit area this week were identified by authorities Friday as those of three rappers who were missing for almost two weeks, according to Michigan State Police.
13abc.com
Toledo Police Department charges woman $500 to recover stolen car
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Should you have to pay to get your stolen car back? That’s the question Tiffany Lawrence is asking after the Toledo Police Department tried charging $500 to get her car back from TPD’s impound lot. “Why am I paying anything? That’s what I’m trying...
