Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baseball Star Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Unvaccinated Migrant Kids Allowed Entry into NYC SchoolsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
Nikki Secondino: Arraignment for horrific, deadly attack on father and sister reveals new detailsLavinia ThompsonNew York City, NY
Related
NY street honoring KKK leader renamed after student-led effort
Malverne, N.Y. — A street that honored a leader of the Ku Klux Klan in New York has a new name after a yearslong campaign led by high school students. The village board of Malverne, on Long Island, voted last year to rename Lindner Place, named after Paul Lindner, a banker who helped develop the village more than a century ago and also served as great titan of the New York State Klan.
Dr. Yusef Salaam, member of exonerated 'Central Park Five', to announce candidacy for NYC Council
Salaam was part of the group that was wrongfully convicted of the rape of a Central Park jogger in 1989. He was just 15 years old at the time.
More Protests Are Happening Against NYC Council Members Who Support Drag Story Hour
There have been numerous protests against drag story hours and the New York City Council members who support them, though not all of them receive media attention. The anti-LGBTQ campaigners, according to Council Member Shekar Krishnan, have visited his area 11 times in the past six months. Four times at my district office, twice at my home, and four times at the library, and we also held another LGBT event.
fox5ny.com
Rep. George Santos' office vandalized
NEW YORK - Embattled Rep. George Santos' district office in Queens has been vandalized. A photo provided to FOX 5 shows several words written in gold paint on the window. Santos released a statement about the vandalism, saying "This act of cowardly behavior is beyond unacceptable and compromises the safety of my staff as well as my constituents."
Herald Community Newspapers
Superintendent Kenneth Graham is leaving Locust Valley Central School District
I think that the relationship got a little strained in the beginning, and it was hard to foster a close relationship because of Covid.”. Kenneth Graham stepped down as Locust Valley Central School District superintendent on Jan. 26. He had offered to stay until early March to enable the district to search for a replacement, but the district de-clined his offer.
Vendor apologizes for school lunch served on 1st day of Black History Month
School officials said lunch on the first day of Black History Month was supposed to be Philly cheesesteak, broccoli and fresh fruit -- but that is not what was served.
yonkerstimes.com
Former County Legislator Ruth Walter Announces Bid to Take Seat Back from James Nolan
Ruth Walter Launches Bid To Make County Government More Accountable to Community Needs; Vows to ‘Deliver Results for Residents who have been Under-represented.’ With Campaign Rematch, Walter Joins a Growing Chorus of Voters Unhappy with the Lack of Leadership Under Current Representative. Former County Legislator Ruth Walter has...
Over 60 organizations and leaders gather to support reintroduction of curriculum focused on religious diversity
The resolution calls on the New York City Department of Education to provide all grade levels with a curriculum focused on religious diversity.
fox5ny.com
Long Island leaders ask 'Where is Santos?'
NEW YORK - Some Long Island leaders in Rep. George Santos’ district feel like they’re in limbo. East Hills Mayor Michael Koblenz says Santos and his office have been silent since he was sworn in last month. "We have no representation," he said. "I’ve been mayor for more...
longislandadvance.net
Pat-Med schools taken off ‘schools to watch’ list
As of the end of the 2021-22 school year, the New York State Department of Education has awarded 10 out of 11 schools in the Patchogue-Medford School District good standing after they made …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Kathy Hochul colonizing Long Island with housing order, NY GOP pols say
Seven Republican state senators say Gov. Kathy Hochul has imperial-like ambitions to transform Long Island through a state budget proposal to expand housing statewide to ease ongoing shortages in the New York City area. “She seeks to solve New York City’s housing crisis by turning Long Island into the sixth borough of New York City,” state Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Massapequa) said at a Friday press conference in Mineola alongside six GOP colleagues. “The proposals in the Governor’s Executive Budget are a reckless and irresponsible attempt to defy both local government’s right to control local zoning and the right of each and...
Woman, 82, pronounced dead discovered alive at LI funeral home
A Long Island funeral home received a breathing 82-year-old woman on Saturday, despite being told she was dead, police said.
queenseagle.com
Officials look to Queens locals for Creedmoor campus ideas
For years, the sprawling campus of Creedmoor Psychiatric Center has remained mostly abandoned. With its troubling history of patient treatment, the vast campus has become fodder for local ghost stories and urban adventures. Beyond a remaining hospital and a government building, it has been used for little else in recent years.
NYC cop charged with assault, menacing
NEW YORK, NY – An off-duty New York City cop was arrested on Saturday shortly after midnight in Brooklyn. Detectives with the 79th Precinct reported Efrain Alejandro, 29, was charged with assault, menacing, and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol-content of .08. The details of Alejandro’s arrest were not immediately released. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. The post NYC cop charged with assault, menacing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two moms sue New York school district for ‘emotional distress’ caused by mask enforcement
Monique Parsons and Jennifer Venth accused a New York school district of prompting “emotional distress” by forcing students to wear face coverings.
Riverhead supervisor bows out: Aguiar announces she will not seek a third term of office
Riverhead Supervisor announced last night she will not seek a third term of office. She did not provide a reason for her decision. Aguiar made the announcement public in a statement emailed by Deputy Supervisor Devon Higgins at shortly before 7:30 p.m. Friday. According to the press release, the supervisor...
Mayor Adams spends night at migrant shelter in Brooklyn
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams spent the night on a cot alongside hundreds of migrants staying at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal shelter on Friday. “We’re going to stay the night with our brothers here and just let them know that we’re all in this together. This is how you get through things,” […]
Herald Community Newspapers
Where does the Five Towns Community Center go from here?
Five Towns Community Center employees, volunteers and neighbors gathered for a meeting on Jan. 25 in the center’s gymnasium with one question on their minds: What’s next?. “The purpose of tonight is very clear,” the Rev. Gregory Stanislau, of St. John Baptist Church in Inwood, said. “We are here to find out what is going on with our community center.”
82-year-old woman starts breathing at Miller Place funeral home after being pronounced dead
Officials say It's unclear if human error played a role or if it was a miraculous recovery.
‘Underutilized’ Creedmoor Psych Center Looks Toward a Very Different Future
A visioning session Thursday night on the future of the state-owned Creedmoor Psychiatric Center drew about 90 community members to P.S./I.S. 208 in eastern Queens.The school itself is situated on what had been part of the mental health care campus, just across the Cross Island Parkway from an inpatient tower that housed several thousand mental health patients in its...
Comments / 0