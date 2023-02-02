ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malverne, NY

Syracuse.com

NY street honoring KKK leader renamed after student-led effort

Malverne, N.Y. — A street that honored a leader of the Ku Klux Klan in New York has a new name after a yearslong campaign led by high school students. The village board of Malverne, on Long Island, voted last year to rename Lindner Place, named after Paul Lindner, a banker who helped develop the village more than a century ago and also served as great titan of the New York State Klan.
MALVERNE, NY
Abdul Ghani

More Protests Are Happening Against NYC Council Members Who Support Drag Story Hour

There have been numerous protests against drag story hours and the New York City Council members who support them, though not all of them receive media attention. The anti-LGBTQ campaigners, according to Council Member Shekar Krishnan, have visited his area 11 times in the past six months. Four times at my district office, twice at my home, and four times at the library, and we also held another LGBT event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Rep. George Santos' office vandalized

NEW YORK - Embattled Rep. George Santos' district office in Queens has been vandalized. A photo provided to FOX 5 shows several words written in gold paint on the window. Santos released a statement about the vandalism, saying "This act of cowardly behavior is beyond unacceptable and compromises the safety of my staff as well as my constituents."
QUEENS, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Superintendent Kenneth Graham is leaving Locust Valley Central School District

I think that the relationship got a little strained in the beginning, and it was hard to foster a close relationship because of Covid.”. Kenneth Graham stepped down as Locust Valley Central School District superintendent on Jan. 26. He had offered to stay until early March to enable the district to search for a replacement, but the district de-clined his offer.
LOCUST VALLEY, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island leaders ask 'Where is Santos?'

NEW YORK - Some Long Island leaders in Rep. George Santos’ district feel like they’re in limbo. East Hills Mayor Michael Koblenz says Santos and his office have been silent since he was sworn in last month. "We have no representation," he said. "I’ve been mayor for more...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longislandadvance.net

Pat-Med schools taken off ‘schools to watch’ list

As of the end of the 2021-22 school year, the New York State Department of Education has awarded 10 out of 11 schools in the Patchogue-Medford School District good standing after they made …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
New York Post

Kathy Hochul colonizing Long Island with housing order, NY GOP pols say

Seven Republican state senators say Gov. Kathy Hochul has imperial-like ambitions to transform Long Island through a state budget proposal to expand housing statewide to ease ongoing shortages in the New York City area. “She seeks to solve New York City’s housing crisis by turning Long Island into the sixth borough of New York City,” state Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Massapequa) said at a Friday press conference in Mineola alongside six GOP colleagues. “The proposals in the Governor’s Executive Budget are a reckless and irresponsible attempt to defy both local government’s right to control local zoning and the right of each and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenseagle.com

Officials look to Queens locals for Creedmoor campus ideas

For years, the sprawling campus of Creedmoor Psychiatric Center has remained mostly abandoned. With its troubling history of patient treatment, the vast campus has become fodder for local ghost stories and urban adventures. Beyond a remaining hospital and a government building, it has been used for little else in recent years.
QUEENS, NY
Shore News Network

NYC cop charged with assault, menacing

NEW YORK, NY – An off-duty New York City cop was arrested on Saturday shortly after midnight in Brooklyn. Detectives with the 79th Precinct reported Efrain Alejandro, 29, was charged with assault, menacing, and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol-content of .08. The details of Alejandro’s arrest were not immediately released. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. The post NYC cop charged with assault, menacing appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Mayor Adams spends night at migrant shelter in Brooklyn

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams spent the night on a cot alongside hundreds of migrants staying at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal shelter on Friday. “We’re going to stay the night with our brothers here and just let them know that we’re all in this together. This is how you get through things,” […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Where does the Five Towns Community Center go from here?

Five Towns Community Center employees, volunteers and neighbors gathered for a meeting on Jan. 25 in the center’s gymnasium with one question on their minds: What’s next?. “The purpose of tonight is very clear,” the Rev. Gregory Stanislau, of St. John Baptist Church in Inwood, said. “We are here to find out what is going on with our community center.”
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
THE CITY

‘Underutilized’ Creedmoor Psych Center Looks Toward a Very Different Future

A visioning session Thursday night on the future of the state-owned Creedmoor Psychiatric Center drew about 90 community members to P.S./I.S. 208 in eastern Queens.The school itself is situated on what had been part of the mental health care campus, just across the Cross Island Parkway from an inpatient tower that housed several thousand mental health patients in its...
QUEENS, NY

