Three new troopers assigned to Henrico

On Jan. 27 the Commonwealth graduated its 137th generation of Virginia State Troopers. The 31 graduates are from every corner of the Commonwealth, and also represent six other states, as well as the countries of the Dominican Republic and Egypt.

Three of the new graduates will report to individual duty assignments in Hanover/Henrico: Zackary James Lehman of Christiansburg, William Aaron Miller of Summersville, and George Fouad Zaki, whose hometown is Cairo, Egypt.

Since beginning their basic session June 30, the new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations.

For their final phase of training, each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a field training officer learning his or her new patrol area.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.