Essence

"The Rebirth In Action" Project Is Preserving Over A Century Of Black History In Houston

A new initiative aimed at protecting and preserving Freedmen's Town, Houston's first Black neighborhood has been awarded a million-dollar grant for community engagement. Freedmen’s Town is the first historically Black community in Houston founded by formerly enslaved people. The historic homes and redbrick-accented streets are distinct features of the neighborhood, which was established by more than 1,000 formerly enslaved people in 1865.
HOUSTON, TX
KTRE

Services held for SFA student Micah McAfoose

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - One of two SFA students killed recently in a car wreck was laid to rest this afternoon. Micah Alan McAfoose’s services took place this afternoon at Cypress Bible Church in Houston. McAfoose was killed Jan. 20 on his way home from SFA. According to his...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

2 Houston groups connect Blacks to African roots

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is sharing what connecting Black Houstonians to African roots looks like by profiling two organizations for the kick-off of Black History Month. Both groups are trying to unite the African diaspora through shared rich history and accomplishments. Picture an NPR Tiny Desk concert set up where events and creative juices flow. Then there’s so much more to uncover once you walk further into a space that celebrates Black African history right here in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston woman is giving away millions

In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

University of Houston asked students to wear neon vests after police drew weapon on a Black student

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The University of Houston has walked back a policy requiring theater students to wear vests while rehearsing scenes outdoors, a move put in place after a campus police officer drew a gun on a Black student while he was rehearsing a play.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Is Houston the South? This map got everyone talking

Add "imaginary geography" to the list of things we've fervently argued about on Twitter. A map that supposedly defines the South down to the county level from International Center for Law and Economics editor R.J. Lehmann made the rounds on Twitter, and some people had big feelings about it. According...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

HGO Joins Forces with Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, the Houston Ebony Opera Guild, Prairie View A&M University, and Texas Southern University for the Fourth Annual Giving Voice

To take place at historic Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church. On Friday, February 24, 2023, Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will stage the fourth annual Giving Voice concert in partnership with Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, the Houston Ebony Opera Guild, Prairie View A&M University, and Texas Southern University. The fourth annual concert will be presented outside the Wortham Theater Center for the first time, at the new Cathedral of the historic Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in the Third Ward, in celebration of Black History Month.
HOUSTON, TX
aarp.org

Before the Highway: Houston, Texas

Few American cities are as emblematic of the intertwined promise and peril of roadway construction as Houston, Texas. The city and Harris County have more than 1,200 miles of highway, including I-45 and the 610 Loop, both of which came about after the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. As a result of being cut off from the main streets and businesses of the city, historical neighborhoods of color — including Independence Heights, the first incorporated community of Black Texans — became isolated, endured stunted economic growth and saw a decrease in family wealth.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoncitybook.com

A New ‘Hair Salon’ Opens Today at UH — and It’s Not What You Think

WHAT IS THE CONNECTION between Black hair and architecture? A new group exhibit titled Hair Salon, opening today UH, considers this question and provides some eye-opening answers in the form of art, design and architectural works, all inspired by the material properties and cultural and social history of Black hair.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Astros Owner Jim Crane and Other Heavy Hitters Lead Houston’s 2023 Men of Distinction Honor Roll

John Cangelosi, David Wuthrich, Jim Crane, John Arnold at Steak 48 for the Men of Distinction launch party (Photo by Alex Montoya) Throughout its 15 year history, the Men of Distinction luncheon has honored an impressive cadre of outstanding citizenry while raising more than $5.5 million for pediatric research in the Texas Medical Center. The 16th year, in keeping with tradition, has an equally impressive line-up of gents that are making their mark across the Houston landscape.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Spotlighting Black-owned businesses across Houston area

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting Black-owned businesses across the Houston area. With nearly 23% of African Americans making Houston's population, Black culture is cemented throughout our city. That's why it's no surprise that you can find Black-owned businesses just about anywhere across the Houston area, including downtown, the museum district, and the many Black communities that make Houston, Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
forthoodsentinel.com

From the Long Gray line to the Great Place

1st Lt. Ebakoliane “Eba” Obiomon and 1st Lt. Ejakhian “Jackie” Obiomon, both graduates of the U.S. Military Academy, began their careers at Fort Hood. The Cypress, Texas siblings were raised by their father, a Nigerian immigrant, and their mother, an electrical engineer and current dean of the Roy G. Perry College of Engineering at Prairie View A&M University.
FORT HOOD, TX
fox26houston.com

'Our schools, our say:' Protestors against possible TEA takeover of Houston ISD send message to state leaders

HOUSTON - Houston's educators were joined by parents and state lawmakers to send a clear message to Governor Abbott's Office Thursday: leave their school district alone. Dozens of teachers and parents spoke against the recent State Supreme Court recommendation that clears the way for the Texas Education Agency to manage over 200 schools in Houston ISD.
