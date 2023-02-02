Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Alleged Walmart Scam Affecting Texas ShoppersC. HeslopTexas State
This Houston woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Chicago Bears were the Houston Texans in 1969Larry E LambertChicago, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
cw39.com
This Houston museum ranked among the best attractions in the US to celebrate Black History Month
DALLAS (KDAF) – February is Black History Month in the United States which means celebrations will ensue alongside a sharp focus on frequenting Black-owned businesses and looking back on the history of African Americans in the country. With rich history from the east to the west coast, what are...
fox26houston.com
Historial toll of redlinng in Houston's sunnyside community
Is this our America? A longtime form of housing discrimination called redlining still harms American families.
Essence
"The Rebirth In Action" Project Is Preserving Over A Century Of Black History In Houston
A new initiative aimed at protecting and preserving Freedmen's Town, Houston's first Black neighborhood has been awarded a million-dollar grant for community engagement. Freedmen’s Town is the first historically Black community in Houston founded by formerly enslaved people. The historic homes and redbrick-accented streets are distinct features of the neighborhood, which was established by more than 1,000 formerly enslaved people in 1865.
KTRE
Services held for SFA student Micah McAfoose
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - One of two SFA students killed recently in a car wreck was laid to rest this afternoon. Micah Alan McAfoose’s services took place this afternoon at Cypress Bible Church in Houston. McAfoose was killed Jan. 20 on his way home from SFA. According to his...
2 Houston groups connect Blacks to African roots
HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is sharing what connecting Black Houstonians to African roots looks like by profiling two organizations for the kick-off of Black History Month. Both groups are trying to unite the African diaspora through shared rich history and accomplishments. Picture an NPR Tiny Desk concert set up where events and creative juices flow. Then there’s so much more to uncover once you walk further into a space that celebrates Black African history right here in Houston.
fox26houston.com
Former Houston mayor warns against "demonizing" transgender Texans, drag shows
HOUSTON - Seven years have come and gone since Annise Parker led the City of Houston as mayor. Elected to back-to-back terms, the Rice University graduate and longtime energy analyst shattered a formidable glass ceiling as the first openly LGBT person chosen by voters to run a major American city.
This Houston woman is giving away millions
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
KSAT 12
University of Houston asked students to wear neon vests after police drew weapon on a Black student
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The University of Houston has walked back a policy requiring theater students to wear vests while rehearsing scenes outdoors, a move put in place after a campus police officer drew a gun on a Black student while he was rehearsing a play.
Houston Chronicle
Is Houston the South? This map got everyone talking
Add "imaginary geography" to the list of things we've fervently argued about on Twitter. A map that supposedly defines the South down to the county level from International Center for Law and Economics editor R.J. Lehmann made the rounds on Twitter, and some people had big feelings about it. According...
cw39.com
Houston eatery ranked among America’s best West African restaurants
DALLAS (KDAF) – Food is one of the best ways to celebrate cultures from around the world, and America is one of the most diverse nations on the planet as it’s filled with cuisines from the largest and smallest pockets of earth. When it comes to states, Texas...
fox26houston.com
Former Houston mayor says city facing "fiscal cliff", blames Turner administration
HOUSTON - Seven years after back-to-back terms as Houston's second woman and first openly gay Mayor, Annise Parker is offering a mixed review on the performance of her successor, Sylvester Turner. "Sylvester Turner, and we need to give him credit, was able to shore up the pension systems. Bill White...
Houston Press
Opinion: The Significance of Houston's Squad of Black Coaches (and One GM)
In the end, wins and losses are the only things that matter when it comes to coaching and managing a sports franchise. It is the singular gauge of success and failure. Sports is, after all, the ultimate meritocracy with an unforgiving finality that is judged by simply looking at a scoreboard.
thekatynews.com
HGO Joins Forces with Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, the Houston Ebony Opera Guild, Prairie View A&M University, and Texas Southern University for the Fourth Annual Giving Voice
To take place at historic Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church. On Friday, February 24, 2023, Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will stage the fourth annual Giving Voice concert in partnership with Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, the Houston Ebony Opera Guild, Prairie View A&M University, and Texas Southern University. The fourth annual concert will be presented outside the Wortham Theater Center for the first time, at the new Cathedral of the historic Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in the Third Ward, in celebration of Black History Month.
aarp.org
Before the Highway: Houston, Texas
Few American cities are as emblematic of the intertwined promise and peril of roadway construction as Houston, Texas. The city and Harris County have more than 1,200 miles of highway, including I-45 and the 610 Loop, both of which came about after the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. As a result of being cut off from the main streets and businesses of the city, historical neighborhoods of color — including Independence Heights, the first incorporated community of Black Texans — became isolated, endured stunted economic growth and saw a decrease in family wealth.
houstoncitybook.com
A New ‘Hair Salon’ Opens Today at UH — and It’s Not What You Think
WHAT IS THE CONNECTION between Black hair and architecture? A new group exhibit titled Hair Salon, opening today UH, considers this question and provides some eye-opening answers in the form of art, design and architectural works, all inspired by the material properties and cultural and social history of Black hair.
cw39.com
Digital Now | Beyonce Announces World Tour, Bun B Rodeo Lineup, Texans Head Coach
Houston (KIAH) – Lots of entertainment news happening in HTown!. •Beyonce’ announced her highly anticipated world tour, Renaissance. Queen B will make two stops in Houston on September 23rd and September 24th. Fans will be able to purchase tickets for those shows starting Monday, February 6th. •Bun B...
papercitymag.com
Astros Owner Jim Crane and Other Heavy Hitters Lead Houston’s 2023 Men of Distinction Honor Roll
John Cangelosi, David Wuthrich, Jim Crane, John Arnold at Steak 48 for the Men of Distinction launch party (Photo by Alex Montoya) Throughout its 15 year history, the Men of Distinction luncheon has honored an impressive cadre of outstanding citizenry while raising more than $5.5 million for pediatric research in the Texas Medical Center. The 16th year, in keeping with tradition, has an equally impressive line-up of gents that are making their mark across the Houston landscape.
Spotlighting Black-owned businesses across Houston area
HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting Black-owned businesses across the Houston area. With nearly 23% of African Americans making Houston's population, Black culture is cemented throughout our city. That's why it's no surprise that you can find Black-owned businesses just about anywhere across the Houston area, including downtown, the museum district, and the many Black communities that make Houston, Houston.
forthoodsentinel.com
From the Long Gray line to the Great Place
1st Lt. Ebakoliane “Eba” Obiomon and 1st Lt. Ejakhian “Jackie” Obiomon, both graduates of the U.S. Military Academy, began their careers at Fort Hood. The Cypress, Texas siblings were raised by their father, a Nigerian immigrant, and their mother, an electrical engineer and current dean of the Roy G. Perry College of Engineering at Prairie View A&M University.
fox26houston.com
'Our schools, our say:' Protestors against possible TEA takeover of Houston ISD send message to state leaders
HOUSTON - Houston's educators were joined by parents and state lawmakers to send a clear message to Governor Abbott's Office Thursday: leave their school district alone. Dozens of teachers and parents spoke against the recent State Supreme Court recommendation that clears the way for the Texas Education Agency to manage over 200 schools in Houston ISD.
Comments / 1