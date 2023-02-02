Read full article on original website
GOVERNOR MIKE PARSON ANNOUNCES NEW WEBSITE TO HELP PREVENT SUICIDE AMONG SERVICE MEMBERS, VETERANS AND THEIR FAMILIES
Governor Mike Parson announced recently the Missouri Governor’s Challenge Team to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans and their Families has launched a new website to further the state’s efforts in reducing suicides. The site provides general information on the team’s projects and strategic priorities, the impact suicide...
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) discusses dead wildlife legislation on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) says there’s a “food fight” between the Missouri Department of Conservation and the state Department of Transportation (MODOT) over which agency should pay to remove dead deer and large dead animals from roads. Haden has filed legislation that requires MoDOT to remove and bury dead wildlife on a road, highway or shoulder that is large enough to impede traffic. The Missouri House Transportation Accountability Committee has heard testimony on Haden’s bill. House Bill 404 would require MoDOT to remove the dead deer, with Conservation paying those expenses. Conservation would also be required to bury the dead deer on Conservation land that’s three feet deep. Representative Haden tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this is an issue in both urban and rural Missouri:
KMOV
Republican-led effort in Missouri House would make passing ballot initiatives much tougher
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Whether it be recreational weed or Medicaid expansion, Missouri voters have bypassed the legislature and put laws into the constitution with a simple majority. But a joint resolution that passed the Missouri House of Representatives this week and is headed to the Missouri Senate would require 60 percent of voters to approve initiative petitions.
State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds
WASHINGTON — A report from a patient advocacy group found the future of medical cannabis in the states is hazy unless costs are decreased, product safety standards are improved, and civil rights are strengthened for patients and prescribers. Americans for Safe Access issued its annual State of the States report on Thursday. The organization, a nonprofit, has […] The post State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KYTV
Attorney General Andrew Bailey discusses his top priorities for future of Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - It has been a few weeks since Andrew Bailey was sworn in as Attorney General. He discussed his priorities for office. Fighting violent crime is at the top of Bailey’s list. ”I was a prosecutor, and I worked at a county office. So I...
‘Ballot candy?’ Missouri GOP adds citizen-only voting into initiative petition changes
Missouri Republicans have long argued a successful 2018 initiative petition establishing a nonpartisan redistricting process duped voters by pairing it with politically popular proposals like limits on lobbyist gifts to legislators. Two years later, the GOP got in on the act, pushing its own ballot measure repealing the nonpartisan plan by tying it to a […] The post ‘Ballot candy?’ Missouri GOP adds citizen-only voting into initiative petition changes appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kjfmradio.com
Missouri’s “Buckle Up Phone Down” campaign selected for national effort
MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Transportation has partnered with the U.S. Department of Transportation on a new, comprehensive approach to reversing the rise in traffic fatalities and serious injuries on the nation’s highways, roads and streets. This National Roadway Safety Strategy (NRSS) partnership comes after two consecutive years of more than 1,000 roadway fatalities in Missouri, a mark that hadn’t previously been met since 2006.
Opinion: Missouri Bill Would Pay Teachers $3,000 to Take Class on "American Patriotism"
The Republican majority in the state House and Senate also wants to ban critical race theory in classrooms. Missouri Republicans are planning to pass legislation that would ban the teaching of critical race theory in grades K-12. Critical race theory (CRT) is a college level theory that examines the role of institutions in perpetuating racism and is generally not taught in public schools around the country.
northwestmoinfo.com
MO House Passes Resolution to Make It Harder to Change State Constitution
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Jefferson City, Mo. The speech is traditionally given in the House chamber but was moved to the smaller Senate chamber at the last minute due to concerns about the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (MISSOURINET)...
St. Louis American
ESOP sides with MO GOP; Aldergeddon by the numbers
The so-called “Ethical” Society of Police (ESOP), once known for its diligence in standing with the community in the face of police misconduct, has taken the side of the wrongdoer. Last week, the Missouri Senate held hearings, led by State Senator Nick Schroer, on whether the City of...
krcu.org
Missouri teachers association opposes open enrollment and Parents' Bill of Rights
The Missouri State Teachers Association is opposing legislation addressing two of Missouri Republicans’ education priorities — open enrollment and a Parents' Bill of Rights. The association voiced its opposition to the bills during the group’s visit to the Capitol on Tuesday. More than 100 educators gathered in Jefferson...
kttn.com
Governor Parson grants 18 pardons in January
During January 2023, Governor Mike Parson granted 18 pardons under Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Families have been or are in the process of being notified.
How St. Louis County, MO feels about climate change
According to the Pew Research Center, about two-thirds of Americans feel the federal government is not doing enough to counteract the effects of climate change. While a majority of U.S. adults acknowledge climate change to be a real issue, there is less consensus in regards to what measures to take to address the worsening climate crisis.
kcur.org
Missouri is joining 11 other states to reduce 'dead zone' in Gulf of Mexico
An effort is underway in 12 states along the Mississippi river, including Missouri, to try to reduce a dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico. Each partner state has developed and announced specific strategies that will be implemented over time using targeted federal funding, according to a statement by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Republicans go after ‘woke’ investing to prevent state funds from being used in the fight against climate change
Some Missouri officeholders want to make sure that state funds aren’t used to promote “woke political agendas.” An effort is underway to ban state involvement with banks that prioritize climate action or other socially driven investments. Conservative legislators have joined peers in other Republican-run states in a...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri chateau one of the largest homes in America
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part. “Chateau Pensmore” is one of the largest homes, not just in America, but in the entire world. At 72,215 square feet, this Missouri mansion has 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and is big enough to hold about 29 average-sized homes, according to a 2011 KSPR article. In fact, it’s larger than the White House. But over a decade later, it is still under construction in the Southwest Missouri town of Highlandville, 20 miles south of Springfield.
Kait 8
Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The ATF has come out with its new guidelines on AR pistols with stabilizing braces. AR pistols with these stabilizing braces will have the same rules and guidelines as a short barrel rifles, meaning that if you own one, you have a few options. All of them must be completed before mid-May, 120 days after the ATF’s original announcement on January 13th.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program
(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
Tracking the possible Chinese balloon over Missouri
The balloon was visible in the St. Louis area from around 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.
kwos.com
Suspected Chinese balloon spotted in Columbia and central Missouri; Missouri’s governor frustrated
Numerous mid-Missouri residents say they spotted what could be a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Friday afternoon. 939 the Eagle News fielded calls from Columbia residents and in residents in other parts of central Missouri. The National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted earlier today that the large balloon seen earlier in...
