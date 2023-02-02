Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLOS.com
Cúrate employee shot while sleeping undergoes surgery, shows slow improvement
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 learned of an update on the Curate employee who was shot three times while sleeping in his bed early Friday morning, Feb. 3. Although he is still in critical condition, Alejandro Cedillo-Morales underwent another surgery Saturday, Feb. 4 at Mission Hospital. A post on the GoFundMe page set up by Curate owner Katie Button said Saturday he continues to show slow and steady improvement, but that he has a long road to recovery.
WHKP 107.7 FM
SYLVAN SPORT IN BREVARD IS DOING BETTER THAN EVER
BREVARD — The darkest cloud of Covid-19 has passed and so has what Tom Dempsey calls its “silver lining” — the pandemic-propelled boom in the outdoor recreation industry. The nationwide economic impact of the sector flattened after reaching a record $682 billion in 2021. Business in...
WLOS.com
From glamping to celebrating the 'Roaring '20s,' new hotels offer Asheville mystique
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — At a time when hotel occupancy rates are showing signs of potential market saturation and softening, 500 new hotel rooms are coming online in Asheville in 2023. The board reviewed the latest data on Asheville’s tourism business, hotel stays and spending still lagging from Asheville’s...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina’s Pisgah Penny’s Winter Prediction
Oh sure, that Pennsylvania rodent, noted weather prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil may get all the national publicity on February 2nd, after all it is Groundhog Day, but we all know who to REALLY pay attention to. “Pisgah Pete,” Brevard, North Carolina’s official white squirrel ambassador, had predicted the remaining length of winter and football games since 2015. However, according to The Transylvania Times, in 2022, “that most famous member of the white squirrels species unique to Brevard announced his early retirement due to age.”
tourcounsel.com
Asheville Mall | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Asheville Mall is a regional mall in Asheville, North Carolina. Asheville Mall is located off Interstate 240 in eastern Asheville. It is predominantly a one-story mall. Its anchors are Belk, JCPenney, and two Dillard's locations. It has 132 stores and is the largest mall in Western North Carolina. It also...
tourcounsel.com
Asheville Outlets | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Asheville Outlets, formerly Biltmore Square Mall, is a shopping mall located just off Interstate 26 on Brevard Road (North Carolina Highway 191) in Asheville, North Carolina, United States. Outlet stores include Ann Taylor Factory Store, Banana Republic Factory Store, Brooks Brothers Factory Store, Coach, Cole Haan, GAP Factory Store, J. Crew Factory, Nike Factory Store, RH Outlet, Tommy Hilfiger, Under Armour, and Vera Bradley. Field & Stream did have a store but has since closed at Asheville Outlets and is now a Sportsman's Warehouse.
WLOS.com
Dairi-O breaks ground for restaurant on Upward Road in Henderson County
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new dining option is coming to the mountains. The popular Dairi-O restaurant chain has planted its flag in Henderson County. Dairi-O serves hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches, chicken tenders and wings, soups and salads, along with ice cream, at restaurants across the state. And now,...
WYFF4.com
Man escapes from ambulance in Greer, wearing hospital gown, no shoes, deputies say
GREER, S.C. — Greenville County deputies are asking for help finding a man who escaped from an ambulance. Carrie Weimer, with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, said search and rescue teams are actively searching for the man with K9 units near the intersection of J. Verne Smith Parkway and Highway 14 in Greer.
themaconcountynews.com
Pastor retiring and leaving ‘big shoes to fill’
First Presbyterian Church in Franklin’s pastor, Tempe Fussell, is retiring this month, after a career that spans more than four decades. “She is leaving big shoes to fill,” said Barry Clinton, who was on the nominating committee that brought Fussell to Franklin more than seven years ago, and whose wife, Patsy, is on the church’s current nominating-forming committee that will begin to seek another pastor for the PC (USA) denomination church.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A murder suspect is in custody in Rutherford County after a multi-county chase across the region Thursday night. News 13 has confirmed that the chase is connected to an investigation involving the disappearance of a 74-year-old ride-share driver from south Florida. The suspect, Matthew Scott Flores, is currently in custody in Rutherford County.
WLOS.com
Video footage shows moments suspect threatened motorists with fake gun
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 has obtained new footage from the moments an Asheville man is accused of threatening and pointing a gun at multiple people in a business parking lot on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Asheville Police Department said Wednesday that multiple calls were made to 911 around...
WYFF4.com
Murdaugh trial: Testimony links shell casings found near Maggie Murdaugh to others found on family property
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The first part of day 10 in the trial of Alex Murdaugh began without the jury as Judge Clifton Newman considered financial testimony in the double murder trial of Murdaugh. The former South Carolina lawyer is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Hospital Named One Of “America’s 50 Best Hospitals”
Mission Hospital in Asheville North Carolina has been named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2023. This recognition comes from HealthGrades.com. They state that “America’s 50 Best Hospitals™ are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
tribpapers.com
Train Depot is Site of Final Filming Day
Hendersonville – Hollywood came to Hendersonville all day on Friday, Jan. 27 as the month-long filming of A Biltmore Christmas concluded with scenes shot at the Historic Train Depot near Historic Seventh Avenue. The family film A Biltmore Christmas co-stars Bethany “Joy” Lenz (Good Sam) and Kristoffer Polaha (Wonder...
wateronline.com
Century-Old Dam In South Carolina Is Now Leaking Toxic Sewage
After more than a century of use, a major public asset in South Carolina is now in danger of collapse. And it’s the only thing holding back severe source water contamination. “Lake Greenwood provides clean drinking water to tens of thousands of people,” WYFF reported. “But just over an...
Two accused in series of Asheville business break-ins
Two people have been charged in connection with a string of recent break-ins at businesses across Asheville.
WLOS.com
Uber provides details on driver's schedule from the night she was killed
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The investigation into the death of Julia Holland, 49, of Candler, the Uber driver whose body was found in the early morning hours of the new year, continues even as a grand jury indicted a mother and son for the killing. A grand jury...
Police seek suspect in drive-by shooting in Asheville
The Asheville Police Department needs the public's help locating a suspect in a Monday afternoon drive-by shooting involving a juvenile.
WLOS.com
Haywood County's Balsam Range named Vocal Group of Year at bluegrass music awards show
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Balsam Range is one of the most award-winning acts in bluegrass. Now, the Haywood County band has added two more accolades to its list of honors. During the 48th Annual Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America (SPBGMA) Bluegrass Music Awards, which took place Jan. 26-29 in Nashville, Balsam Range was named Vocal Group of the Year and Gospel Group of the Year.
hendersonville.com
What Are the Odds of a Casino in Asheville?
Written by Sally Kestin and Zane Meyer-Thornton, Asheville Watchdog. North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three...
