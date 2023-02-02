ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Credit Suisse Posts Massive Annual Loss as ‘Radical' Restructure Gets Underway

Credit Suisse on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 1.4 billion Swiss francs ($1.51 billion), as it continues with its huge strategic overhaul. The quarterly result was worse than analyst projections of a net loss attributable to shareholders of 1.32 billion Swiss francs, and took the embattled Swiss lender's full-year loss to 7.3 billion Swiss francs.
NBC Chicago

Chinese A.I. Stocks Jump on Growing ChatGPT Interest, State Media Warns of Risks

Shares of Beijing Haitian Ruisheng Science, an AI data resource company, rose 205% year-to-date. Hanwang Technology rose 124% and CloudWalk Technology Company rose 102%. The Shanghai Stock Exchange warned investors in a notice, "Avoid capital risks, hype, make rational decisions, and invest prudently," it said in a Tuesday filing. With...
NBC Chicago

President Biden Calls on Congress to Crack Down on ‘Junk Fees'

In his State of the Union address, Biden called on Congress to pass the Junk Fees Prevention Act, which will reduce hidden or unexpected charges from banks, hotels, airlines and other service providers. "We're tired of being played for suckers," the president said. In his State of the Union address,...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy