Lawyers and Advisors in FTX Bankruptcy Have Billed Nearly $20 Million for 51 Days of Work
FTX's top bankruptcy, legal, and financial advisors have billed the company more than $19.6 million in fees for work done in 2022, according to Tuesday bankruptcy court filings. Over $10 million of that was for work done in Nov. 2022, as Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire entered bankruptcy protection in Delaware.
Credit Suisse Posts Massive Annual Loss as ‘Radical' Restructure Gets Underway
Credit Suisse on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 1.4 billion Swiss francs ($1.51 billion), as it continues with its huge strategic overhaul. The quarterly result was worse than analyst projections of a net loss attributable to shareholders of 1.32 billion Swiss francs, and took the embattled Swiss lender's full-year loss to 7.3 billion Swiss francs.
Dow Erases Losses, Gains More Than 100 Points After Powell Says the Fed Is Getting Inflation Down
Stocks recovered Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that inflation was starting to decline. The 30-stock index was up 132 points, or 0.4%, reversing an earlier loss of 186 points. The S&P 500 traded up 0.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1%. "The disinflationary process, the process of...
Chinese A.I. Stocks Jump on Growing ChatGPT Interest, State Media Warns of Risks
Shares of Beijing Haitian Ruisheng Science, an AI data resource company, rose 205% year-to-date. Hanwang Technology rose 124% and CloudWalk Technology Company rose 102%. The Shanghai Stock Exchange warned investors in a notice, "Avoid capital risks, hype, make rational decisions, and invest prudently," it said in a Tuesday filing. With...
DOJ Asks Supreme Court to Toss Case Seeking to Keep Trump-Era Title 42 Immigration Policy in Place
The DOJ asked the Supreme Court to toss out a case challenging the Biden administration's decision to end Title 42, a Trump-era immigration policy affecting asylum seekers. The DOJ told the Supreme Court that the administration's move to end the Covid-19 public emergency on May 11 "would render this case moot."
CNBC Daily Open: The Fed Made Sure U.S. Markets Are Listening: Interest Rates Will Continue Rising
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. After weeks of defying the Federal Reserve, U.S. markets realized...
Biden's Billionaire Tax: White House Economist Jared Bernstein Defends Plan to Raise Taxes on Wealthiest Americans
Jared Bernstein, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisors, said Biden's tax proposal will target big corporations and the wealthiest Americans. Taxpayers earning $400,000 a year or less will be protected from tax hikes. Biden's so-called billionaire tax proposes to impose a minimum 20% levy on households...
President Biden Calls on Congress to Crack Down on ‘Junk Fees'
In his State of the Union address, Biden called on Congress to pass the Junk Fees Prevention Act, which will reduce hidden or unexpected charges from banks, hotels, airlines and other service providers. "We're tired of being played for suckers," the president said. In his State of the Union address,...
Wholesale Egg Prices Have ‘Collapsed.' Why Consumers May Soon See Relief
Egg prices rose to record highs in December. A dozen large Grade A eggs had more than doubled in price during 2022, on average. A historic outbreak of bird flu in the U.S. disrupted egg production and supply, economists said. Wholesale egg prices have fallen by more than 50% since...
U.S. Explores Working With India to Increase Economic Competition Against China, Says Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo
WASHINGTON — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Wednesday that the U.S. is considering collaborating with India on certain manufacturing jobs in order to boost competition against China. Raimondo told Jim Cramer on CNBC's "Mad Money" that she will visit India in March with a handful of U.S. CEOs to...
European Markets Head for Higher Open as Investors Weigh Up Economic Outlook
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a higher open Thursday as investors weigh up the economic outlook and interest rate trajectory. U.S. stock futures rose slightly Wednesday night as investors took in more big corporate earnings reports while stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded...
Solar Tech Company Nextracker Prices Above Range at $24 a Share in Good Sign for IPO Market
The solar technology company Nextracker priced its initial public offering just above its stated $20 to $23 per share range, people with knowledge of the transaction told CNBC. The IPO is expected to raise about $638 million by selling 26.6 million shares at $24 each, which is well above the...
