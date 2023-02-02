Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Wales squad selector: Who would you pick for Wales' Six Nations trip to Scotland?
Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
Time Out Global
How Cornwall went to war with Greggs (again)
A woman in a white cap and floury black apron is looking at me with disapproval. ‘No comment,’ she says firmly, when I ask her about the new Greggs that’s opened in Truro. A customer waiting for her order inhales sharply when she overhears my question. ‘We don’t want to be involved in anything political,’ the woman behind the counter adds.
BBC
What's happening in Parliament next week?
It's a week of routine, although important, legislating in Westminster - but listen out for the backbeat. There's the personal, the rumblings around Dominic Raab and the aftershocks of Nadhim Zahawi's departure from government; the high political, with a possible but politically delicate agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol in prospect; and, in the slightly deeper undergrowth, a Budget taking shape.
BBC
England 23-29 Scotland: Townsend says Scotland can improve after dramatic win
Gregor Townsend believes Scotland can deliver even more after their stunning 29-23 Six Nations win over England. Duhan van der Merwe's second try of the game secured Scotland back-to-back wins at Twickenham for the first time. The tense win was all a bit much for Townsend, who may have led...
BBC
Eurovision: Liverpool stage inspired by a wide hug, BBC says
Eurovision's stage will use a design that demonstrates "how music can transcend borders and bring people together", the BBC has said. The song contest will take place at Liverpool Arena in May, with the city hosting the event on behalf of Ukraine. The BBC said the stage was inspired by...
BBC
Welsh rugby: Ex-judge to lead WRU sexism claims investigation
A former high court judge will chair a panel which will consider allegations of sexism, misogyny and racism within the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU). The claims led to the resignation of WRU chief executive Steve Phillips and the promise of a taskforce to investigate. As chairwoman Dame Anne Rafferty has...
BBC
Yorkshire racism hearings: Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan and John Blain pull out of ECB process
Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan and John Blain have withdrawn from the disciplinary process relating to allegations of historical racism at Yorkshire. The three were among seven individuals, along with Yorkshire, charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over allegations made by Azeem Rafiq. They join former Yorkshire captain...
BBC
Sunderland driverless bus and HGV projects awarded £14m
Projects to develop driverless buses, taxis and lorries around the UK have received £81m in funding. They include trials of HGVs running between car maker Nissan and parts company Vantec, and a shuttle to Sunderland's university and hospital. Automated vehicle hubs in Solihull and Coventry, and a Cambridge self-driving...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Wales 10-34 Ireland - Warren Gatland's return spoiled by clinical visitors
Tries: Doris, Ryan, Lowe, Van der Flier Cons: Sexton 3, R Byrne Pens: Sexton 2. Warren Gatland's return was spoiled by Ireland as the world's number one side humbled Wales in the opening Six Nations match in Cardiff. Ireland's storming start saw tries from Caelan Doris, James Ryan and James...
BBC
Entrepreneur enters Dragons' Den playing the bagpipes
An entrepreneur made a dramatic entrance to Dragons' Den after emerging from the famous lift playing the bagpipes. Robbie MacIsaac's product withdraws moisture from a piper's breath so it does not damage the instrument. During his pitch he looked on as Dragons Deborah Meaden and Sara Davies attempted to strike...
BBC
UK craft beer industry faces huge challenges, says MP
The UK's brewing industry is "in real crisis" due to soaring costs and consumers having less disposable income, an MP has warned. About 80 breweries called time in 2022, and one industry expert fears more than triple that number could go this year. Labour MP Charlotte Nichols, who chairs the...
Comments / 0