Popculture
Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk
As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
CNET
Two Eye Drop Brands Recalled Over Infection Risk
Some artificial tears, or eye drops for dry eyes, are linked to a multistate investigation into a cluster of infections that have resulted in vision loss, hospitalization and one death, according to a Wednesday alert for health care providers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Thursday,...
WTVM
2.5 million pounds of canned meat, poultry products recalled over contamination risks
(Gray News) - The United States Department of Agriculture said Tuesday that Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products. The recall was issued due to a “packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination,” the agency’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.
Food Safety At Risk: FDA Issues Critical Recall Notice For A Popular Soup Product Sold At Various Major Retailers
The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a critical recall notice that affects a popular soup product sold at various major retailers, including Walmart. The recall has been initiated due to a labeling mix-up that could pose a dangerous threat to individuals with egg allergies or severe sensitivities. The recall has been issued for a specific date code of Rao's Made for Home Slow Simmered Soup, Chicken & Gnocchi, and customers are urged to check the packaging for the specific code date and UPC number. The recall affects only 16-ounce jars of the soup product sold in over 4,000 Walmart locations and other retail stores in several states.
Major recall announced for sausage, salami products
🚨 Potentially contaminated items were shipped to retailers nationwide. 🚨 Brands such as Boar's Head and Del Duca are impacted. 🚨 As of now, there are no reports of related illness. U.S. officials are urging the public to trash or return a list of ready-to-eat sausage products...
legalexaminer.com
Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk
Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
EatingWell
What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Bananas Every Day
Bananas are a popular go-to snack. They're delicious, convenient and accessible but have also been the subject of controversy from time to time. Are they worthy of praise for being a good source of potassium or deserving of criticism for having too much sugar? Is it healthy to eat them daily? If so, how many?
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
A 42-year-old man needed the toilet more than usual. He was diagnosed with colon cancer that had spread to his liver.
Tom McKenna has been encouraging symptomatic people to get looked at "before it's too late" amid increasing colorectal-cancer rates in younger people.
Laundry Detergents That Are Now Banned Under New NYS Law
New York is ushering in a slew of new laws in 2023, and one of them may force you to change the way you do laundry. The ban is part of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation's crackdown on a potentially cancer-causing chemical found in certain detergents, and the new "legal limit" will force some detergents off the shelves.
Hershey Is Facing A Lawsuit After Their Chocolate Allegedly Found To Contain Heavy Metals
The Hershey Company has been sued by a customer for allegedly selling dark chocolate that contained lead and cadmium. As reported by Reuters, Christopher Lazazzaro, a Nassau County, New York resident filed the proposed class action lawsuit against the chocolatier in federal court in Central Islip, New York on December 28, 2022. Here’s what we know, so far:
Tens of Thousands of Americans May Have This Deadly Disease—and Not Even Know It
The patient, Hector Campos, came into the emergency department with shortness of breath, erratic fever, and swollen, itchy ears. His wife explained that Campos had tested negative for COVID-19. “What do you think this might be?” Campos asked the chief of emergency medicine, Ethan Choi, who was similarly befuddled by the man’s symptoms.Scary, right? But it’s not real—Campos and Choi are both characters on the NBC medical drama Chicago Med. Over the course of the episode, which aired in March 2021, Choi initially misdiagnoses Campos’ symptoms as pneumonia and a bacterial infection, but a test comes back for widespread inflammation....
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Popculture
Hot Chocolate Recall Issued
Those hoping to warm up following fun-filled winter activities or just wishing to escape the winter chill may be out of luck. After enjoying time in the snow and chilly temperatures, consumers are being advised against reaching for a piping hot mug of certain peanut butter hot chocolate products. The delicious product, which was sold under various brand names, has been recalled by Corim Industries, USA due to the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction due to the presence of undeclared peanuts in the product.
One-time payment of $600 to benefit thousands of workers in the United States
The Economic Relief Program for Agricultural and Food Workers now offers the possibility to apply for the one-time payment of $600.00 USD. This will be available to Californian workers in these sectors, although immigrants and undocumented workers are eligible.
WNYT
Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency
Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
These 22 Medications Are in Short Supply—Find Out if Yours Is on the List
If it is, let your doctor know.
A Dangerous Fungal Infection Is Spreading Across the US. How Concerned Should We Be?
If you grew up in Arizona or California — or you're obsessed with the HBO series "The Last of Us" — you may already be familiar with the dangers of fungal infections, particularly Valley fever. And while the vast majority of Valley fever cases are reported in the Southwest, experts are saying the fungal infection is spreading due to climate change.
School Kids Hospitalized After Eating Food Possibly Contaminated By Snake
Images shared on social media showed a snake at the bottom of a pan that contained food that the children subsequently ate.
Recall alert: Thyroid medication recalled over potency concerns
A drug used to treat hypothyroidism is being recalled.
