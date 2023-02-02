Busch Light Takes a Swing at Sustainability with Sarah McLachlan and a Hilarious Twist on Her Iconic Ads

Who could forget Sarah McLachlan's 2007 SASPCA ad featuring her hit song "Angel" (per Canada Today). If you were watching TV in the late 2000s, you probably cried at it, and have seen it parodied at least once since then. The heart-wrenching ads were even parodied on SNL. McLachlan actually made a series of these heartstring-pulling pleas for the animal welfare charity, including a holiday-themed one. But none are as famous as the "Angel" version, which brought tears to millions of viewers and helped raise $30 million for ASPCA (per The New York Times).

