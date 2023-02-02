Busch Light Takes a Swing at Sustainability with Sarah McLachlan and a Hilarious Twist on Her Iconic Ads

Read full article on original website
Related
Busch Light's Hilarious Super Bowl 2023 Ad Features Sarah McLachlan And A Wolf
Who could forget Sarah McLachlan's 2007 SASPCA ad featuring her hit song "Angel" (per Canada Today). If you were watching TV in the late 2000s, you probably cried at it, and have seen it parodied at least once since then. The heart-wrenching ads were even parodied on SNL. McLachlan actually made a series of these heartstring-pulling pleas for the animal welfare charity, including a holiday-themed one. But none are as famous as the "Angel" version, which brought tears to millions of viewers and helped raise $30 million for ASPCA (per The New York Times).
Jim Croce: The Tragic Death of the Pop-Rock-Country Music Star
Jim Croce remains one of the most beloved pop-rock-country music stars of all time, decades after his demise. As explained on the performer's official website, when Croce "stepped on stage at Northwestern State University in Louisiana on September 20, 1973, he was riding a wave of long-overdue success. Over the prior year and a half, the 30-year-old singer/songwriter had gone from an opening act to the headliner. He had released two much-loved albums with a third, I Got A Name, due to come out in 10 days.
How Joni Mitchell watched Woodstock on TV then wrote the song that captured its magic
Originally a b-side, Joni Mitchell's generational classic Woodstock found its biggest audience with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
This Is the Band That’s Supposedly Saving Rock and Roll?
Early December, a tchotchke shop in Brooklyn—an employee advises me about which novelty socks to pair with which comical greeting card for a friend. Then her voice, previously curious and chatty, gains a sudden seriousness. She tells me about a concert she went to the night before. The band was Italian, it was saving rock and roll, and it’d play in the city again, that night. I suddenly understood the difference between a salesperson and an evangelist. The woman gave me an order: You must go see Måneskin.
Madonna Brings Lady Gaga and Wednesday Dance Together in Viral Video
Madonna, the iconic pop star, has taken to social media to share a dance video that has the internet talking. The 64-year-old artist decided to jump on the latest trend by recreating the Wednesday dance from Netflix’s hit series, accompanied by Lady Gaga’s 2011 hit song Bloody Mary.
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Kevin Bacon Serenades Miniature Horse With James Taylor Cover During Scenic Walk
Watch the actor have more farm fun in his latest singing video.
Bob Dylan Was ‘Cruel’ Because He Was ‘Used to Everybody Applauding Any Idea That Came Into His Head,’ Said a Friend
According to Bob Dylan's friend, people rarely stood up to him. Because of this, Dylan could get away with being cruel to people.
One Green Planet
Boxer Pup Goes Viral For Impressive Opera Like Vocal Range
An adorable Boxer pup has left the internet in tears of laughter for clips of him ‘singing opera’ and hitting some impressive notes. A video posted by @rachel121312 shows Georgie the Boxer howling a melody in his human’s home. He gradually holds a higher note and his human captioned the video, “I literally have no words.”
Danny Carey Teases ‘Big’ 2023 Tool Tour + Festival Performances
If you've been craving to see a Tool concert, your hunger will soon be satisfied. In a video recently posted on social media [via Reddit], Danny Carey teased a "big" Tool tour that's scheduled for later this year, in addition to some festival performances. Carey posted the clip to thank...
Five Reasons the White Stripes Should Be in the Rock Hall of Fame
When the White Stripes were announced as nominees for the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class, many fans were left scratching their heads – not because of the band’s resume, but because of the timing. A slight shift in the Rock Hall’s tabulation for eligibility meant...
Top 10 Al Green Songs
For more than 60 years, Al Green has mastered the soul serenade. His music – all-consuming tunes of love and love lost – plays with a beautiful balance between smooth sensuality and exciting carnality. Green’s songs are timeless, enduring works, and with an ear-grabbing falsetto and heart-capturing lyrics, he has the ability to ensnare all who listen.
The 50 Best ‘90s Songs of All Time, from “No Scrubs” to “Wonderwall”
Read on for our roundup of the very best 90s songs for a trip back in time that only a true millennial will appreciate.
‘It speaks straight from the heart’: Bryan Ferry, Adele and Engelbert Humperdinck on Bob Dylan’s Make You Feel My Love
As the ballad appears on the latest Bootleg Sessions box set, some of the many artists who have covered it explain why it tugs their heartstrings
Madonna Recreates Jenna Ortega’s Viral ‘Wednesday’ Dance In Fun New Video: Watch
The viral Wednesday TikTok dance has officially become iconic, as pop legend Madonna, 64, joined Jenna Ortega‘s trend on Feb. 1! Although the “Hung Up” hitmaker did not caption the post, she made sure to add Lady Gaga‘s 2011 hit song “Bloody Mary” to the fun video. In the clip, Madonna rocked a sexy lace bustier, black trousers, and a chic black blazer. She also made sure to accessorize the look with transparent sunglasses, a diamond cross necklace, and a giant cocktail ring on her right hand. In addition, the songstress rocked her strawberry-blonde tresses in elegant curls.
Sleepy Toddler's Reaction to Meeting Mickey and Minnie Mouse Is Too Sweet
The little girl rubbed her eyes in disbelief.
Comments / 0