Read full article on original website
Related
National windchill record set in New Hampshire as cold weather begins to ease up across the Northeast
The record was set at Mount Washington Friday night when it felt like minus 108° F thanks to a temperature of minus 46° F and wind gusts of 127 mph.
WMUR.com
Video: Bitter cold air moves out of N.H., milder temperatures return Sunday
After a dangerous blast of arctic air, conditions gradually improve with a warm up on the way for Sunday. A WIND CHILL WARNING remains in effect for Coos and northern Grafton counties until 7pm for wind chills up to 30 below zero. Otherwise, the winds continue to relax this evening and temperatures will actually begin to rise tonight. High temperatures jump back into the 30s to near 40 tomorrow with more cloud cover.
WMUR.com
'Ice-in' declared on Lake Winnipesaukee after extreme cold in New Hampshire
GILFORD, N.H. — "Ice-in" was declared on Lake Winnipesaukee Sunday, according to Emerson Aviation. Emerson Aviation said the extreme cold over the weekend and the calming winds overnight into Sunday morning helped to make it happen. The declaration means all five ports visited by the M/S Mount Washington are...
New Hampshire's Mount Washington may reach its coldest temperatures since 1885, with officials projecting 46 degrees below zero and wind speeds close to 135 mph
The National Weather Service said the windchill on Mount Washington on Friday reached -108 degrees Fahrenheit, potentially breaking a US record.
WMUR.com
Arctic cold forces higher summits of New Hampshire into the stratosphere
While much of New Hampshire woke up to temperatures well below zero Saturday morning, the higher summits of the Presidential Range in the White Mountains experienced wind chills under -100°. For a brief time, summits like Mount Washington were actually in the stratosphere, the layer of the atmosphere that...
WMUR.com
Video: Dangerously cold temperatures, wind chills in New Hampshire
Dangerously cold temperatures and wind overnight and into early Saturday. Frostbite and hypothermia can happen in only a few short minutes in these conditions. We could even break records on top of Mt. Washington! The temperatures make a quick turnaround by Sunday with highs approaching 40. Temperatures crash Friday as...
Mt. Washington in NH Breaks United States Record for Windchill Temps, Hits -108°F During Northeast Arctic Snap
Mt. Washington has set a new record surpassing the record held by Howard Pass, Alaska for the lowest wind chill temperature in the United States, which was -100°F. On Friday night, Mt. Washington surpassed that record, reporting a sustained windchill temperature of -108°F into the early hours of Saturday morning, when the temperature had also fallen to meet the previous record of -47°F but not exceeding its all-time low at the station summit. The lowest temperature ever recorded for the state of New Hampshire is -50°F, which was itself set on Mt. Washington more than a century ago on January 22 in 1885.
WMUR.com
Dangerously cold temperatures move out of New Hampshire; warm-up coming Sunday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills gripped New Hampshire for the coldest morning in years, but conditions will continue to improve the rest of the weekend. A wind chill warning still remains in effect for Coos and northern Grafton counties until 7 this evening for wind...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Ice Castles to have modified hours Friday, Saturday due to brutal cold
WOODSTOCK, N.H. — The New Hampshire Ice Castles will operate with modified hours Friday and Saturday because of the extreme cold. The attraction will remain open, with the 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. time slot being the last time slot of each night. Ice Castles representatives said they will...
WMUR.com
Some New Hampshire ski areas close or adjust hours because of dangerous cold
GORHAM, N.H. — Some New Hampshire ski areas, including Wildcat Mountain and Cannon Mountain, are closing Friday because of the extreme cold. Other areas are adjusting their plans and hours, including Pats Peak. >> Resources: Emergency homeless shelters | Warming centers | Latest outage maps. Skiers who already bought...
WMUR.com
Some New Hampshire closings reported as bitterly cold air arrives
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some school districts moved to close for the day Friday as a frigid air mass was set to grip New Hampshire for Friday and Saturday. Visit this link to view the closings list and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the FREE WMUR app.
WMUR.com
Video: Dangerously cold windchills expected in New Hampshire
An arctic cold front passes through overnight Thursday into Friday morning allowing a blast of frigid air to move in. Temperatures crash through the day Friday as the winds get gusty. Winds could gust to 40 mph, bringing the wind chills to -30 to -40 by Friday night. Even colder wind chills possible by early Saturday. The winds lighten up Saturday afternoon, then milder air returns by Sunday. Temperatures even return to the 40s by Monday.
WMUR.com
Temperatures continue plummeting in New Hampshire as dangerously cold air mass grips state
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Arctic air has settled in over New Hampshire, and it will get even colder during the day Friday and into Saturday as the state deals with the coldest blast of air this season. As of 6:35pm Friday Evening, Mount Washington has set an all-time record low...
natureworldnews.com
Extreme Cold, Wind Chills at 101 Degrees Below Zero in New England Linked to Climate Change, Researchers Say
According to researchers, climate change may be to blame for the extreme cold that is predicted for New England, with wind chills as low as 101 below zero. Even though January was unusually warm, this coming weekend could bring record-breaking cold to New England, with Mount Washington in New Hampshire experiencing a low of 101 below zero.
NHPR
Expected record lows for Mount Washington prompt warnings against travel
Hikers should avoid traveling to the White Mountains this weekend, officials warn, as a cold snap headed for New England poses life-threatening conditions in the popular winter destination. At the region’s highest peak, Mount Washington, weekend temperatures could reach record-breaking lows. The worst of the cold is expected Friday...
WMUR.com
January 2023 weather records in New Hampshire: Most middays with cloud cover, warmest average low temperatures
CONCORD, N.H. — It's been an unusually warm winter in New Hampshire, but that will change by theend of the week. January finished 8.9 degrees above average. Most of the month was above normal. The last date, Tuesday, was right at par with normal for the high of 32.
Mount Washington sets national windchill record
A life-threatening cold spell began to ease its grip on the northeastern United States on Saturday, but only after a new national windchill record was set in New Hampshire.The record was set at Mount Washington Friday night when it felt like minus 108° F thanks to a temperature of minus 46° F and wind gusts of 127 mph.Wind chill records are not historically tracked as closely as temperature records, but the mark would beat what most meteorologists believe to be the US record (minus 105° F in Alaska). The prior record for Mount Washington was minus 102.7° F in 2004.WBZ-TV...
WMUR.com
Extremely cold Friday, Saturday in New Hampshire; subzero wind chills to increase risk for frostbite
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Dangerously cold air is coming to New Hampshire later this week, as wind chills in some spots could dip more than 40 degrees below zero for the coldest blast in New Hampshire this season. It will not be nearly that cold Wednesday night or Thursday, but...
WMUR.com
Video: Brutally cold weather approaches New Hampshire
Quiet and storm-free before a shot of arctic air arrives Friday. Dangerously cold wind chills are possible to start the weekend. Lows Wednesday night will go down into the single digits again across much of central and northern NH. South we'll be in the teens with partly cloudy skies. Thursday,...
WMUR.com
Video: Very cold overnight with more frigid weather ahead in New Hampshire
Colder temperatures before MUCH colder air (and dangerously cold air and wind chills) arrives Friday into Saturday night. Wind chills will be in the 50-30 below zero range. It will be a quick shot of arctic air, then back to above average highs by Sunday and next week. A cold...
Comments / 1