New Hampshire State

WMUR.com

Video: Bitter cold air moves out of N.H., milder temperatures return Sunday

After a dangerous blast of arctic air, conditions gradually improve with a warm up on the way for Sunday. A WIND CHILL WARNING remains in effect for Coos and northern Grafton counties until 7pm for wind chills up to 30 below zero. Otherwise, the winds continue to relax this evening and temperatures will actually begin to rise tonight. High temperatures jump back into the 30s to near 40 tomorrow with more cloud cover.
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH
WMUR.com

'Ice-in' declared on Lake Winnipesaukee after extreme cold in New Hampshire

GILFORD, N.H. — "Ice-in" was declared on Lake Winnipesaukee Sunday, according to Emerson Aviation. Emerson Aviation said the extreme cold over the weekend and the calming winds overnight into Sunday morning helped to make it happen. The declaration means all five ports visited by the M/S Mount Washington are...
GILFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Dangerously cold temperatures, wind chills in New Hampshire

Dangerously cold temperatures and wind overnight and into early Saturday. Frostbite and hypothermia can happen in only a few short minutes in these conditions. We could even break records on top of Mt. Washington! The temperatures make a quick turnaround by Sunday with highs approaching 40. Temperatures crash Friday as...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
BR Rogers

Mt. Washington in NH Breaks United States Record for Windchill Temps, Hits -108°F During Northeast Arctic Snap

Mt. Washington has set a new record surpassing the record held by Howard Pass, Alaska for the lowest wind chill temperature in the United States, which was -100°F. On Friday night, Mt. Washington surpassed that record, reporting a sustained windchill temperature of -108°F into the early hours of Saturday morning, when the temperature had also fallen to meet the previous record of -47°F but not exceeding its all-time low at the station summit. The lowest temperature ever recorded for the state of New Hampshire is -50°F, which was itself set on Mt. Washington more than a century ago on January 22 in 1885.
WMUR.com

Video: Dangerously cold windchills expected in New Hampshire

An arctic cold front passes through overnight Thursday into Friday morning allowing a blast of frigid air to move in. Temperatures crash through the day Friday as the winds get gusty. Winds could gust to 40 mph, bringing the wind chills to -30 to -40 by Friday night. Even colder wind chills possible by early Saturday. The winds lighten up Saturday afternoon, then milder air returns by Sunday. Temperatures even return to the 40s by Monday.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
natureworldnews.com

Extreme Cold, Wind Chills at 101 Degrees Below Zero in New England Linked to Climate Change, Researchers Say

According to researchers, climate change may be to blame for the extreme cold that is predicted for New England, with wind chills as low as 101 below zero. Even though January was unusually warm, this coming weekend could bring record-breaking cold to New England, with Mount Washington in New Hampshire experiencing a low of 101 below zero.
CONCORD, NH
NHPR

Expected record lows for Mount Washington prompt warnings against travel

Hikers should avoid traveling to the White Mountains this weekend, officials warn, as a cold snap headed for New England poses life-threatening conditions in the popular winter destination. At the region’s highest peak, Mount Washington, weekend temperatures could reach record-breaking lows. The worst of the cold is expected Friday...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
CBS Boston

Mount Washington sets national windchill record

A life-threatening cold spell began to ease its grip on the northeastern United States on Saturday, but only after a new national windchill record was set in New Hampshire.The record was set at Mount Washington Friday night when it felt like minus 108° F thanks to a temperature of minus 46° F and wind gusts of 127 mph.Wind chill records are not historically tracked as closely as temperature records, but the mark would beat what most meteorologists believe to be the US record (minus 105° F in Alaska). The prior record for Mount Washington was minus 102.7° F in 2004.WBZ-TV...
MOUNT WASHINGTON, MA
WMUR.com

Video: Brutally cold weather approaches New Hampshire

Quiet and storm-free before a shot of arctic air arrives Friday. Dangerously cold wind chills are possible to start the weekend. Lows Wednesday night will go down into the single digits again across much of central and northern NH. South we'll be in the teens with partly cloudy skies. Thursday,...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

