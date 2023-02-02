Read full article on original website
New Petitions to Sign This Week: Call on the EPA to Enact a Single-Use Plastic Ban, Pressure Congress to Ban Assault Weapons, Help Protect and Conserve Turtle and Tortoise Populations, and More!
Unfortunately, the world is not a very peaceful or safe place for many individuals. From conflict to abuse to exploitation, there is so much cruelty inflicted on both humans and animals. While this can get disheartening and difficult to hear about, petitions are a great way to use your voice for good. Just by signing one, you are a part of helping those who are not treated fairly. You can even share them with your friends and acquaintances to increase your impact.
Victoria plastic ban introduced
All single-use plastic drinking straws, cutlery, plates, drink stirrers, cotton bud sticks and expanded polystyrene food and drink containers are banned from Victoria starting Wednesday.
Simply sued! Coca-Cola faces a $8 trillion lawsuit, claim ´All natural´ contains high levels of toxic forever chemicals.
Plaintiff Joseph Lurenz filed a lawsuit in New York on December 28, 2022, attempting to bring a class action against Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola and Simply Orange Juice are accused of misleading consumers with claims of an all-natural, healthy product when the juice has been proven to contain hazardous PFAS at levels "hundreds of times" beyond official warning limits for drinking water, according to a new class-action complaint in the US.
studyfinds.org
Just one serving of freshwater fish exposes eaters to month’s worth of forever chemicals
WASHINGTON — Eating just one portion of freshwater fish — such as a catfish, trout, or salmon — could expose people to a tremendous amount of harmful chemical compounds, a new study warns. Researchers with the Environmental Working Group have discovered high levels of so-called “forever chemicals”...
Coles and Woolworths are ordered to dump 5,200 tonnes of soft plastics after REDcycle fail
Coles and Woolworths have been told to dispose of 5,200 tonnes of soft plastics after it was found their recycling program secretly stored the waste in warehouses.
One Green Planet
Weekly Top News: Joaquin Phoenix Speaks on the Closure of Farmer John Slaughterhouse, FDA Announces New Food Traceability Rule, Alaska Airlines Announces a Swap From Plastic Cups to Paper Cups, and More!
Every Sunday, One Green Planet brings you the week’s top news. For those who don’t have a lot of time to look through the news each day, this will be a great resource and an easy way to catch up!. Here you’ll find different categories of news and...
New Proposal Could Force Cows to Wear Diapers to Contain Methane Emissions, Farmer Speaks Out
Forcing cows to wear masks and diapers to contain their methane emissions is easily one of the dumbest ideas the world has ever seen. A farmer from Tennessee recently joined the Tucker Carlson Show on Fox News to condemn the idea. She said the people that came up with the idea have “gone to loony town.”
