New Hampshire State

WMUR.com

Video: Light snow, ice possible in New Hampshire

Quick moving front passes through Tuesday evening giving many of us light snow and mix. It may be enough in southern areas to make roads slick with a light coating of snow and mix. It moves out well before sunrise Wednesday, then a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday afternoon is when our next system moves through which also could bring mix but then rain. Very mild on Friday when some southern spots could hit 50.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Wintry mix could lead to slushy roads in New Hampshire

Clear skies Wednesday night and to start our Thursday. Another system with more moisture arrives Thursday afternoon bringing a wintry mix and rain. Very mild on Friday when some southern spots could hit 50 before cooling off for the weekend. 20s for most tonight with fair skies. Clouds will start...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Testimony heard on 9 gun-related bills at New Hampshire State House

CONCORD, N.H. — Several gun-related bills are being considering in Concord, including proposals for waiting periods for buying a firearm and instituting a system of protection orders that could be used to prevent someone from buying a gun. Nine bills were discussed Wednesday at the State House, including a...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire lawmakers consider bill about obscene materials in schools

CONCORD, N.H. — A bill under consideration in Concord is being touted by supporters as a way to protect children from obscene material, but opponents call it an effort to ban books. The legislation would affect schools in grades K-12, which the bill's sponsor, state Rep. Glenn Cordelli, R-Tuftonboro,...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Reporter arrested during Ohio governor's train derailment news conference

A news conference on the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment was finally getting underway Wednesday afternoon. However, just as Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was beginning his remarks, a reporter was being arrested nearby. The reporter, Evan Lambert of NewsNation, was talking as DeWine started to speak. Police officers tried to...
OHIO STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Snow, mixed showers later this week in New Hampshire

Temperatures will continue to climb above the early February averages this week with a couple of systems we'll be tracking. Single digits and teens for lows tonight with fair skies. Winds will be gusty at the coast as a strong system over the ocean passes by. Sunshine gives way to...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Very rare Steller's sea eagle spotted along Maine coast

GEORGETOWN, Maine — Several hundred people, some from as far away as Florida, are flocking to Maine for a glimpse at an incredibly rare bird. The Steller's sea-eagle is native to eastern Russia, but one of them is spending time around Maine's mid-coast. The bird is perched between Arrowsic...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Police arrest two men in connection to 1975 cold case in Indiana

ALBION, Ind. (Video above: WPTA via CNN) — Police in Indiana arrested two men this week in connection to a murder that occurred nearly 50 years ago. "This is a huge hurdle for us to get over, and we've gotten over it, but we're about halfway there," Capt. Kevin Smith of the Indiana State Police told WPTA.
INDIANA STATE

