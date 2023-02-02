Read full article on original website
Medical racism or pulling the race card? Urgent care facility refuses to treat a black family after being questionedAnita DurairajKent, WA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza OasisSom DuttSeattle, WA
Seattle Morgues Running Out of Room as Fentanyl-Related Deaths Skyrocket After City Decriminalizes Drug UseEden ReportsSeattle, WA
What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Yardbarker
How did Red Sox pitching prospect Juan Daniel Encarnación fare in 2022 and what can be expected from the righty this season?
In his evaluation of the Red Sox farm system, which he ranked 23rd out of 30, heading into the 2023 season, The Athletic’s Keith Law noted that Boston’s “group of pitching prospects is one of the weakest” in baseball. “They might not have a future MLB...
NBC Sports
How additions of Conforto, Haniger stabilize Giants' outfield
The Giants will head into the 2023 MLB season with a more stable outfield. Although none of the outfielders are Aaron Judge, who re-signed with the New York Yankees, San Francisco fans can count on new names regularly taking the field. San Francisco signed Michael Conforto to a two-year, $36...
Shohei Ohtani rumors: MLB insider predicts which teams could sign him
With his one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels set to expire at the end of the 2023 season, Shohei Ohtani could become the free agent prize of the next offseason (and maybe of the decade so far). With that in mind, one MLB insider recently listed which teams could conceivably be in the running for Ohtani’s services.
NBC Sports
Zaidi, Haniger anticipate Giants among best HR-hitting teams
There's plenty of potential for power in the Giants' lineup for the 2023 MLB season, and the team expects to capitalize on it. In recent interviews with KNBR, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and newly-acquired outfielder Mitch Haniger said the Giants could be among the league's best home run-hitting teams this season.
chatsports.com
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/5/23
Newsday | Erik Boland: As spring training draws closer, Boland offered an early 26-man roster prediction with five starters, eight relievers, and 13 position players. Of course, it goes without saying that things can change in a hurry in the event of trades, signings, and injuries. He predicts Domingo Germán...
Breaking Down the Mets and Yankees Starting Rotations
The Founder of Pitcher List Nick Pollack talks about the Mets and Yankees rotations and the Cy Young Award misspelling
KOMO News
One on One with Mariners Manager Scott Servais ahead of the new season
Baseball season's almost here! And if fans weren't already excited, there's tangible proof of the potential for the Mariners in 2023. For starters, Manager Scott Servais said it might just be the deepest team he's had since his arrival in Seattle in 2016. That depth both in the lineup and the pitching rotation could be all the difference in the M's making another step forward this season.
Yardbarker
Fred Claire, Austin Chubb & Ned Colletti Remember Late Dodgers Scout Ralph Avila
With longtime scout Ralph Avila passing away, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost one of the most impactful members from within their franchise’s storied legacy. Employed for 55 years with the Dodgers organization, Avila will be remembered as one of the highest-regarded scouts that the club, or Major League Baseball for that matter, has ever seen.
