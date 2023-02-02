Read full article on original website
Related
ABC News
Peeps unveils 3 new marshmallow treats for Easter, including Dr. Pepper and kettle corn flavors
Colorful sanding sugar-coated marshmallows in the shape of chicks and bunnies scream spring time and Easter candy. And this season, Peeps has three new flavorful products hitting shelves earlier than ever. Peeps is celebrating its 70th anniversary and announced a few new creations for the occasion. Mike and Ike teamed...
There's actually a presale for Oreo's newest flavor
In the past, Oreo has partnered with Lady Gaga, Pokémon and Ritz on new limited-time flavors. Now, it's working with ... itself. And Martha Stewart.
Thrillist
Hershey's Is Launching a New Kisses Flavor & 9 More New Seasonal Treats
Ahead of the pinkest holidays of the year, Valentine's Day and Easter, Hershey's is rolling out a slate of new products and seasonal favorites. Here's what the candy champions have to offer whether you are celebrating a loved one, a bunny, or are tasked with bringing the sweet things for a big gathering.
KFC brings back fan-favorite missing from menu for a decade. Here’s when can you get it
The offering is expanding after a successful test run.
McDonald’s May Get Rid Of An Item It Has Carried Since 1955
There is no doubt that McDonald's changed the fast food industry forever. Few, if any, restaurants have more locations, and let's not even get into the number of burgers they've sold since 1955. But they also ushered in an era of consumers producing more waste than ever. In an effort to combat this fact, McDonald's is considering getting rid of an item they've had since the days of Ray Kroc.
Blue Bell brings back ‘highly requested’ ice cream flavor for limited time
Blue Bell Ice Cream announced Thursday that it is starting the year with the return of a highly desired flavor but in new packaging.
I found a cup at Dollar Tree for $1.25 – it comes with a foldable spoon and it’s perfect for oats and dairy products
DOLLAR Tree could have bargains available on kitchen essentials, with a shopper finding what she calls the perfect budget cup to help store certain meals. The spot from the discounted retailer comes from TikTok influencer everythingerikar. To her 115,000 followers, she often shares her shopping hauls at Trader Joe’s along...
Coca-Cola and Pepsi Face an Unlikely New Rival With a Unique New Drink
The beverage wars have become even more complicated and that means a lot of new choices for consumers.
Taco Bell is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item
Taco Bell is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item, but you have to act fast.
Wendy's Employee Films Behind the Scenes As She Fills a Drive-Thru Order for Burger with 11 Extra Patties
Late-night cravings have resulted in many a rush to the drive-thru. But this burger-craving story is on another level altogether. A Wendy’s employee recorded the frenzy in the kitchen after she filled a drive-thru order for a burger with 11 extra patties.
Why You Should Never Buy Pre-Made Whipped Cream
In this life, we sometimes need to take shortcuts, but there are definitely shortcut ingredients that you should and shouldn't use. Pre-made whipped cream, whether it comes in a pressurized can or a frozen tub, should definitely not top your next dessert. Roberto Santibañez, chef and owner of Mi Vida...
McDonald's Makes a Surprise Menu Addition for the New Year
In recent months, really since the pandemic, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report has been a bit stingy when it comes to new releases. The fast-food giant has made a few small menu additions, and it did bring back the McRib for a supposed farewell tour, but aside from the seasonal addition of the Shamrock Shake, new limited-time-offers (LTOs) have been pretty sparse.
Krispy Kreme 'Prepares for Take Off' With New Doughnut Flavors
The new collaboration will be available beginning Jan. 9 for a limited time.
Popculture
Sonic Brings Back a Fried Favorite
Sonic is bringing back one of its fan-favorite sides by popular demand. Pickle Fries have returned, in which dill pickle spears are shaped into fries, battered, and then fried until crispy. There is ranch sauce on the side of each order for dipping. Pickle Fries carry a suggested price of $1.89 per order, although prices may vary. For a limited time, Sonic locations nationwide will offer Pickle Fries through Feb. 26. That's not all Sonic Drive-In has offered lately. The popular fast-food restaurant just introduced a new limited-time value menu — Under $2 Craves. Customers can enjoy items from the value menu as a snack or build them into a meal. Customers can choose from the following four items: Jr. Cheeseburger, Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap, OREO Cookies & Chocolate Sweet Mini Sundae, Snickers Bars & Caramel Sweet Mini Sundae. Until March 26, Sonic's Under $2 Craves menu will be available at participating locations.
Popculture
Hot Chocolate Recall Issued
Those hoping to warm up following fun-filled winter activities or just wishing to escape the winter chill may be out of luck. After enjoying time in the snow and chilly temperatures, consumers are being advised against reaching for a piping hot mug of certain peanut butter hot chocolate products. The delicious product, which was sold under various brand names, has been recalled by Corim Industries, USA due to the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction due to the presence of undeclared peanuts in the product.
The Fast Food Side Cardiologists Say You Should Never Order Again Because It’s So Bad For Your Heart: Cheese Curds
Along with various other factors like your activity level and blood pressure, your diet plays a central role in your cardiovascular health. While cooking for yourself at home using nutrient-packed, antioxidant-rich whole foods is always the best way...
Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
Taco Bell Is Giving Away Mexican Pizzas For A Limited Time But Only Through The App
Even if you don't often eat at Taco Bell, chances are you've heard about its Mexican Pizza. Fans of the iconic dish were elated in 2022 when rumors of the Mexican Pizza's permanent return were confirmed. This came after a brief reappearance in stores in 2020. What makes this item so different than others on the menu? While not everyone is impressed with the Mexican Pizza, for some, it's a revelation. "The best part was the flaky, crispy shells," said one happy diner on Reddit. "So different from the regular crunchy shells that they use for tacos."
Apparently The 'World's Worst McDonald's' Is Set To Close For Good
What would make the worst fast food restaurant in the world? Bad service? Poor food quality? Dirty tables and bathrooms? Unsanitary working conditions behind the counter? The biggest fast food secrets restaurants try to hide can be pretty gross, but they're generally pretty gross at every location, like how Taco Bell's ground beef isn't 100% ground beef, according to TikTok. It's a fair portion cellulose, otherwise known as wood pulp (per Taco Bell and NPR). Yummy. If Taco Bell, McDonald's, and doubtless other fast food eateries are proudly willing to serve wood pulp in all of its locations, what would it take to make the worst fast food restaurant?
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 1