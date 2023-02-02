ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrillist

Hershey's Is Launching a New Kisses Flavor & 9 More New Seasonal Treats

Ahead of the pinkest holidays of the year, Valentine's Day and Easter, Hershey's is rolling out a slate of new products and seasonal favorites. Here's what the candy champions have to offer whether you are celebrating a loved one, a bunny, or are tasked with bringing the sweet things for a big gathering.
KOEL 950 AM

McDonald’s May Get Rid Of An Item It Has Carried Since 1955

There is no doubt that McDonald's changed the fast food industry forever. Few, if any, restaurants have more locations, and let's not even get into the number of burgers they've sold since 1955. But they also ushered in an era of consumers producing more waste than ever. In an effort to combat this fact, McDonald's is considering getting rid of an item they've had since the days of Ray Kroc.
IOWA STATE
Mashed

Why You Should Never Buy Pre-Made Whipped Cream

In this life, we sometimes need to take shortcuts, but there are definitely shortcut ingredients that you should and shouldn't use. Pre-made whipped cream, whether it comes in a pressurized can or a frozen tub, should definitely not top your next dessert. Roberto Santibañez, chef and owner of Mi Vida...
TheStreet

McDonald's Makes a Surprise Menu Addition for the New Year

In recent months, really since the pandemic, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report has been a bit stingy when it comes to new releases. The fast-food giant has made a few small menu additions, and it did bring back the McRib for a supposed farewell tour, but aside from the seasonal addition of the Shamrock Shake, new limited-time-offers (LTOs) have been pretty sparse.
Popculture

Sonic Brings Back a Fried Favorite

Sonic is bringing back one of its fan-favorite sides by popular demand. Pickle Fries have returned, in which dill pickle spears are shaped into fries, battered, and then fried until crispy. There is ranch sauce on the side of each order for dipping. Pickle Fries carry a suggested price of $1.89 per order, although prices may vary. For a limited time, Sonic locations nationwide will offer Pickle Fries through Feb. 26. That's not all Sonic Drive-In has offered lately. The popular fast-food restaurant just introduced a new limited-time value menu — Under $2 Craves. Customers can enjoy items from the value menu as a snack or build them into a meal. Customers can choose from the following four items: Jr. Cheeseburger, Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap, OREO Cookies & Chocolate Sweet Mini Sundae, Snickers Bars & Caramel Sweet Mini Sundae. Until March 26, Sonic's Under $2 Craves menu will be available at participating locations.
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recall Issued

Those hoping to warm up following fun-filled winter activities or just wishing to escape the winter chill may be out of luck. After enjoying time in the snow and chilly temperatures, consumers are being advised against reaching for a piping hot mug of certain peanut butter hot chocolate products. The delicious product, which was sold under various brand names, has been recalled by Corim Industries, USA due to the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction due to the presence of undeclared peanuts in the product.
Mashed

Taco Bell Is Giving Away Mexican Pizzas For A Limited Time But Only Through The App

Even if you don't often eat at Taco Bell, chances are you've heard about its Mexican Pizza. Fans of the iconic dish were elated in 2022 when rumors of the Mexican Pizza's permanent return were confirmed. This came after a brief reappearance in stores in 2020. What makes this item so different than others on the menu? While not everyone is impressed with the Mexican Pizza, for some, it's a revelation. "The best part was the flaky, crispy shells," said one happy diner on Reddit. "So different from the regular crunchy shells that they use for tacos."
Mashed

Apparently The 'World's Worst McDonald's' Is Set To Close For Good

What would make the worst fast food restaurant in the world? Bad service? Poor food quality? Dirty tables and bathrooms? Unsanitary working conditions behind the counter? The biggest fast food secrets restaurants try to hide can be pretty gross, but they're generally pretty gross at every location, like how Taco Bell's ground beef isn't 100% ground beef, according to TikTok. It's a fair portion cellulose, otherwise known as wood pulp (per Taco Bell and NPR). Yummy. If Taco Bell, McDonald's, and doubtless other fast food eateries are proudly willing to serve wood pulp in all of its locations, what would it take to make the worst fast food restaurant?
