Amy DuBois Barnett Joins Growth Capital Firm Bravo Mondo as Senior Advisor
Bravo Mondo, a newly-formed growth capital firm, founded by former Viacom and AOL exec, Dermot McCormack, is pleased to announce the addition of media industry veteran Amy DuBois Barnett as Senior Advisor. Barnett will advise on all media-related investments as well as develop a pipeline based on her extensive experience...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Freddy's COO Scott Redler named National Restaurant Association chairman for 2023
Scott Redler, co-founder and COO of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, has assumed the chairmanship of the National Restaurant Association for 2023. He’ll be assisted in that role by Jeff Lobdell, who assumes Redler’s prior honorary post of vice chairman. Lobdell is the founder and president of Restaurant Partners Management, an operator of 12 restaurant concepts in Michigan.
How Entrepreneur Nick Wood Is Transforming Lives Through Digital Real Estate
Nick Wood, also known online as the "King of Digital Real Estate," is a true success story. From humble beginnings on his family's generational alfalfa farm to his current position as the CEO and founder of Digital Landlords, a multi-seven-figure business, Nick has proven that hard work and determination can pay off.Growing up on the farm instilled in Nick a strong work ethic and a commitment to making the most of every opportunity. This mindset served him well when, at 19, he decided to take a two-year humanitarian trip to West Africa. It was there that he gained fluency in...
Canela Media Hires Oscar Padilla to Oversee Ad Operations
Canela Media, a media company focused on programming for and about Latinos, is getting some help with advertising as Oscar Padilla joins as senior vice president of commercial operations, the company said. The minority-owned, technology-driven company on Friday said Padilla will tap into “his deep expertise in digital media ad...
RXR boss Scott Rechler swats ‘firestorm’ over office-market collapse
The supposed “office-market collapse due to WFH” lasted less than 72 hours. But it sure stirred up what RXR Realty CEO Scott Rechler called a “firestorm,” reflecting how much the industry remains on edge. The Financial Times reported last week that Rechler planned to “give back the keys” to his banks at some RXR properties, prompting scary headlines. Fortune howled, “A new era of remote work has pushed a New York property magnate to consider giving up some of his office buildings: ‘I don’t think there’s anything we can do with them.’” OMG, went the speculation. Could Rechler be unloading mammoth WorldWide Plaza, Five Times Square...
ffnews.com
Oxygen Announces $20 Million Funding and Appointment of New CEO as Platform Doubles Down on Growth
Digital banking platform Oxygen today announced $20 million in Series B funding – led largely by return investors – and the appointment of David Rafalovsky as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Oxygen will use its Series B funds to increase investment in product development and user experience around its core financial technology solutions, and to expand its workforce to meet growing demand.
salestechstar.com
Stord Appoints CFO and CPO
Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Fielding and Chief People Officer Sara Feulner will focus on accelerating Stord’s growth and providing an exceptional experience for employees and customers. Stord, the Cloud Supply Chain leader, announced two additions to its executive team, Stephanie Fielding as Chief Financial Officer and Sara Feulner as...
Cole Haan Taps Aptos to Elevate Shopping Experience
Cole Haan is tapping Aptos, the unified commerce solutions provider, to deploy the Aptos One platform. The technology company said in a statement that Aptos One “supports one set of universal capabilities, available at any touch point,” and added that due to the platform’s highly composable architecture, “Aptos One will provide Cole Haan with unmatched flexibility to deliver new innovations and empower the modern store experience.” The 90-year-old fashion brand is sold in more than 90 direct retail stores in the U.S. and Canada and more than 300 international store locations. Cole Haan is also offered in select department and specialty...
Curbed
If You’re So Good at Real Estate, Stephen Ross …
Right now, no one knows what anything costs. A sandwich is $18, a 30-minute Uber costs a day of labor, and a grocery cart full of basics is … $400? But what about luxury real estate? It’s consistently been a reliable source of eye-watering prices that continue to rise, for the most part, when everything else is falling or stagnant. So it’s hard to believe that Stephen Ross, the developer behind Hudson Yards, was so completely off when he put his own penthouse on the market in 2019.
Pfizer’s former CFO says you should ask yourself these questions if you want to become a finance chief
When I last spoke with Frank D’Amelio in July, we talked about his plans to retire at the end of the year from his position of EVP and CFO at Pfizer, Inc., where he was finance chief for 15 years. D’Amelio has served a total of 20 years in CFO roles, and he’s had more than 20 mentees that have gone on to CFO or CEO roles. Yes, 20. Now in his retirement, this month he started serving as “CFO-in-residence” and independent senior advisor for Deloitte’s U.S. CFO Program providing his strategic guidance on the finance function.
