San Diego, CA

BLM Flag Raised over Local School District Offices

By Eddie McCoven
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO - The Black Lives Matter Flag is now flying over San Diego Unified School District headquarters.

Following a few readings and speeches Wednesday, students at staff raised the flag at the district offices on Normal Street to mark the beginning of Black History Month. But for some students, he raising of flag comes with a stark reminder of the unfair and brutal treatment of African-Americans by police officers across the U.S.

"I get scared sometimes honestly," Henry Anderson, a 7th grader at Millennial Tech Middle School told NBC 7 . "Sometimes when I think about it, I could just be turning the corner with a drink in my hand and a cop could pull me over because he thinks it could be a gun or something."

Other students said they appreciate what the district is doing.

"I am feeling good that Black people are being appreciated and that more people can see the Black Lives Matter flag," said Cameron Campbell, a 5th grader at Bird Rock Elementary.

This is not the first time San Diego Unified has flown the Black Lives Matter Flag. That happened in 2020 when the district adopted a resolution recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday.

Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 14

Face Plant
3d ago

There should be only 2 flags flown over Public Schools!! The State Flag and the American Flag......period!!!!

Reply
24
Laichi Chibi
3d ago

Only 4 more months left until I start homeschooling my children...

Reply(1)
13
Dane Daniels
3d ago

Same as raising a confederate flag over a school.

Reply
18
 

San Diego, CA
Comments / 0

