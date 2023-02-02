ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia, NY

Cazenovia boys indoor track victorious at OHSL Division 1 meet

By Phil Blackwell
 3 days ago

SYRACUSE – Finding post-season success, the Cazenovia boys indoor track and field team emerged victorious from Wednesday’s Onondaga High School League Division 1 championships at SRC Arena.

The Lakers needed 98 points to hold off Marcellus, who was second with 89 points. Chittenango rose to fifth place with 53 points to go with a sixth-place finish in the girls meet.

Branden McColm got a win for Cazenovia in the 1,000-meter run, his time of two minutes, 47.75 seconds more than three seconds ahead of the field as Will Austin was sixth in 2:59.70. McColm also finished second in the 1,600-meter run in 4:39.79 as Caleb Gilmore (5:04.75) was sixth.

Then Jaden Kaplan won the 600-meter run, his 1:31.51 beating out the 1:32.53 from Chittenango’s Shamus Eiffe as Tristan Field-Bradley ran 1:36.11 for fifth place.

Kaplan prevailed in the 300-meter dash in exactly 39 seconds to edge the 39.11 from CBA’s Cameron Smith as Connor Frisbie, in the triple jump, topped the field by going 41 feet 5 inches, no one else breaking the 40-foot mark as Judah Ossont (36’5 1/2”) was fifth.

McColm, Gilmore, Austin and Chris Kelly were second in the 4×800 relay in 9:24.41. Kaplan, Field-Bradley, Wyatt Scott, and Finn Worthington were second (3:41.72) to Marcellus (3:40.32) in the 4×400 relay, with Scott, Worthington, Charlie Compeau and Matt Tugaw third in the 4×200 relay in 1:42.77.

Killian Blouin cleared 9’6” in the pole vault for third place. Alex Ramirez, with a personal-best weight throw of 44’5 3/4”, beat out Ethan Burry (42’4”) for fourth place.

Frisbie took fourth in the long jump with 18’4 1/4” and fifth in the 55 hurdles in 8.54 seconds. Scott was sixth (17’8”) in the long jump and Worthington seventh (5 feet) in the high jump.

Kelly was seventh in the 3,200-meter run in 11:28.47. Aidan Bailey threw the shot put 31’1 1/2” for 10th place and Jack Macro was 12th (30’8 3/4”) as Aidan Jurgens was 12th and Charlie Compeau 13th in the 55-meter dash.

Chittenango got a pair of victories, including Caleb LeBlanc going 3,200 meters in 10:24.51 to hold off the 10:27.60 from Hannibal’s Noah Melita and Joseph Lin winning the long jump by going 19’9 3/4”.

Lin, in 8.19 seconds, was second to Syracuse ITC’s Tyshawn Taylor (7.99) in the 55 hurdles, with Connor Brooks ninth. Lin also got fifth in the 300 in 39.67.

LeBlanc added a third in the 1,600 in 4:48.96 as the Bears were fourth in the 4×200 in 1:43.53 and fifth in the 4×400 and 4×800. Owen law cleared 5’2” for sixth in the high jump.

For Chittenango’s girls, Jordan Wagner got the lone victory, in the long jump, her leap of 15’11” a personal best that topped the 15’7 1/2” from Westhill’s Kate Bendall, who had won the 55 hurdles and triple jump.

Brooke Walters, Sophia DiGennaro, Jordan Wagner and Abby Horning were second in the 4×400 relay in 4:33.65.The Bears were fifth in the 4×800 and sixth in the 4×200.

DiGennaro took seventh in the 600 in 1:50.54, with Allie Bartoszek eighth in the triple jump. Ava McLean got fourth place in the 3,000-meter run in 12:34.75. with Laura Powers fifth in the 1,500-meter run in 5:27.92. Miranda Danaher took sixth in the shot put with 26’4 1/4”.

