DES MOINES, Iowa — House File 1 is a bill that includes many financial reforms for Iowans. The first is a reduction in the base property tax levy which goes to school, reducing it by $0.50 for every thousand dollars of assessed value. But the provision that has Cedar Rapids Schools most concerned is a provision requiring 10% of cash on hand before requesting a bond vote. The district is hoping to put a $312 million dollar proposal to voters in the district this year. But if approved in its current form, that would require more than $30 million of cash down.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO