royalexaminer.com
First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin names first Spirit of Virginia Award for 2023
“For more than 30 years, Southside Community Development and Housing Corporation have helped countless Richmonders prepare for and achieve home ownership. If ‘home is where the heart is,’ then Glenn and I laud the hearts that are forever changed by the good works of SCDHC,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Bill to add identifying stamp to firearms fails in subcommittee
RICHMOND, Va. – A House bill requiring firearms to be microstamp-enabled recently failed in the Virginia General Assembly, but not without a tense exchange before the vote was called. Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, introduced House Bill 1788, which would require firearms sold after July 1, 2025 to have a...
Virginia Senate passes The Affordable Energy bill which would prevent utilities from overcharging customer
Virginians may find some relief from excessive utility bills. Virginia residents have been complaining about recent rate hikes with utility companies and both Appalachain Power and Dominion have come under scrutiny. Virginia lawmakers have heard the cries of the people and are taking action. On February 2, the Virginia Senate unanimously passed the Affordable Energy bill and a House committee unanimously endorsed it although the" full House of Delegates has yet to consider the bill.
Effort to legalize fireworks in Virginia fizzles out
A proposal to legalize most consumer fireworks in the commonwealth died in committee Thursday, ensuring that Tennessee and West Virginia's state-line stands will continue to see thriving business.
A look back at Virginia's smoking ban in 2009
NORFOLK, Va. — There’s fresh drama over a seemingly old problem. Shortly after it opened, complaints came rolling in on social media over smoking issues at the brand-new Rivers Casino Portsmouth. After the backlash, Virginia’s first permanent casino changed its policy, making about 80% of the facility smoke-free....
NBC 29 News
House Bill 2039 could place cap on commissary prices in Virginia jails
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Commissary costs are high in jails across the Commonwealth, but a bill in the General Assembly would put a cap on the prices if passed. “It’s certainly a concern not just for me, but all the jails in in Virginia,” Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail Superintendent Martin Kumer said.
royalexaminer.com
Maryland’s cannabis regulations proposed ahead of legalization deadline
Maryland lawmakers introduced legislation Friday to create the framework for a legal cannabis market ahead of the July 1 start of legalization. Identical, cross-filed bills introduced in the House and Senate create a regulatory structure for Maryland’s new cannabis industry that includes rules for licensing, taxation, and equity, among other things.
theroanokestar.com
Virginia Dems Refuse To Support Female Athletes
Old enough to remember when there were sane members of Virginia’s Democrat Party. They’ve apparently died or left the building and the party is under the complete control of woke loons. Like Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, the former Speaker of Virginia’s House of Delegates, who recently pretended not to understand why the Old Dominion needs a law prohibiting transgendered athletes from competing in female sports.
cardinalnews.org
Six reasons why people are moving out of Northern Virginia
Editor’s note: In his Jan. 25 column, executive editor Dwayne Yancey wrote about how Virginia has more people moving out than moving in, with the bulk of that net out-migration driven by Northern Virginia. He wrote that Governor Glenn Youngkin has cited Virginia’s tax policies as the reason and wrote: “I haven’t heard anyone advance an alternative theory. It would be nice to hear Democrats offer their own explanation for these migration numbers because something sure seems to be happening here.” Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax County, sends this response:
Virginia seeks power to enforce rate caps on Dominion, other utilities
A bipartisan push to more closely regulate the rates Dominion and other power utilities charge is set to succeed, giving the state the power to cap excessive rates that pad the companies' bottom lines.
Advocate
Virginia Democrats Block 6 Anti-LGBTQ+ Bills
The LGBTQ+ community in Virginia can breathe a sigh of relief after several bills aimed at them failed to make it out of committee. Six Republican-proposed measures that threatened transgender students' rights were voted down by the Virginia Senate Education Committee on Thursday. Four Republican lawmakers had introduced bills banning...
newsfromthestates.com
Town of Pound to get its charter back and more Va. headlines
• The former principal of Richneck Elementary School in Newport News says she wasn’t told that a 6-year-old student might have a gun before the boy shot his teacher last month, according to a lawyer who pushed back on some reports about warnings school leaders had.—Daily Press. •...
gamblingnews.com
Virginia Lawmakers Determined to Ban Skill Game Machines
The latest effort to do away with the machines, which have been branded as illegal by many, and a necessary evil by business owners, was spearheaded by House majority leader Terry Kilgore who spoke to the Associated Press in an exclusive interview and detailed what the current status quo with those gambling devices in the state was.
Virginia electric utility regulation bill takes different form in House
A House version of a bill Dominion Energy is backing this General Assembly session made it out of committee Thursday without a controversial provision aimed at raising the company’s profit margin, but with a new section that critics say weakens the Virginia Clean Economy Act. The House Commerce and Energy Committee voted Thursday along party […] The post Virginia electric utility regulation bill takes different form in House appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Top Republican gives up on bill to legalize electronic ‘skill games’ in Virginia
A top Republican lawmaker doubts his bill to legalize so-called skill machines in Virginia will move forward this year, saying the prolonged legal fight over the issue has left some hesitant about the proposal.
Virginia shuts down proposal to regulate kratom, controversial opioid alternative
Virginia legislators have rejected a proposal to regulate Kratom, a controversial but legal narcotic, leaving the widely-available product in legal limbo.
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin reacts to Democrats blocking his bill to notify students of merit awards
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, the Virginia Senate Education and Health Committee blocked Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s bill that would have required schools to notify students and their parents if they won national merit awards and recognition along with other college scholarship opportunities. 7News has been covering this...
Three interesting bills of the week: implicit bias training, geriatric parole and furloughed feds
Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury takes a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session. House Bill 1734 – Implicit bias training for practitioners working with pregnant persons This legislation from Del. Chris […] The post Three interesting bills of the week: implicit bias training, geriatric parole and furloughed feds appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia House Republicans won’t consider Youngkin’s abortion ban proposal
For the second straight year, the Republican-led House of Delegates won't vote on proposals from GOP state delegates to ban abortion in Virginia.
March for Life returns to Virginia Capitol after abortion bans fail
More than one thousand anti-abortion advocates, including Governor Glenn Youngkin, flooded the grounds of the Virginia State Capitol for the first March for Life since the fall of Roe v. Wade.
