President trump 2020
3d ago
Got stuff stolen from a vehicle while attending a meeting for peaceful neighborhoods,,, lol. That's pretty ironic. I'm glad he got the ashes of his friend back though
4
Jose Vasquez
3d ago
there has been nothing but troubles since they put that Walmart on Glendale the people waiting on the bus are doing drugs outside drinking littering they don't care about this neighborhood because they don't live in it they should have put that Walmart somewhere else
1
13abc.com
TPD: driver rolls car after hitting parked car
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Saturday night after the driver hit another vehicle. The crash occurred on East Indiana Avenue when the driver hit a parked car at a high rate of speed, flipping his vehicle, TPD says. Officers arrested the...
13abc.com
Toledo Police Department charges woman $500 to recover stolen car
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Should you have to pay to get your stolen car back? That’s the question Tiffany Lawrence is asking after the Toledo Police Department tried charging $500 to get her car back from TPD’s impound lot. “Why am I paying anything? That’s what I’m trying...
13abc.com
TFRD: man taken into custody during vacant house fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department took a man into custody while responding to a vacant house fire Saturday around 8 p.m. TFRD says the fire took place at a house on the corner of Miami Street and Botkins Drive, right next to a gas station.
15-year-old dies after being shot Friday in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A teen is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in south Toledo. Toledo police were called to the 500 block of Shasta Street in south Toledo at about 3:30 p.m. Officers found the victim, 15-year-old Donald Hogan, had been shot at least once. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
13abc.com
TPD: 15-year-old pronounced dead after shooting on Shasta Dr.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One juvenile male was pronounced dead Friday after a shooting on Shasta Drive. According to The Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 540 block of Shasta Drive. Upon arrival, officers found 15-year-old Donald Hogan suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Missing 3 rappers were killed upstairs in abandoned apartment, dumped in basement
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police have confirmed the bodies were the three missing rap artists found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park. Sources tell FOX 2 – Friday morning, a man from Detroit was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection to the murder of the three aspiring rappers. He is being held on a parole violation down there. Meanwhile, another man was brought into custody, in the last week here in Detroit – for questioning in the case.
13abc.com
New video in the search for stolen cremated remains
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Take a close look at the person captured on surveillance video. The owner of Glendale Garden Café says it could be whoever stole the ashes of Mike Niles. Those cremated remains of Niles, 66, of Ludington, Michigan, were in a package in the passenger seat...
13abc.com
Dorr St. westbound partially closes following a two-car crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dorr Street Westbound near the University of Toledo is partially closed after a two-car crash Friday night. According to the Toledo Police Department, one person was injured and transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Dorr St. westbound will remain closed until tow trucks...
13abc.com
TFRD responds to warehouse fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire at Tri-Dim Filter Corporation Saturday around 6:30 p.m. TFRD told 13abc that the fire started in the interior of the roof. Workers that were inside the building at the time of the fire made it out...
13abc.com
TPD looking for suspect accused of shooting man at Zingers bar
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking to identify an unknown suspect accused of shooting a man at a Toledo bar overnight. Police say an unknown suspect shot a 31-year-old man after two people assaulted two others, including the shooting victim, at Zingers Bar & Grill in the 900 block of Matzinger late Thursday night. Police do not know the identities of the two assailants. It’s unclear what led up to the assault and the shooting.
One person shot Friday in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot Friday afternoon in south Toledo. Toledo police were called to the 500 block of Shasta Street in south Toledo about 3:30 p.m. A detective said one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. There are no suspects at this...
13abc.com
Authorities find man transporting undocumented people along Ohio Turnpike, charges filed
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man from Honduras is facing criminal charges for allegedly transporting undocumented people in the U.S. Authorities found six undocumented people in a vehicle along the Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky county, according to the Department of Justice. Nestor Alfredo Figueroa-Murillo, 29, of Honduras, is facing...
Authorities searching for suspect in Bettsville bank robbery Thursday
BETTSVILLE, Ohio — Law enforcement are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the Old Fort Bank in Bettsville Thursday morning. According to a Facebook post made by the Seneca County Sheriff's Office, crews are searching for the male suspect who ran off after the robbery. They are being assisted by the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol.
18-year-old indicted on murder, other charges in summer 2022 shooting death of TSA alum
TOLEDO, Ohio — An 18-year-old has been indicted on charges stemming from the south Toledo shooting death of Dominick Barnett, 29, in July 2022. Cedrick Belmon Jr., who was 17 years old when he was charged with killing Barnett, was indicted on one count each of murder, felonious assault, discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence.
13abc.com
TFRD responded to a structure fire Sunday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department put out a structure fire Sunday morning. The fire occurred on the 1200 block of Prouty Avenue around 8 a.m., according to TFRD. Firefighters told 13abc the home sustained moderate damage however they are unsure if the fire started in...
13abc.com
One man found not guilty in man’s death at Toledo motel
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -One man was found not guilty Thursday in relation to the 2021 death of a 53-year-old man. According to court documents, Antwuan Lawson was found not guilty of murder and discharged. Lawson, alongside Sarah Bowlus-Houck, was arrested and charged with felonious assault in Dec. 2021. According to...
Man found not guilty of Dec. 2021 west Toledo homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 41-year-old man charged in a December 2021 homicide in a west Toledo hotel was found not guilty by a Lucas County jury Thursday. Antwuan Lawson was charged in the strangulation death of William Williams, 53, who was found dead in Relax Inn on Telegraph Road on Dec. 12, 2021.
13abc.com
Police searching for armed bank robbery suspect in Seneca County
BETTSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - BETTSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Seneca County are looking for an armed bank robbery suspect that prompted school lockdowns. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, a white male suspect is at large after an alleged bank robbery attempt at the Old Fort Bank in Bettsville, Ohio. Officials described the suspect as a man with medium build, approximately 5′8 to 5′10, wearing a black hoodie and a blue stocking cap. He was wearing a gray scarf over his face at the time of the robbery.
13abc.com
TFRD investigating overnight vacant house fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue is currently investigating a vacant house fire that happened on Bancroft Friday morning. The call came in around 2:10 a.m. for a fire at a house on the 100 block of Bancroft. TFRD confirmed to 13abc that the house was vacant, no...
13abc.com
TPD: two teenage boys shot in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating what three teenage boys were doing behind a 7-Eleven when two of the teens were shot. It happened at the store on Upton avenue late Tuesday night. Investigators say a 14-year-old boy ran inside the 7-Eleven convenience store around 8:00 p.m. suffering...
