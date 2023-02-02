Read full article on original website
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Watchfire Shootout Bringing All-Day Saturday Basketball to Danville High School
This past weekend, the world of show choir came to Danville High School. Now this weekend, on Saturday, the world of basketball comes to Danville High School. Although they missed a couple years due to COVID, the Watchfire Shootout is established, and back again this year in full force. It’s...
Neuhoff Media Home and Auto Show Makes Debut; 10a-6p Sat Feb 11th at David S Palmer Arena
A new tradition begins on Saturday, February 11th at Danville’s David S. Palmer Arena. The former AMBUCS Home and Business Expo is now the Neuhoff Media Home and Auto Show. It’s happening from 10 AM to 6 PM, and Director of Sales for Neuhoff Media Danville Tonya Salomon says the addition of the “auto” portion of the show has shown a lot of interest; with much more planned as well.
DACC Brings Area High School Students to Regional Academic Challenge at Mary Miller Gymnasium
A great event took place Tuesday morning in Danville Area Community College’s Mary Miller Gymnasium. A Regional Academic Challenge featuring students from eight high schools in DACC’s district competed in the categories of Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Engineering Graphics, English, Mathematics, and Physics. The participating schools were Armstrong-Potomac, Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area, Milford, Oakwood, Shiloh, and Westville. During the lunch break, DACC president Dr. Stephen Nacco said he was thrilled to see a crowded gym.
Danville Mayoral Forum to Be Held at Danville Area Community College Monday, March 13th from 6:30 to 8 PM
Danville, Il – The two candidates for Mayor of the City of Danville will be featured in a Mayoral Forum on Monday, March 13th, 2023. The event will be held in the Bremer Conference Center on the campus of Danville Area Community College from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. The...
Jim and Betty Richards: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honorees
The following is this week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honorees. Jim and Betty Richards of Hoopeston met when Jim taught Betty how to drive in Driver’s Ed in high school. “He can’t complain about my driving,” laughed Betty when talking about his teaching career. The couple got married in 1989 and have been involved in the Hoopeston community in one way or another ever since.
Carle at the Riverfront Provides a Look Inside; with Operations Beginning Feb 19th
Danville’s new CARLE AT THE RIVERFRONT medical campus held their “First Look for Community Leaders and Partners” Wednesday morning (Feb 8th), as they prepare to begin operations on Sunday February 19th. Carle Director of Ambulatory Operations Heather Tucker says once all the services from Carle’s Fairchild and Vermilion locations are moved in, this will be an outpatient facility of robust healthcare services.
Eastern Illinois Food Bank Making Stop at Mark Denman School; Sat Feb 11th 9:30 – 10:30 AM
THE FOLLOWING IS AN EASTERN ILLINOIS FOODBANK RELEASE. Danville, IL – Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. The distribution will be held at Mark Denman Elementary School (930 Colfax St.) in Danville, Illinois on 02/11/2023 from 9:30 – 10:30am and is open to residents of Vermilion County.Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
The Danville Public Library will be closing Wednesday, February 8 at 1:00 p.m.
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY RELEASE. The library will be closing Wednesday, February 8 at 1:00 p.m. We will reopen Thursday, February 9 at 9:00 a.m. Our water main is undergoing repairs on Wednesday. We apologize for the inconvenience.
VA Illiana Celebrates National Salute to Veteran Patients Week
DANVILLE, Ill. — VA Illiana will recognize and honor hospitalized Veterans from Feb. 12-18 during National Salute to Veteran Patients week. Since 1978, VA has used the week of Valentine’s Day to provide a weeklong commemoration for Veterans. Local commemoration efforts include a hamburger luncheon sponsored by the Marine Corps League, an outing to the Fischer Theater, and visits by public officials.
February is Recruiting Month for New Leadership Tomorrow Class
Applications for the next Leadership Tomorrow class are being taken throughout February, and Annie Monyok from Monyok Leadership and Vermilion Advantage Chamber Director Nicole Van Hyfte recently joined Tommy B on D102’s The Big Show. Monyok stated, this class is for those already in community leadership positions, as well...
Carle at the Riverfront Opening Sun Feb 19th; Public Open House 4-6 PM Thurs February 9th,
Convenient Care will open at the Carle Danville Medical Office Center at The Riverfront with regular operating hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Feb. 19. Carle at The Riverfront spurs economic and community development in Danville, improving the social determinants of health. Carle at the Riverfront combines current services...
John (J.T.) Barnhart named president at OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center
(February 8, 2023 | URBANA, Illinois) – J.T. Barnhart, MBA, has been named president for OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Illinois. In his new role, effective February 16, Barnhart will lead OSF Heart of Mary in aligning with the overall OSF HealthCare strategy. He will be responsible for directing internal operations at OSF Heart of Mary and ensuring high-quality, cost-effective and safe health care is consistently delivered.
Mervis Industries Facebook Page Rescinds any Involvement with Vermilion County Bobcats
With the recent Sunday, February 5th Vermilion County Bobcats game against the Quad City Storm at the David S. Palmer Arena being declared a forfeit when Bobcats players did not show, the Mervis Industries Facebook page has released a statement rescinding any family ownership or contact concerning the Vermilion County Bobcats, and have stated that they will have no comment. The statement on the Facebook page is as follows:
DACC Corporate Education Forklift New Driver Course and Powered Industrial Truck Train the Trainer
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE RELEASE. Danville Area Community College’s Corporate Education is providing Forklift New Driver Course and Powered Industrial Truck Train the Trainer trainings in Spring 2023. · FORKLIFT NEW DRIVER COURSE – Learn how to operate a forklift truck safely and effectively. Upon...
Vermilion County Under Severe High Wind Watch 6 AM to 6 PM Thurs, Feb 9th
HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...McLean, De Witt, Piatt, Champaign and Vermilion Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest winds are expected between 8 AM and 3 PM.
Resident Calls for New Four-Way Stop on North Gilbert to Slow Traffic
ABOVE: North Gilbert Street resident Dave Sharp addresses the Danville City Council about the need for a new four-way stop on North Gilbert, between Winter and Voorhees Streets, to slow down traffic. A Danville resident has asked the City Council for a new four-way stop on North Gilbert, somewhere between...
A new vision for diabetes-related eye exams coming to OSF in Champaign
(February 7, 2023/Champaign, Ill.) – OSF HealthCare is offering advanced technologyfor people with diabetes to get an exam to checkfor diabetic retinopathy and macular edema when visiting their primary care provider or endocrinologist. Diabetic retinopathy is the number one cause of blindness for adults in the U.S. The IDx-DR...
County Committee Continues ARPA Discussions
Members of a Vermilion County Board committee are continuing discussions on how the county should spend millions of dollars in federal ARPA money. Bill Pickett has more…. The county originally received over $14-million dollars under the program designed to help recover from the recession caused by the pandemic. Steve...
Pizza Delivery Man Robbed Monday Night on Zeiter Court
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. On 02/06/23 around 8:23 pm, Danville Police responded to the 900 block of Zeiter Ct in reference to an armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver. Upon arrival officers spoke with the delivery driver who was delivering a Papa Johns pizza to an address in the 900 block of Zeiter Ct. The driver stated while he was exiting his vehicle a black male approached him armed with a handgun and demanded the pizza.
UPDATE: Left Lane on I-74 Eastbound Now Open
UPDATE: LEFT LANE OF I-74 EAST NOW OPEN; RIGHT LANE TO REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL CLEAN UP IS COMPLETE. The Illinois State Police, Vermilion County, and Emergency Services are on the scene of a commercial motor vehicle fire on I-74 Eastbound at milepost 197, in Vermilion County. I-74 East bound is being diverted at Exit 197 (Ogden Illinois) until the fire can be put out and traffic can safely travel on the roadway. Use caution and be aware of stopped or slow moving vehicles in this area as EMS and work crews will be cleaning up the area.
