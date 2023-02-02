The following is this week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honorees. Jim and Betty Richards of Hoopeston met when Jim taught Betty how to drive in Driver’s Ed in high school. “He can’t complain about my driving,” laughed Betty when talking about his teaching career. The couple got married in 1989 and have been involved in the Hoopeston community in one way or another ever since.

HOOPESTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO