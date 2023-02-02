ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Comments / 0

 

Auburn Plainsman

College GameDay returns to Auburn ahead of matchup with Alabama

The eyes of the college basketball world will be on Auburn, Ala. on Feb. 11, as ESPN’s College GameDay has announced that it will return to Neville Arena prior to Auburn’s game against Alabama. College GameDay, now in its 19th season, is hosted by Rece Davis, Jay Bilas,...
AUBURN, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Six Tide Players in Saturday’s Senior Bowl

Saturday is the 74th Annual Senior Bowl. As much as cities like Orlando have tried, the game has not been pried away from lovely Mobile, Alabama. After many decades at Ladd–Peebles Stadium, the game is now played at the University of South Alabama’s new stadium in the suburbs.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.

Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
ALABAMA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Alabama Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Alabama has many amazing places to eat, including several of the best barbecue restaurants around. If you love barbecue, one restaurant that you absolutely must try is Smokey C’s Bar-B-Que & Wings. After just one visit, you’ll agree that it has some of the best barbecue in Alabama. To learn more about Smokey C’s Bar-B-Que & Wings, take a look below.
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Man shot and killed by police in small town in northwest Alabama

Police shot and killed a man during a fight early Saturday morning in Cherokee, a small town in northwest Alabama. Officers from the Cherokee Police Department and the Colbert County sheriff’s office responded to a call about a person reportedly being held against their will just before 2 a.m. at U.S. 72 and Cove Road.
CHEROKEE, AL
tourcounsel.com

Eastdale Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery, Alabama

Eastdale Mall is a regional enclosed shopping mall located in Montgomery, Alabama. It opened on August 3, 1977. As of 2010, it was 964,717 square feet (89,625.1 m2) in size. The anchor stores are At Home, JCPenney, Dillard's, and 2 Belk stores. Montgomery Ward was an original anchor to the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WHNT-TV

One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting

Authorities in Colbert County were responding to a welfare check in Cherokee which turned into a fight with a suspect and a fatal officer-involved shooting, according to the Cherokee Police Department. One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting. Authorities in Colbert County were responding to a welfare check in Cherokee which...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
radio7media.com

Muscle Shoals Police Stats for January

THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR JANUARY. DATA SHOWS THAT OFFICERS RESPONDED TO 1243 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 76 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 470 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN JANUARY, IN ADDITION TO 20 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 81 ALARMS AND 30 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 85 CRASHES.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL

