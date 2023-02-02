Read full article on original website
College GameDay returns to Auburn ahead of matchup with Alabama
The eyes of the college basketball world will be on Auburn, Ala. on Feb. 11, as ESPN’s College GameDay has announced that it will return to Neville Arena prior to Auburn’s game against Alabama. College GameDay, now in its 19th season, is hosted by Rece Davis, Jay Bilas,...
State championship coach Patrick Browning leaving Greenville HS for move to college coaching
State championship coach Patrick Browning is leaving Greenville High after just one season for a college coaching opportunity. Browning, who led Pike Road to the Class 5A state title in 2021, told AL.com he has accepted the role of quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator at Alabama State. MORE HS...
Recruiting Rundown: Alabama Football Back on Top, Philon Chooses Auburn
The Crimson Tide is back atop the football recruiting world while the top basketball player in the state is headed to the Plains.
Six Tide Players in Saturday’s Senior Bowl
Saturday is the 74th Annual Senior Bowl. As much as cities like Orlando have tried, the game has not been pried away from lovely Mobile, Alabama. After many decades at Ladd–Peebles Stadium, the game is now played at the University of South Alabama’s new stadium in the suburbs.
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Alabama Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Alabama has many amazing places to eat, including several of the best barbecue restaurants around. If you love barbecue, one restaurant that you absolutely must try is Smokey C’s Bar-B-Que & Wings. After just one visit, you’ll agree that it has some of the best barbecue in Alabama. To learn more about Smokey C’s Bar-B-Que & Wings, take a look below.
From a trailer park to television, this Athens native is proof positive good things can come from a small city.
ATHENS, Ala. — East Limestone High School welcomed back one of their very own as a part of Black History Month. Chauncy Glover is an Emmy award winning journalist who is back home to speak to students at his alma mater while emphazing the importance of his village. "This...
Man shot and killed by police in small town in northwest Alabama
Police shot and killed a man during a fight early Saturday morning in Cherokee, a small town in northwest Alabama. Officers from the Cherokee Police Department and the Colbert County sheriff’s office responded to a call about a person reportedly being held against their will just before 2 a.m. at U.S. 72 and Cove Road.
Bed Bath & Beyond complete store closure list, including new one in Alabama
Troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has released another store closure list, including one in Alabama. In August, Bed Bath & Beyond it was closing some 150 stores. The latest list includes 87 locations, with 5 buybuy Baby stores and all 49 remaining Harmon Face Value stores. An earlier list...
Eastdale Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery, Alabama
Eastdale Mall is a regional enclosed shopping mall located in Montgomery, Alabama. It opened on August 3, 1977. As of 2010, it was 964,717 square feet (89,625.1 m2) in size. The anchor stores are At Home, JCPenney, Dillard's, and 2 Belk stores. Montgomery Ward was an original anchor to the...
One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting
Authorities in Colbert County were responding to a welfare check in Cherokee which turned into a fight with a suspect and a fatal officer-involved shooting, according to the Cherokee Police Department. One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting. Authorities in Colbert County were responding to a welfare check in Cherokee which...
Muscle Shoals Police Stats for January
THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR JANUARY. DATA SHOWS THAT OFFICERS RESPONDED TO 1243 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 76 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 470 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN JANUARY, IN ADDITION TO 20 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 81 ALARMS AND 30 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 85 CRASHES.
Alabama metro where homes are selling for the most over asking price
There’s been a slowdown in the housing market but homes are still selling and increasing in price. The increase in price is especially true in some places where homes continue to attract more than asking price. Ranking site Stacker recently found only 30 metros currently have homes that are...
Accused Regions Bank robber’s bond won’t be revoked
A man accused of a string of robberies in Huntsville and Madison will keep the option for bond, according to court records.
I-565 Westbound lanes clear after motorcycle crash
A multiple-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle near Zierdt Road has shut down all westbound lanes on the interstate.
Police Investigating after robbery at Decatur gas station
The Decatur Police Department is investigating after a robbery at a local gas station Saturday afternoon.
Decatur man charged with burglary at Hertz Rental
A Decatur man was arrested after breaking in and damaging a Hertz Rental location, according to local law enforcement.
Montgomery County Mugshots from 01/16/2023 – 01/31/2023
Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 1/16/2023-1/31/2023. All are innocent unless proven guilty.
Decatur Police: two arrested for trafficking meth, fentanyl-laced narcotics
DECATUR, Ala (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD ) said two were arrested Friday for drug charges following a traffic stop. DPD said that on Feb. 2an officer conducted a vehicle stop on a red Dodge Avenger in reference to a traffic violation n the 1200 block of 21st Avenue SW. The department said […]
Cities with the most expensive homes in Florence metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Florence metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
