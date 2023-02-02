Immunosuppressants Market Growing at 14.7% CAGR to be Worth US$ 13,890.0 Million by 2026, Says Allied Market Research

Globally, the market of clinical diagnostic was priced at US$ 74,029.6 million in the year 2021 and is predicted to the extent of US$ 105,907.2 million by the end of the year 2028 at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2028. The market of clinical diagnostic across the world is witnessing robust development due to the increasing problem of the communicable and the prolonged diseases and the increase in application of clinical diagnostic worldwide. Furthermore, the pandemic of COVID-19 and its outbreak and the increasing in the elderly population worldwide is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Though, factors like the means to afford the expensive molecular diagnostics and the limitations in relation to the reimbursement policies are anticipated to hinder the growth of the market.

