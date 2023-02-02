Immunosuppressants Market Growing at 14.7% CAGR to be Worth US$ 13,890.0 Million by 2026, Says Allied Market Research

Read full article on original website
Healthcare Analytics Market Size to Hit $96.90 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.8%
The global healthcare analytics market was estimated at $23.51 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $96.90 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in adoption of big data in healthcare organizations, rise in government initiatives to escalate the adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) among healthcare organizations, and growing pressure in the healthcare sector to curb unnecessary expenditure fuel the growth of the global healthcare analytics market. On the other hand, lack of skilled labors and high implementation costs restrain the growth to some extent. However, use of cloud-based analytics across various healthcare providers is anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.
Telemedicine Market Size Worth USD 423 Billion at 22.1% CAGR by 2030 | MRFR
Telemedicine Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis By Service Type (Telenursing), Component (Software, Hardware), Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Application (Cardiology, Radiology, Dermatology) End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care) – Global Industry Size, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Share, Forecast till 2030. The telemedicine market was valued USD 67.3 Billion in 2021 and...
Global Hemostats Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.72% by 2027, Estimates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Dolphin Hemostats, Medcura, EndoClot
As per DelveInsight, the global Hemostats Market was valued at USD 3.64 billion in 2021 and growing at a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period (2022 to 2027), it is anticipated to reach USD 5.07 billion by 2027. Some of the key factors, such as the increasing number of surgical procedures, the growing focus on blood loss management during surgeries, emphasis on improving the safety and usability of Hemostats for end users, and technological advancements, are anticipated to drive the Hemostats Market. The leading companies in the Hemostats Market include Baxter International Inc., Johnson and Johnson, GELITA Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hemostasis LLC, Stryker Corporation, Pfizer, Mallinckrodt, CryoLife, Integra Life Sciences, Cura Medical, Meril Life Sciences, Beijing Datsing Bio-Tech, Zhonghui Shengxi, Curasan AG, Teflex Inc, Biotemed, BD, Biom’up, Foryou Medical, and others.
Fitness Apps Market Size to Garner USD 120.37 billion by 2030 | CAGR of 24.3%
The global fitness apps market was accounted for $13.78 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $120.37 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.3% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in emphasis on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, surge in awareness about diet-related diseases, and increase in use of smartphones, wearables, and tablets drive the global fitness apps market. However, technical issues in apps, the high cost of in-app purchases, and concerns regarding data security and strict regulation of data privacy hinder the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements in AI and machine learning and increase disease prevalence of hypertension, cardiac problems, and obesity are expected to unlock new opportunities for the market players in the future.
Global Surgical Drill Market: Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017-2027
As per Renub Research’s latest report titled “Surgical Drill Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2027 Share, Growth, Industry Trends, Opportunity” Global Surgical Drill Market Size will reach US$ 872.92 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.26%. A surgical drill is an instrument used to bore holes inborn for the attachment of surgical pins, plates, and screws or to remove skull base bones and reshape teeth in preparation for a fall. These tools are used for various purposes such as drilling holes in the jawbone, preparing the site for implant placement, and fixing the implant in place.
4.4% CAGR for Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market Growth to Hit $800+ Million, Globally, by 2028 – The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners, “Global Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecasts to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Test Type (Serology, Stool Antigen, and Urea Breath), Test Method (Laboratory Based and Point-of-Care), and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Diagnostic Laboratories)”; the global helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2028, it is expected to grow from US$ 596.82 million in 2021 to US$ 800.04 million by 2028.
5% CAGR for Non-Invasive Cardiac Output Monitoring Device Market (2027) Growth is Driven by Rise in Geriatric Population
According to The Insight Partners, “Non-Invasive Cardiac Output Monitoring Device Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Device (Patches, Wristwatches, and Probes and Catheters), Indication (Hypertension, Coronary Diseases, Congenital Problems, Myocardial Ischemia and Infarction, Heart Failure, Arrhythmias, and Others) and End User (Hospitals, Emergency Services Centers, Homecare, and Others) and Geography”; The global non-invasive cardiac output monitoring device market size is expected to reach USD 3,30,902.81 thousand by 2027 from USD 2,26,049.76 thousand in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2020 to 2027.
EEG Machines Market Size ($1.93 Billion by 2028) is Driven by Emergence of Neuromarketing – Growth Report by The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners, “EEG Machines Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Integrated EEG and Portable EEG), Application (Disease Diagnosis, Sleep Monitoring, Anesthesia Monitoring, Trauma and Surgery, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Laboratories, and Others), and Geography”; the global EEG machines market size was valued at USD 990.26 million in 2020, and it is projected to reach USD 1,937.00 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028.
Aquaculture Vaccines Market Size to Accrue $569.72 Million, Globally, by 2028 – Comprehensive Report by The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners’ new research study on “Aquaculture Vaccines Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type of Vaccine (Live Vaccine, Inactivated Vaccine, and Others), Species (Tilapia, Trout, Salmon, Shrimps, and Others), and Route of Administration (Injection Vaccines, Immersion Vaccines, and Oral Vaccines)”; the global aquaculture vaccines market growth is fuelled by development of novel vaccines, rising prevalence of infectious diseases in aquatic animals and growing aquaculture industry.
Wearable Medical Devices Market Size to Surpass USD 174.48 Billion at 27.1% CAGR by 2030 | MRFR
Wearable Medical Device Market Size, Trends By Type (Activity Monitors, Smart Watches, Smart Clothing, Patches), Device Type (Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices, Therapeutic Devices), Application (Sports Academies and Fitness, Remote Patient Monitoring, Home Healthcare), Distribution Channel (Pharmacies, Online Channel, Hypermarkets) – Forecast till 2030. Wearable Medical Devices Market. Wearable Medical...
Superdisintegrants Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 7.6% by 2027
According to The Insight Partners’ Latest Study on “Superdisintegrants Market to 2027″ Includes Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type (Synthetic Superdisintegrants, Natural Superdisintegrants, Other Superdisintegrants); Formulation (Tablets, Capsules); Therapeutic Area (Neurological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Oncology, Inflammatory Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Other Diseases) and Geography. ‘‘Superdisintegrants Market...
Ontogenetic Market to Surpass US$ 677.8 Mn by 2030 With CAGR of 3.9% | Coherent Inc., Thorlabs Inc., Bruker Corporation, Laserglow Technologies
Globally, the market of ontogenic was priced at US$ 522.5 million in the year 2022 and is predicted to the extent of US$ 677.8 million by the end of the year 2030 at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2030. Across the globe, the market for ontogenic is witnessing robust development owing to the rising incidence of neurological disease and rise in R&D and government inventiveness to inspire research. Furthermore, the advancements in technology in areas of ontogenesis and increasing elderly population across the world are anticipated to fuel the market growth. Though, issues like lack of consciousness and high technology cost are anticipated to hinder the market of ontogenic.
Clinical Diagnostic Market Expected to Witness a Sudden Rise with an Incredible CAGR of 6.1% | Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Globally, the market of clinical diagnostic was priced at US$ 74,029.6 million in the year 2021 and is predicted to the extent of US$ 105,907.2 million by the end of the year 2028 at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2028. The market of clinical diagnostic across the world is witnessing robust development due to the increasing problem of the communicable and the prolonged diseases and the increase in application of clinical diagnostic worldwide. Furthermore, the pandemic of COVID-19 and its outbreak and the increasing in the elderly population worldwide is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Though, factors like the means to afford the expensive molecular diagnostics and the limitations in relation to the reimbursement policies are anticipated to hinder the growth of the market.
Hematology Analyzers & Reagents Market Share to Hit $13 Billion, Worldwide, by 2027 – The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners, “Hematology Analyzers & Reagents Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product and Service (Hematology Products & Services, Hemostasis Products & Services, and Immunohematology Products & Services), Application (Anemia, Blood Cancer, Hemorrhagic Conditions, Infection Related Conditions, Immune System Related Conditions, and Other Applications), and End User (Hospital Laboratories, Commercial Service Providers, Government Reference Laboratories, and Research and Academic Institutes)”; The global hematology analyzers & reagents market size is projected to reach USD 13 billion by 2027 from USD 7.25 billion in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2020–2027.
Posterior Segment Eye Disorders Market is estimated to be US$ 39,213.5 Mn by 2030 with a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period (2023-2030)
Globally, the market of posterior segment eye disorder was priced at US$ 28,360.6 million in the year 2021 and is estimated to the extent of US$ 39,213.5 million by the end of the year 2028. The market for posterior segment eye disorder (PSED) worldwide is witnessing robust development owing to the rise in problem of PSED increase in the elderly population worldwide. Furthermore, rise in need for real and secure treatments and the rise in emphasis on the growth of the novel therapeutics are anticipated to fuel the market growth. Though, issues like strict regulatory policies and lack of main infrastructure for disease in eye are anticipated to hinder the market growth.
Liposome Drug Delivery Market Estimated to Grow at CAGR of 8.8% by 2027
According to The Insight Partners’ Latest Study on “Liposome Drug Delivery Market Forecast to 2027″ Focuses COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Liposomal Doxorubicin, Liposomal Paclitaxel, Liposomal Amphotericin B, Others); Technology ( Stealth Liposome Technology, Non-PEGylated Liposome Technology, DepoFoam Liposome Technology, Lysolipid Thermally Sensitive Liposome (LTSL)); Application (Fungal Diseases, Cancer Therapy, Pain Management, Viral Vaccines, Photodynamic Therapy)
Silver Wound Dressings Market Size to Hit USD 1.51 billion with Growing CAGR of 5.4% by 2031
Silver dressings are wound care products derived from ionic silver. These products release a steady amount of silver to the wound and provide antimicrobial or antibacterial action. Silver dressings may be used as primary or secondary dressings to manage minimal, moderate, or heavy exudate in acute and chronic wounds, including burns, surgical wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and leg ulcers. It provides a broad range of antimicrobial activity, reduces infection, and alters metalloproteinases within wounds.
Hemoglobinopathies Market Expected to Reach $7 Billion by 2031
Hemoglobinopathies market was valued at $4.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. Hemoglobinopathies is a group of inherited blood disorders caused by change in the hemoglobin molecule due to mutation of the gene. This primarily affects the red blood cells (RBCs), in which hemoglobin molecule is present to carry the oxygen. In most of the cases, hemoglobinopathies are inherited from parents to offspring. The diagnosis methods for the disease detections are total blood count, hematological tests, and DNA mutation analysis. The global hemoglobinopathies market share is expected to expand as more research and development (R&D) activities are conducted in an effort to create an effective treatment.
Electric Bed Market Growth Worth $4.59 Billion, Globally, by 2027 – Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners, “Electric Bed Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Semi-automatic Electric Bed, and Fully Automatic Electric Bed), Application (General Bed, Intensive Care Bed, Bariatric Bed, and Birthing Bed), and EndUser (Hospitals and Clinics, Dentistry, and Others) and Geography”; The global electric bed market size is expected to reach USD 4,597.60 million by2027 from USD 2,111.59 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027.
Dermal Filler Market To Surge US$ 14,418.4 million with Growing CAGR of 10.8% by 2031
Dermal fillers are cosmetic injections that are used to add volume, smooth out wrinkles, and enhance facial contours. They are made of various materials such as hyaluronic acid, collagen, poly-L-lactic acid, and others. These materials are injected into the skin’s deeper layers to provide a fuller, more youthful appearance. Dermal fillers are a popular non-surgical alternative to facelift surgery and are often used to treat common signs of aging such as wrinkles, fine lines, and hollow cheeks.
