Jackson State hands Mississippi Valley State another
Daphane White showed up big for the Lady Tigers' victory, scoring 26 points and finishing with 11 rebounds. The post Jackson State hands Mississippi Valley State another appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Albany Herald
Former Lee County star Baron Hopson transfers
KENNESAW - Former Lee County football star Baron Hopson is coming back to Georgia. An announcement from Kennesaw State football showed that Hopson has signed to continue his college playing days for the Owls at the university near Atlanta. As a linebacker at Jackson State, he played in all thirteen...
Mississippi’s 2022 Remarkable Women winner delivers pecans to Gov. Reeves
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) received a gift of gratitude from Mississippi’s 2022 Remarkable Women winner. Janell Edwards delivered pecans to the governor at his office in the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson. Last year, Reeves said he couldn’t wait to try Edwards’ pecans, and she made sure he didn’t […]
Will Smith appears at Tougaloo College for “Will Smith Day”
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tougaloo College hosted Academy Award-winning actor Will Smith at its campus on Tuesday, January 31 for “Will Smith Day.” The Jackson college is preparing to launch a new film academy in Fall 2023. Tougaloo leaders said Smith’s visit inspired students within the School of Humanities and the Department of Mass Communication. […]
MDWFP works to keep invasive carp out of the Rez
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) are working to keep invasive carp out of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. The Northside Sun reported the agency plans to keep four invasive carp species out of the reservoir by passing a new regulation. When people harvest baitfish from the spillway, they […]
WLBT
Mississippi’s first black senator since reconstruction honored for Black History Month
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man of courage, strength, and determination. Arthur James Tate had all the odds stacked against him during a time in Mississippi when a lot of opportunities were not afforded to people of color. Yet, Tate made history in 1979 when he was elected the first...
leisuregrouptravel.com
Where to Eat in Ridgeland
The world is your oyster — and fried catfish, fresh shrimp, blackened chicken and more — at Ridgeland’s restaurants. “Good food brings people together. Come share memories around the table in Ridgeland.” –Ridgeland Tourism Commission’s Director of Sales & Events Kelly Durrett. From a...
WLBT
Teen identified in fatal Yazoo County shooting
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-year-old was killed in Yazoo County on Friday. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers says Jalen Littleton was shot multiple times. According to Yazoo City Chief Hampton, another teen was shot and was listed in critical condition. On Saturday, Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff said...
Mississippi man sentenced for hitting father-in-law with baseball bat
A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for hitting his father-in-law with a baseball bat. John Garran Saxton was sentenced by Judge Bradley Mills after he was convicted in October 2022 on one count of aggravated assault. The last two years of the 20-year sentence were...
qhubonews.com
Legislators are trying to seize control of money for Jackson’s water supply, according to a federal supervisor. – by Nick Judin, Mississippi Free Press
JACKSON, Miss. — The freeze of early 2021 wasn’t the origin of Jackson, Mississippi’s water system collapse. But the winter storm introduced the country to Jackson’s aging and improperly maintained pipes and water plants, which failed and left residents without clean water for over a month.
WAPT
Jackson home to oldest Black-owned bookstore in the nation
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson is home to the oldest Black-owned bookstore in North America. Marshall’s Music and Book Store in the heart of downtown Jackson is a family business that opened in 1938. “We’ve been able to make it through Jim Crow, World War II, the Korean War,...
WLBT
Coroner identifies driver of Pearl crash near Pearson Road exit on I-20
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The driver of an SUV was found dead Friday evening after striking another vehicle at a high rate of speed on I-20 Eastbound in Pearl. The crash occurred near the Pearson Road exit. Coroner David Ruth identified the driver as Ryan Munoz from Smith County. Pearl...
One dead, another in custody after verbal altercation in Mississippi neighborhood escalates
One man is dead, and another is in custody after an apparent verbal altercation escalated into a shooting. Officials from the Jackson Police Department responded to a call about a verbal altercation between two men at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday. When police arrived at the scene on Ilano Drive...
WLBT
Hinds Co. District 1 supervisor challenging candidacy of Democratic primary opponent
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County supervisor says an opponent’s candidacy should be tossed, citing residency requirements. On Thursday, District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham filed a formal challenge to the candidacy of Eva Crisler, who is running against him in the Democratic primary. The complaint was filed with...
WAPT
Crash on I-20 leads to one fatality, according to Pearl PIO
PEARL, Miss. — One person has died after a crash in Pearl Friday evening. According to Pearl Public Information Officer Greg Flynn, a red Jeep Compass 2008 ran into the back of a white Toyota Passenger around 6:30 p.m. Both vehicles were traveling east on I-20 just past the...
WLBT
‘Breathe for me’: Copiah County leaders reenact crime scene inside high school in hopes of preventing youth violence
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - Shock. Heartbreak. Rage. No one would want to relive a crime scene. Unless of course, it could prevent someone else from experiencing the same horror. This is what city and county leaders in Copiah County had hoped when they reenacted a homicide investigation last week before...
Woman arrested for suspected DUI after chase in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was taken into custody for a suspected DUI after a police chase in Vicksburg on Friday, February 3. The Vicksburg Daily News reported a 911 caller reported around 4:20 a.m. that a grey Nissan Altima had crashed into an embankment James E. Stirgus. The car left the scene, drove […]
WLBT
Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds, dies after ‘verbal altercation’ in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for shooting another man with intent multiple times in Jackson early Sunday morning. According to the Jackson Police Department, officers responded to the incident at the 3000 block of Ilano Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying in a yard with multiple gunshot wounds.
WLBT
Crisler resigns as director of Hinds Co. juvenile detention center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County is searching for a new director for its juvenile detention center, after the previous director resigned to run for sheriff. On Thursday, Marshand Crisler submitted his resignation as executive director of the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center, a day after he qualified to again run for Hinds County Sheriff.
WLBT
Fire breaks out in abandoned business at South Jackson strip mall
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a fire inside an abandoned business at a South Jackson shopping center. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday on Terry Road, near McDowell Road. It’s unclear how the fire started and we’re still waiting for more information from officials on...
