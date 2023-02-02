ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Albany Herald

Former Lee County star Baron Hopson transfers

KENNESAW - Former Lee County football star Baron Hopson is coming back to Georgia. An announcement from Kennesaw State football showed that Hopson has signed to continue his college playing days for the Owls at the university near Atlanta. As a linebacker at Jackson State, he played in all thirteen...
KENNESAW, GA
WJTV 12

Will Smith appears at Tougaloo College for “Will Smith Day”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tougaloo College hosted Academy Award-winning actor Will Smith at its campus on Tuesday, January 31 for “Will Smith Day.” The Jackson college is preparing to launch a new film academy in Fall 2023. Tougaloo leaders said Smith’s visit inspired students within the School of Humanities and the Department of Mass Communication. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MDWFP works to keep invasive carp out of the Rez

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) are working to keep invasive carp out of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. The Northside Sun reported the agency plans to keep four invasive carp species out of the reservoir by passing a new regulation. When people harvest baitfish from the spillway, they […]
JACKSON, MS
leisuregrouptravel.com

Where to Eat in Ridgeland

The world is your oyster — and fried catfish, fresh shrimp, blackened chicken and more — at Ridgeland’s restaurants. “Good food brings people together. Come share memories around the table in Ridgeland.” –Ridgeland Tourism Commission’s Director of Sales & Events Kelly Durrett. From a...
RIDGELAND, MS
WLBT

Teen identified in fatal Yazoo County shooting

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-year-old was killed in Yazoo County on Friday. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers says Jalen Littleton was shot multiple times. According to Yazoo City Chief Hampton, another teen was shot and was listed in critical condition. On Saturday, Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff said...
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Jackson home to oldest Black-owned bookstore in the nation

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson is home to the oldest Black-owned bookstore in North America. Marshall’s Music and Book Store in the heart of downtown Jackson is a family business that opened in 1938. “We’ve been able to make it through Jim Crow, World War II, the Korean War,...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Crash on I-20 leads to one fatality, according to Pearl PIO

PEARL, Miss. — One person has died after a crash in Pearl Friday evening. According to Pearl Public Information Officer Greg Flynn, a red Jeep Compass 2008 ran into the back of a white Toyota Passenger around 6:30 p.m. Both vehicles were traveling east on I-20 just past the...
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Woman arrested for suspected DUI after chase in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was taken into custody for a suspected DUI after a police chase in Vicksburg on Friday, February 3. The Vicksburg Daily News reported a 911 caller reported around 4:20 a.m. that a grey Nissan Altima had crashed into an embankment James E. Stirgus. The car left the scene, drove […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Crisler resigns as director of Hinds Co. juvenile detention center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County is searching for a new director for its juvenile detention center, after the previous director resigned to run for sheriff. On Thursday, Marshand Crisler submitted his resignation as executive director of the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center, a day after he qualified to again run for Hinds County Sheriff.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Fire breaks out in abandoned business at South Jackson strip mall

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a fire inside an abandoned business at a South Jackson shopping center. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday on Terry Road, near McDowell Road. It’s unclear how the fire started and we’re still waiting for more information from officials on...
JACKSON, MS

