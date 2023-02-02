Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in OregonBeth TorresOregon State
'Dying's Not a Crime': Oregon's a Death Tourism Hub as Euthanasia Deaths Spike Due to Doctor Linked to Hemlock SocietyEden ReportsOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Mercy Corps helping victims after devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Syria, TurkeyEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City, laborers reach tentative agreement to end strikeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
27-year-old man gets 12 years for stabbing Beaverton woman 11 times in her home
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 27-year-old man pled guilty to stabbing a Beaverton woman 11 times in her home and was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. On March 4, 2022, according to the DA, Bryan Andrew Aguilera shoplifted...
Man has been posing as cop in the Mt. Hood area, police say
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested for posing as a police officer in the Mt. Hood area and now the real cops want people to come forward if they have previously come in contact with him. According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Jacob Benz,...
14 arrested and $4K in merchandise recovered in Tigard police shoplifting sting
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Shoplifters beware. Tigard police said they arrested more than a dozen shoplifters during a sting operation over the weekend and the next time you’re in a store, you could be standing right next to a detective. FOX 12 crews were at Target and also at...
Lumber truck driver dies in crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died Monday afternoon following a crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 1:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report that a lumber truck overturned on the highway near milepost 1.5 and one person was trapped inside. An investigation revealed the truck left the roadway and the trailer fell over the embankment, which caused the cab to roll.
Gresham police seek help locating missing 59-year-old man with dementia
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. Police say Gary Chiccino Jr., 59, left his care home in the 2300 block of Northeast Liberty Avenue at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday and has not returned. Chiccino reportedly suffers...
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Gresham, police say
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A man died Wednesday evening after a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Gresham, according to the Gresham Police Department. Shortly before 6 p.m., police responded to the 19100 block of Southeast Stark Street where a vehicle had hit a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The man had not been in a marked crosswalk, police said.
14 arrested during shoplifting sting near Washington Square
In a coordinated effort, Tigard police arrested more than a dozen people over the weekend during a shoplifting sting in the Washington Square Mall area.
All Salem police to wear body cameras starting Monday
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - More than a year and a half after the Salem City Council approved money for police body cameras, the Salem Police Department said all officers will be wearing them starting Monday. Police Chief Trevor Womack said it took months of preparations to equip every officer with...
Sleeping man spills fentanyl pills on ground when officers confront him, Vancouver police say
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – Vancouver police said they arrested a man last week who spilled fentanyl pills across the pavement when he was confronted by officers. Patrol officers spotted a car with stolen plates and a man inside sleeping. After blocking in the car from the front and back,...
16-year-old in custody after downtown Portland shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says a 16-year-old is in custody after a shooting in downtown Portland Sunday. Officers were dispatched at 1:12 p.m. to the intersection of Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Morrison Street after receiving reports of shots fired. Arriving officers found community members helping a man bleeding from his leg and a tourniquet was applied before the man was taken to a local hospital.
Sandy Police searching for missing 5-year-old boy, mother
SANDY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Sandy Police Department is asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing five-year-old and his mother. Alyssa Dentler O’Donnell, age 26, and her son, Christopher Park have been missing since October 2022. O’Donnell and the father are not together but had shared custody of Christopher until they disappeared.
Suspect arrested after hiding inside attic of Parkrose home
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested after barricading themselves in a Parkrose neighborhood home Monday evening. Officers first contacted the suspect while attempting a traffic stop due to no plates at 5:51 p.m. near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. The driver of the car refused to stop, fleeing the area.
Portland police identify man found dead after Mill Park shooting
Portland Police announced Tuesday that they have identified a man found dead after a shooting in Southeast Portland’s Mill Park neighborhood on Saturday.
5-year-old hurt when stolen SUV crashes into Vancouver home; teen arrested
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A stolen vehicle smashed into a Vancouver home Sunday evening, causing both the house and SUV to catch fire, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. Shortly after 8 p.m., fire crews responded to a structure fire at 4710 Northeast 56th Place. It was reported that an...
Wilsonville woman scammed while trying to buy puppy on Facebook
WILSONVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - A Wilsonville woman is sharing her story and a warning after she says she was scammed online by someone posing as a dog breeder. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are looking into Amber Allen’s case after she says she lost a few hundred dollars to someone this weekend she says was posing as a dog breeder selling Siberian huskies on Facebook.
$3,000 worth of swords stolen from Portland man’s car
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man says thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment and swords were stolen from his car this past weekend. “On Saturday, I taught a class here at the park like I do every Saturday,” said Cameron Turner. “I went back home, everything was great, parked my car, went upstairs. The next morning, I went to go run some errands Sunday morning. Came downstairs and saw all the windows in my car were smashed.”
Police: Suspects crash into, steal from Fat Tire Farm in Portland
Authorities are searching for two men who allegedly stole from Fat Tire Farm after backing a van into and damaging the Portland bicycle shop early Monday morning.
KGW team covering Portland homeless camp removal witnesses shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fight at a north Portland homeless camp led to a shooting late Tuesday morning. A KGW team was at the camp for a separate story and witnessed what happened. KGW reporter Blair Best and Photojournalist Ken McCormick saw a fight breakout between two men. One...
Gresham police looking for bank robber
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are searching for a suspect after a bank was robbed at gunpoint in Gresham on Tuesday. According to Gresham Police Spokesperson Officer Jarom Sweazey, police responded to the Wells Fargo at 1 p.m. on the 100 block of Northeast Roberts Avenue. The suspect was described...
Yamhill man dies after car hits tree along Hwy 240
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 74-year-old Yamhill man died Tuesday after his car crashed into a tree along Highway 240, according to Oregon State Police. At about 10:30 a.m., police responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash near milepost 4. They found a Subaru Legacy had smashed into a tree and the driver, identified as James Lee Foster, was dead at the scene.
