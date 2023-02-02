ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukie, OR

Lumber truck driver dies in crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died Monday afternoon following a crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 1:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report that a lumber truck overturned on the highway near milepost 1.5 and one person was trapped inside. An investigation revealed the truck left the roadway and the trailer fell over the embankment, which caused the cab to roll.
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Gresham, police say

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A man died Wednesday evening after a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Gresham, according to the Gresham Police Department. Shortly before 6 p.m., police responded to the 19100 block of Southeast Stark Street where a vehicle had hit a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The man had not been in a marked crosswalk, police said.
GRESHAM, OR
All Salem police to wear body cameras starting Monday

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - More than a year and a half after the Salem City Council approved money for police body cameras, the Salem Police Department said all officers will be wearing them starting Monday. Police Chief Trevor Womack said it took months of preparations to equip every officer with...
SALEM, OR
16-year-old in custody after downtown Portland shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says a 16-year-old is in custody after a shooting in downtown Portland Sunday. Officers were dispatched at 1:12 p.m. to the intersection of Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Morrison Street after receiving reports of shots fired. Arriving officers found community members helping a man bleeding from his leg and a tourniquet was applied before the man was taken to a local hospital.
PORTLAND, OR
Sandy Police searching for missing 5-year-old boy, mother

SANDY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Sandy Police Department is asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing five-year-old and his mother. Alyssa Dentler O’Donnell, age 26, and her son, Christopher Park have been missing since October 2022. O’Donnell and the father are not together but had shared custody of Christopher until they disappeared.
SANDY, OR
Suspect arrested after hiding inside attic of Parkrose home

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested after barricading themselves in a Parkrose neighborhood home Monday evening. Officers first contacted the suspect while attempting a traffic stop due to no plates at 5:51 p.m. near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. The driver of the car refused to stop, fleeing the area.
PORTLAND, OR
Wilsonville woman scammed while trying to buy puppy on Facebook

WILSONVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - A Wilsonville woman is sharing her story and a warning after she says she was scammed online by someone posing as a dog breeder. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are looking into Amber Allen’s case after she says she lost a few hundred dollars to someone this weekend she says was posing as a dog breeder selling Siberian huskies on Facebook.
WILSONVILLE, OR
$3,000 worth of swords stolen from Portland man’s car

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man says thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment and swords were stolen from his car this past weekend. “On Saturday, I taught a class here at the park like I do every Saturday,” said Cameron Turner. “I went back home, everything was great, parked my car, went upstairs. The next morning, I went to go run some errands Sunday morning. Came downstairs and saw all the windows in my car were smashed.”
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham police looking for bank robber

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are searching for a suspect after a bank was robbed at gunpoint in Gresham on Tuesday. According to Gresham Police Spokesperson Officer Jarom Sweazey, police responded to the Wells Fargo at 1 p.m. on the 100 block of Northeast Roberts Avenue. The suspect was described...
GRESHAM, OR
Yamhill man dies after car hits tree along Hwy 240

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 74-year-old Yamhill man died Tuesday after his car crashed into a tree along Highway 240, according to Oregon State Police. At about 10:30 a.m., police responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash near milepost 4. They found a Subaru Legacy had smashed into a tree and the driver, identified as James Lee Foster, was dead at the scene.
YAMHILL, OR

