lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Dance Team Season Comes To An End At Section Meet
SAUK RAPIDS, MN (KDLM) – The 2022-23 dance season came to an end for the Detroit Lakes Dance team at the Section 4AA meet in Sauk Rapids on Saturday. The Laker Jazz team finished in sixth place, being rated everywhere between 1st and 7th place by the eight judges. The Lakers finished with a ranking point total of 23.5.
lakesarearadio.net
Otter Tail Lake Special Olympics Minnesota Polar Plunge Meets $75,000 Goal
Ottertail, MN (KDLM) – Special Olympics Minnesota held its fourth-annual Polar Plunge on Otter Tail Lake on Saturday afternoon. 175 plungers raised $75,100, meeting the plunge’s lofty $75,000 goal. 2023’s total is the most ever raised at the plunge, eclipsing the $70,935 raised last year. The Otter...
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Library To Host ‘Lights Out’ Event on February 7th
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes Public Library will be hosting a ‘Lights Out At The Library’ event on Tuesday, February 7th from 5-7 pm. The event is for kids ages 6-13. Each child will get a glowstick and a personalized book recommendation. Flashlights are provided by the library.
lakesarearadio.net
Section 4A Dance Results: Hawley Advances To State In Jazz and Kick; Frazee Loses Tie-breaker for Third
WADENA, MN (KDLM) – The Hawley Nuggets Dance Team is state-bound after top-three finishes in both Jazz and High Kick at the Section 4A Dance Meet in Wadena on Saturday. The Nuggets were section runner-up in High Kick, and finished in a tie with Frazee for third place in Jazz. The Nuggets won the statistical tie-breaker over the Fly Girls to advance to state.
lakesarearadio.net
Hopen’s 6.82-pound walleye wins Park Rapids American Legion Fishing Derby
PARK RAPIDS, MN (KDLM) – 293 fishermen were entered in the 24th Annual American Legion Fishing Derby on Fish Hook Lake in Park Rapids on Saturday. Ken Hopen of Walker was the big winner, catching a 6.82-pound walleye. Harley Gummert of Motley caught the biggest bluegill at .45 pounds. DJ Lien of Barrett won the Perch division with a .56-pound perch. Jeremy Anderson of Nevis caught the largest rock bass at 1.08 pounds.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Minnesota Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
In recent years, in particular, barbecue has become a staple of the food landscape in the North Star State, and you’ll find some of the best barbecue in Minnesota at the unassuming BBQ Smokehouse in the small town of Wadena. It’s a local favorite that should definitely be on your barbecue to-do list.
Minnesota Snowmobile Crashes Saturday Result In One Fatality, Two Serious Injuries
Earlier this winter, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reached out to snowmobilers to use caution when enjoying the trails this winter as there were an alarming number of fatalities already this season. Sadly, accidents continue to happen. Last weekend, a head-on snowmobile crash in Wisconsin led to hospitalizations, and...
wdayradionow.com
Former UND hockey star and award-winning sports broadcaster dies
(Fargo, ND) -- A former UND national champion defenseman and award-winning sports broadcaster in Fargo has died. Travis Dunn who played on the Fighting Hawks 1979-1980 National Championship hockey team passed away Wednesday. Dunn was 65. No cause of death was given.
newsdakota.com
Diocese Of Fargo Response to Fr. Neil Pfeifer Arrrest
FARGO, N.D. (Diocese) – — The Diocese of Fargo was informed that Father Neil Pfeifer was arrested on February 1st on suspicion of. committing sexual exploitation by therapist in Stutsman County. “On January 14, I removed Father Neil Pfeifer from active ministry pending an investigation into allegations of...
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Girls Basketball Wins Seventh Straight Game; Annual Autograph Night on Friday
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – The Lakers girls’ basketball team earned their 16th win on Thursday night by convincingly defeating the Crosby-Ironton Rangers 77-53 at the Lakeshirts Fieldhouse. The Lakers used stifling defense and a well-balanced offense to win their seventh game in a row. Detroit Lakes jumped...
valleynewslive.com
Go Red for Women: Fargo mom shares story after heart attack to spread awareness
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cardiovascular Disease is the number one killer of women in the United States, causing one in three deaths every year. February 3 is Go Red for Women Day, an initiative by the American Heart Association to raise awareness and improve heart health for women.
lakesarearadio.net
Two Snowmobile Accidents, One Fatal, Reported In Nisswa and Staples On Saturday
The first accident was reported on Saturday, February 4th around 11:45 am. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call stating that there was a snowmobile crash resulting in injuries on the Snowflea Snowmobile Trail in Nisswa. An adult female, age 49 of Coon Rapids, was operating...
lakesarearadio.net
Menahga Man Injured In Snowmobile Crash
SEBEKA, Minn. (KFGO/KDLM) – A 50-year-old Menahga man suffered serious injuries in a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota Friday afternoon. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. in rural Wadena County. Emergency crews found the man laying next to his snowmobile. The...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead Career Academy begins lockdown following student "In medical distress"
(Moorhead, MN) -- The Moorhead Public Schools (MPS) system is responding to reports of a lockdown at the career academy in the city. A representative from the Moorhead High School Career Academy says a lockdown was temporarily put in place to help first responders get to a student who was "in medical distress" on February 3rd. The representative says students were held on buses until the ambulance left the Career Academy, and classes were eventually resumed.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Expanding to 3 New Locations in Minnesota
When you ask people in the area what their favorite food is when they go out to eat, you usually hear Mexican. There are so many choices from tacos, to nachos, to burritos and chimichangas to enchiladas, fajitas and more! Plus there are so many variations of these foods from the different meats, cheeses, heat factor, toppings and more.
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Bakery In North Dakota Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
It’s hard to argue that The Simpsons isn’t an iconic cultural phenomenon – one that brought the phrase mmmmm, donuts, into the household regularly (at least during the ’90s and early 2000s, anyway). If you’re one of those folks who find yourself salivating at the thought of the best donuts in North Dakota, you’re in luck, frienderino. There’s a little bake shop known as Sandy’s Donuts in and around Fargo that you’re sure to be instantly obsessed with (much like we were). Check it out, and come hungry. We dare you not to eat everything.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo mom hopes sharing story of young son’s suicide saves other families from heartbreak
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The mother of an 11-year-old boy is still grieving and searching for answers, but she’s sharing her story tonight in hopes of helping others who struggle with their mental health, especially kids. Nolan Wilson, a fifth grader at Clara Barton Elementary, who was...
valleynewslive.com
Traffic and parking alerts for Monster Jam on Saturday
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Monster Jam is revving back into the FARGODOME on Saturday, February 4, and the city of Fargo says to be prepared for increased traffic and congestion. Two shows are happening at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. The doors open one hour before each show.
voiceofalexandria.com
Snowmobiler dies in crash in Becker County
(Becker County, MN)--A fatal snowmobile crash reportedly took place in Becker County. According to the Becker County Sheriff's office, a single snowmobile was involved in a crash in Erie Township. The victim, a 34-year-old from Fargo, was reportedly not wearing a helmet. The victim were taken from the scene to St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes, where they were pronounced dead.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Suicidal situation ends peacefully
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE 1:46 a.m.) For the latest on this situation, click here. Fargo Police have issued a shelter in place in Fargo. They’re asking residents within the 3800 block of 22nd St. S. and 3800 block of 21st St. S. to shelter in place. Any residents within this location are encouraged to stay away from windows and move to basement areas if possible.
