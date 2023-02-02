ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Detroit Lakes Dance Team Season Comes To An End At Section Meet

SAUK RAPIDS, MN (KDLM) – The 2022-23 dance season came to an end for the Detroit Lakes Dance team at the Section 4AA meet in Sauk Rapids on Saturday. The Laker Jazz team finished in sixth place, being rated everywhere between 1st and 7th place by the eight judges. The Lakers finished with a ranking point total of 23.5.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Detroit Lakes Library To Host ‘Lights Out’ Event on February 7th

Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes Public Library will be hosting a ‘Lights Out At The Library’ event on Tuesday, February 7th from 5-7 pm. The event is for kids ages 6-13. Each child will get a glowstick and a personalized book recommendation. Flashlights are provided by the library.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Section 4A Dance Results: Hawley Advances To State In Jazz and Kick; Frazee Loses Tie-breaker for Third

WADENA, MN (KDLM) – The Hawley Nuggets Dance Team is state-bound after top-three finishes in both Jazz and High Kick at the Section 4A Dance Meet in Wadena on Saturday. The Nuggets were section runner-up in High Kick, and finished in a tie with Frazee for third place in Jazz. The Nuggets won the statistical tie-breaker over the Fly Girls to advance to state.
HAWLEY, MN
Hopen’s 6.82-pound walleye wins Park Rapids American Legion Fishing Derby

PARK RAPIDS, MN (KDLM) – 293 fishermen were entered in the 24th Annual American Legion Fishing Derby on Fish Hook Lake in Park Rapids on Saturday. Ken Hopen of Walker was the big winner, catching a 6.82-pound walleye. Harley Gummert of Motley caught the biggest bluegill at .45 pounds. DJ Lien of Barrett won the Perch division with a .56-pound perch. Jeremy Anderson of Nevis caught the largest rock bass at 1.08 pounds.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
Diocese Of Fargo Response to Fr. Neil Pfeifer Arrrest

FARGO, N.D. (Diocese) – — The Diocese of Fargo was informed that Father Neil Pfeifer was arrested on February 1st on suspicion of. committing sexual exploitation by therapist in Stutsman County. “On January 14, I removed Father Neil Pfeifer from active ministry pending an investigation into allegations of...
FARGO, ND
Menahga Man Injured In Snowmobile Crash

SEBEKA, Minn. (KFGO/KDLM) – A 50-year-old Menahga man suffered serious injuries in a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota Friday afternoon. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. in rural Wadena County. Emergency crews found the man laying next to his snowmobile. The...
MENAHGA, MN
Moorhead Career Academy begins lockdown following student "In medical distress"

(Moorhead, MN) -- The Moorhead Public Schools (MPS) system is responding to reports of a lockdown at the career academy in the city. A representative from the Moorhead High School Career Academy says a lockdown was temporarily put in place to help first responders get to a student who was "in medical distress" on February 3rd. The representative says students were held on buses until the ambulance left the Career Academy, and classes were eventually resumed.
MOORHEAD, MN
This Tiny Bakery In North Dakota Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why

It’s hard to argue that The Simpsons isn’t an iconic cultural phenomenon – one that brought the phrase mmmmm, donuts, into the household regularly (at least during the ’90s and early 2000s, anyway). If you’re one of those folks who find yourself salivating at the thought of the best donuts in North Dakota, you’re in luck, frienderino. There’s a little bake shop known as Sandy’s Donuts in and around Fargo that you’re sure to be instantly obsessed with (much like we were). Check it out, and come hungry. We dare you not to eat everything.
FARGO, ND
Traffic and parking alerts for Monster Jam on Saturday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Monster Jam is revving back into the FARGODOME on Saturday, February 4, and the city of Fargo says to be prepared for increased traffic and congestion. Two shows are happening at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. The doors open one hour before each show.
FARGO, ND
Snowmobiler dies in crash in Becker County

(Becker County, MN)--A fatal snowmobile crash reportedly took place in Becker County. According to the Becker County Sheriff's office, a single snowmobile was involved in a crash in Erie Township. The victim, a 34-year-old from Fargo, was reportedly not wearing a helmet. The victim were taken from the scene to St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes, where they were pronounced dead.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
UPDATE: Suicidal situation ends peacefully

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE 1:46 a.m.) For the latest on this situation, click here. Fargo Police have issued a shelter in place in Fargo. They’re asking residents within the 3800 block of 22nd St. S. and 3800 block of 21st St. S. to shelter in place. Any residents within this location are encouraged to stay away from windows and move to basement areas if possible.
FARGO, ND

