Washington Examiner
WATCH: Bernie Sanders calls Walmart's wage increase for workers 'not enough'
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) blasted Walmart on Sunday after the company announced its plan to begin raising wages for workers, calling the wage hike "not enough" and claiming it should be paying "a living wage." Sanders told MSNBC's Ali Velshi that Walmart raised wages out of "their own self interest"...
Truth About Cars
GM Earns Nearly $10B, Cuts Big Checks for the Hourly
Flying in the face of empty dealership lots and a headache-inducing supply chain, General Motors reported this morning that the company recorded just under $10 billion in net income during the 2022 calendar year. This is good news for anyone wearing a GM hat, including hourly workers who will find enormous bonus checks in their mailboxes later this year.
Detroit News
Ford hourly workers to get $9K in profit sharing despite headwinds
Ford Motor Co. will pay profit-sharing bonuses of up to $9,176 to hourly autoworkers in the U.S. for 2022, the automaker said Thursday. The Dearborn automaker employs about 56,000 hourly workers in the U.S. Profit-sharing checks to eligible workers will be distributed in early March. Under the automaker's contract with...
Industrial Distribution
Rivian, FedEx Shed Jobs
FedEx and Rivian Automotive have joined a growing list of U.S. corporations announcing job cuts. FedEx sent an announcement to employees Wednesday informing them that the package delivery company is reducing the size of its officer and director team by more than 10% and consolidating some teams and functions. "Unfortunately,...
Kildee restarts push to restore pensions of retired Delphi salaried workers
FLINT, MI -- Salaried Delphi retirees who lost their pensions during General Motors’ 2009 bankruptcy are going back to Congress, asking for the restoration of their benefits after similar legislation stalled in the U.S. Senate last year. U.S. Reps. Dan Kildee, a Flint Township Democrat, and Mike Turner, a...
January jobs report breakdown: Which industries are hiring the most workers?
The January jobs report showed that payrolls increased by 517,000 workers last month, faster than expected, as bars and restaurants hired more workers.
A surprising burst of US hiring in January: 517,000 jobs
The government said Friday that the unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, the lowest level since 1969.
Truth About Cars
GM Bonuses for Salaried Employees Down, Most Still Far Exceed Those for Hourly
We posted earlier about the fact that many hourly employees at General Motors could enjoy five-figure bonuses this year, thanks in part to tweaks in the UAW agreement and a banner year for profits. Now, word has leaked about bonuses for the salaried. They may be down from last year – but many remain far higher than the ones paid to hourly employees.
Is your industry at risk for layoffs?
What jobs are most at risk and which are the most secure? And what if you still have a job or are looking for one as the economy transitions?
US News and World Report
Nissan to Face Union Vote at Tennessee Plant After Labor Ruling
(Reuters) - A U.S. labor board has cleared the way for 86 technicians at Nissan Motor Co's Smyrna, Tennessee plant to vote on whether to join a union, rejecting the automaker's claim that the unit should include thousands of production workers. The Democrat-controlled National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in a...
‘It can be scary’: how corporate America is hitting back against unions
Employers are using heavy-handed tactics to prevent workers from organizing, and US labor union density is falling as a result
