MITCH MARNER RESPONDS TO BRAD MARCHAND'S RECENT COMMENTS

Athletes chirp one another. It's simply a part of the game. Sometimes it's in good fun, others it can escalate to the point of genuine disdain between combatants. Recently, Brad Marchand chirped Toronto's Mitch Marner, which made for some excellent viewership. During his media tour for the NHL's All-Star festivities,...
White Sox snag big arm from Boston

On Friday, the White Sox proved adept dumpster divers, pulling Franklin German out of the DFA detritus outside of Fenway Park, swinging a waiver deal for Double-A reliever Theo Denlinger. Here’s the full, copyedited White Sox release on the trade:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, February 3, 2023. WHITE SOX...
AHL HEAD COACH FIRED FOR ALLEGEDLY LEAKING PRE-SCOUTING MATERIAL TO OPPOSING TEAM

The Ottawa Senators announced on Thursday night that AHL head coach Troy Mann was relieved of his duties and subsequently replaced by assistant coach David Bell. According to the reports of several insiders, these changes took NHL GMs by surprise, given the point in the season; Belleville is 29th in the AHL standings, so in a pure hockey sense it can't be that surprising.
NHL REVEALS PARTICIPANTS FOR EACH EVENT AT 2023 ALL-STAR SKILLS COMPETITION

The National Hockey League has announced which players will be participating at each event during the 2023 All-Star Skills Competition on Friday night in South Florida. Along with the traditional four events, Hardest Shot, Accuracy Shooting, Fastest Skater and the Breakaway Challenge, the NHL has three unique events, including two which will take place outdoors. The two that will be outdoors are: NHL Splash Shot and NHL Pitch N' Puck, with the other new event called, NHL Tendy Tandem.
