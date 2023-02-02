The National Hockey League has announced which players will be participating at each event during the 2023 All-Star Skills Competition on Friday night in South Florida. Along with the traditional four events, Hardest Shot, Accuracy Shooting, Fastest Skater and the Breakaway Challenge, the NHL has three unique events, including two which will take place outdoors. The two that will be outdoors are: NHL Splash Shot and NHL Pitch N' Puck, with the other new event called, NHL Tendy Tandem.

2 DAYS AGO