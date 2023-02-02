Qantas Flight Attendant Sues Airline After Her Attendance in an Alcohol Management Programme Was Leaked On An Internal Website

Read full article on original website
libsRcancer
3d ago
This whiney little alcoholic wants $400k because of the pain and suffering? She’s lucky she even got to keep her job and wasn’t cut loose for putting the lives of thousands at serious risk.
Reply(7)
14
Related
A flight attendant reveals why it is not safe to use the toilet paper found on board a flight
In an article in the New Zealand Herald, a flight attendant who is also a TikToker and an influencer explains why she does not recommend using toilet paper on board a flight. The flight attendant claims that there is a gross reason not to use airline toilet paper.
msn.com
Sha’Carri Richardson Removed From American Airlines Flight Following Conflict With Attendant
Sha’Carri Richardson was removed from an American Airlines flight following a conflict with a flight attendant. In video footage shared by the track and field star on social media, she explained her side of the story. “Tell me if I’ll be wrong to pursue legal actions against the airline,”...
paddleyourownkanoo.com
It’s Either You or Me: Delta Air Flight Attendant Demands Jewish Man Deplanes Flight in Antisemitism Row
Delta Air Lines has confirmed that it is investigating an incident in which a flight attendant allegedly referred to a visibly Orthodox Jewish man and his family as “you people” in what appeared to be an antisemitic slur. The alleged incident took place as passengers were boarding the...
paddleyourownkanoo.com
Southwest Airlines Terminating New Hire Flight Attendants in Training School Because They Have Visible Tattoos
Southwest Airlines has started to terminate new hire flight attendants even as they near the end of their training after the carrier decided to tighten enforcement of its longstanding ban on visible tattoos in uniform. In an internal social media post reported by View from the Wing, trainee flight attendants...
Everything Flight Attendants Notice When You Board a Plane
Traveling by air is one of the most delicate experiences in the world; therefore, flight attendants work with all their senses in order to detect threats miles away. Because once the plane is in the air, no help is coming from anywhere. Once a passenger boards the plane, the flight stewards welcome you with all smiles, collect your bags, and direct you to your seat.
A Delta flight attendant went viral after a flyer posted a photo of him sitting in the aisle to comfort a nervous passenger
A Delta flight attendant comforted a passenger during a turbulent flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to NYC and an onlooker captured the moment.
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sánchez says Southwest rejected her as a flight attendant because of her weight
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, wasn't hired as a Southwest Airlines flight attendant after failing a mandatory weigh-in in 1989. She was 121 pounds but needed to be 115.
Woman Demands $3,000 In Compensation After Hotel Worker Walked Into Her Room At Midnight
A woman has demanded $3,000 in compensation after a hotel worker entered her room after midnight in order to deliver a platter of fruit. The hotel maintains it did no wrong and has refused not only compensation, but even to formally apologize. Hotel Worker Entered Into Woman’s Room At Midnight…To...
Indian Airline Accidentally Left 55 Passengers Behind After Staff Forget They Were Sitting On Bus
An Indian airline accidentally left 55 passengers behind after staff forgot they were still on one of four buses that were transporting customers to the aircraft. India’s civil aviation regulator has reportedly demanded an explanation from the airline over Monday’s snafu. Go First flight G8-116 was already running...
New Report Says Black Woman Sucked into Plane Engine Was ‘Warned’ Not to Get Close
A plane’s cooldown session ended in death. Courtney Edwards, a 34-year-old ground worker at Alabama’s Montgomery Regional Airport, was sucked into the engine of a plane during her shift on December 31. According to a preliminary report published on Monday by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the...
I’m a flight attendant and there is a drink you should always avoid before you board
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed the drink you should avoid before you board the plane. If you have an early flight, a morning coffee at the airport can be tempting. However Sarah Goodwin, who works for Virgin Australia, said this should be avoided, especially if you are a nervous flyer.
Italian woman tied to her seat mid flight after she ‘punches and spits at Indian airline crew’
An Italian woman was arrested in India’s Maharashtra state after she allegedly spat on a crew member and stripped in an Vistara aircraft after arguing with the staff on board an Abu Dhabi to Mumbai flight.Police in Mumbai said that Paola Perruccio, 45, was booked and presented in court and later released on bail.“The woman has been booked for misbehaving. We served her a notice and produced her before the court, following which she was allowed to go,” deputy commissioner of police Dikshit Gedam (zone VIII) was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.According to a complaint lodged by...
A man became a flight attendant at the age of 63 but he is still much younger than the world's oldest flight attendant
The age limit for becoming a flight attendant may vary from airline to airline. It is often assumed that most airlines require flight attendants to be at least 21 years old while the maximum age limit is set to the late 50s to early 60s.
All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
Flight attendants reveal the free "hidden" amenities that passengers can get in economy class
Flying in economy class is the most affordable option but it can also be a tad bit uncomfortable. Seats are smaller, there is not much leg space, and meal and beverage service are usually limited.
A baggage handler's advice to ensure that your luggage comes out first at the airport
After landing, passengers who checked in their luggage may wait for a certain period of time before their luggage appears and they can pick it up. Luggage wait times can vary between 15 to 45 minutes depending on the airport and airline. It also depends on the number of passengers and the amount of luggage that they have.
TravelPulse
Parents Leave Baby at Airport Check-In Counter To Catch Their Flight
In what may have been an unprecedented turn of events, a couple abandoned their baby at an airport reception desk in Tel Aviv on Tuesday while they ran to catch their plane. The passengers, who were not identified (but were evidently from Belgium), were running so late for their scheduled Ryanair flight from Ben-Gurion International Airport to Brussels that boarding had already closed by the time they arrived at check-in.
Business Insider
China says it's sending its junior air force pilots to keep an eye on increasing activity by US spy planes
Chinese fighter pilots fresh out of training college have been sent on combat-ready patrol missions along the country's southeast coast as the air force confronts a growing number of close-in spying flights by foreign planes, according to state media. Junior pilots have been sent on the patrols in the East...
Air India Suspends Pilot and Four Cabin Crew Over Infamous Business Class Urination Incident That Has Enraged India
Air India’s embattled new chief executive Campbell Wilson said on Saturday that the carrier had suspended one pilot and four members of cabin crew over a now infamous incident in which an inebriated senior Wells Fargo employee urinated on an elderly female passenger sitting in Business Class during a flight between New York JFK and Delhi.
Pilot who permitted his children to enter cockpit, tragically lead to the plane losing control and crashing
On March 23, 1994, a Russian owned airline called Aeroflot had a scheduled flight from Moscow, Russia to the Kai Tak Airport in Hong Kong. The flight was to be completed using one of their newly purchased A310 aircrafts.
BoardingArea
217K+
Followers
32K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 23