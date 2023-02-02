Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Killer Whale and a Secret Grave.Matthew C. WoodruffPalm Coast, FL
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenNew Smyrna Beach, FL
Is it Possible to Commune with your Dead? The Answers May be in Cassadaga.Matthew C. WoodruffCassadaga, FL
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
Related
click orlando
Oh Snap! Orlando art gallery to feature new cultural exhibition
ORLANDO, Fla. – Looking for a Kodak moment? This Orlando art gallery is full of them. Snap! Orlando, a gallery located at 420 E Church Street on the ground floor of Camden Thornton Park Apartments, is set to explore identity and commonality in its latest exhibit, “Cultural Fabric.”
the32789.com
Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Unveils 2023 Poster, Adds New Award
Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Board members and patrons gathered at Winter Park Events Center on the evening of Feb. 2 for the unveiling of the 2023 festival poster. The selected work is by Tallahassee-based painter Debo Groover who used her experiences visiting Winter Park as inspiration for the piece. Groover, who was unable to attend the unveiling, developed a technique of using polymer clay as a painting medium for her whimsical portraits and depictions of animals and nature. The poster features references to former Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Board Member Carolyn Bird, who passed away in 2020. Bird’s Boston terrier is at the center of the composition.
wintergardenmoms.com
A Relaxing Ride On The Winter Park Boat Tour
Nestled along the banks of Lake Osceola adjacent to downtown Winter Park, you’ll find the world famous Winter Park Boat Tour! This one-hour tour of the Winter Park chain of lakes has been operating since 1938, and is a short drive from major attractions in Orlando. My family and I have been twice – once with our kids, and once with grandparents in their 80s, and both the young and young at heart enjoyed the tour!
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort Bans Mardi Gras Bead Tree ‘Tradition’ After Reported Incident
A fan-made Mardi Gras Bead Tree tradition has been banned at Universal Orlando Resort following a reported incident. Fans, and particularly Annual Passholders who visit multiple times during the season and receive a large amount of beads, have been adorning a tree outside the parking garages for years. A specific tree, as pictured above, to the right of the moving walkways when exiting the park has been home to hundreds of bead necklaces thrown by passing guests.
click orlando
Florida firefighter to donate organs in selfless last act after surfing accident, family says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Ethan Wilson — a husband, father and firefighter who was hospitalized last week after being found unresponsive at New Smyrna Beach — will donate his organs in a final act of lifesaving generosity toward others, according to his family. The 33-year-old’s community has...
click orlando
🍃Hidden Gem: Orlando Wetlands Park opens new boardwalk, offers free tram tours
CHRISTMAS, Fla. – Central Florida is home to many beautiful parks, beaches and waterways, but here’s one you may not have heard of: Orlando Wetlands Park. In fact, it’s not even in Orlando, about 25 miles east of Lake Eola in the Christmas area. This hidden gem...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Calendar: Attend the 9th annual Granada Grand Festival of the Arts
When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 and Friday, Feb. 3; 12-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Where: Our Lady of Lourdes Church Pavilion, 1014 N. Halifax Ave., Daytona Beach. Details: Join Our Lady of Lourdes for its annual Italian Festival. Enjoy authentic Italian foods including the church's famous pizza and desserts, drinks, live entertainment and dancing. There will also be bounce houses and games.
flaglerlive.com
Flagler Woman’s Club Hosts Casino Night Fund-Raiser Feb. 25
It’s Casino Night at Flagler Woman’s Club. Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to the organization’s biggest fundraiser ever on Saturday, February 25 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The Casino Night event will be held at the Italian American Social Club, 45 N. Old Kings Road in Palm Coast. Information and tickets can be purchased at The Woman’s Club website: flaglerwomansclub.org.
New signs in Daytona Beach to discourage people from giving money to panhandlers
New signs are set to debut at several Daytona Beach intersections to discourage people from giving money to the homeless.
villages-news.com
The Villages obtains permit for interior demolition of Rialto Theater
The Villages has obtained a permit for interior demolition of the Rialto Theater at Spanish Springs Town Square. The permit was issued this week by the Town of Lady Lake. Genesis Health Clubs, which purchased the MVP Athletic Clubs at Spanish Springs and Brownwood in May, will be moving from La Reina building at Spanish Springs to the shuttered movie theater.
First Coast Foodies gas station edition kicks off with 'pilgrimage' to Buc-ee's!
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — This Friday, First Coast Foodies kicks off a never-before-eaten edition! It turns out people are crazy for gas station and convenience store food... So welcome to the First Coast Foodies gas station edition. "Fresh brisket on the board!" is something you'll most likely hear any...
995qyk.com
Florida Residents Get Hooked Up For Universal Studios
Time to head to one of Florida’s favorite theme parks! Universal Studios in Orlando just dropped an epic ticket deal for Florida residents. From now (Feb 2) until June 29, 2023, Florida residents can save some big bucks when they buy a 2-day park ticket! Universal is offering 2 free days with this specific ticket purchase.
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - Friday 2/3/23 - Sunday 2/5/23
Are you looking for something to do this weekend here in Lake County Florida? Here are a few ideas!. Fresh Friday Karaoke Takeover: come and sing karaoke at the Lake Square Mall (10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg) from 5:30 - 8:00 pm and win prizes for the loudest applause (bring your friends). There will be a cash bar and $150 total in prizes.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, the popular restaurant chain BurgerFi opened its newest Florida restaurant location in Orlando, according to a press release by the company.
click orlando
More than 12 tons of sand added to Flagler County beaches in a week
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – In the first week of the Flagler County’s dune restoration project, 12.3 tons of sand have been added to 1,500 linear feet of area beaches, according to the county. The $3.67 million project seeks to add sand from south MalaCompra Park to south Washington...
WESH
Firefighter dies after being pulled from water in New Smyrna Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 33-year-old New Smyrna Beach man, who became unresponsive in the water while surfing Wednesday, has died. Ethan Wilson was an Ormond Beach firefighter and his firefighting family, along with loved ones and friends were at the hospital in New Smyrna Beach Saturday. Wilson gave...
New Ice Cream Store Coming to Oviedo
“We are planning to open in May,” Ms. Sawukaytis confidently stated.
totallystaugustine.com
2023 Festivals & Events in St. Augustine & St. Johns County
February-May: Cafe Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd, St. Augustine Beach. TICKETS: originalcafe11.com/upcoming-events/. February 23: Marc Douglas Berardo & Abbie Gardner (of Red Molly) February 26: King Buffalo. March 14: Popa Chubby. April 1: Will Evans. May 5: Damon Fowler. I Lived Here, As Well … Together at Ximenez-Fatio House.
click orlando
Members of group founded by slain Orlando promoter come together to help his family
ORLANDO, Fla. – Four days after Dereck Lavon Cummings was shot and killed, his friends from a group he founded in 2021 came together in his honor. “This is a cause for him because if it was anyone of us, he would do the same,” Sisi Hall said.
click orlando
Gray skies, high rain chances return to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – All of Central Florida will see cloudy skies by Sunday afternoon, but the highest chances for washout potential reside closer to the Atlantic coast. Clouds will increase from south to north, so areas north of Orlando have a shot for a few hours of sunshine before thick cloud cover rolls in.
Comments / 0