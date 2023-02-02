ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

click orlando

Oh Snap! Orlando art gallery to feature new cultural exhibition

ORLANDO, Fla. – Looking for a Kodak moment? This Orlando art gallery is full of them. Snap! Orlando, a gallery located at 420 E Church Street on the ground floor of Camden Thornton Park Apartments, is set to explore identity and commonality in its latest exhibit, “Cultural Fabric.”
ORLANDO, FL
the32789.com

Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Unveils 2023 Poster, Adds New Award

Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Board members and patrons gathered at Winter Park Events Center on the evening of Feb. 2 for the unveiling of the 2023 festival poster. The selected work is by Tallahassee-based painter Debo Groover who used her experiences visiting Winter Park as inspiration for the piece. Groover, who was unable to attend the unveiling, developed a technique of using polymer clay as a painting medium for her whimsical portraits and depictions of animals and nature. The poster features references to former Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Board Member Carolyn Bird, who passed away in 2020. Bird’s Boston terrier is at the center of the composition.
WINTER PARK, FL
wintergardenmoms.com

A Relaxing Ride On The Winter Park Boat Tour

Nestled along the banks of Lake Osceola adjacent to downtown Winter Park, you’ll find the world famous Winter Park Boat Tour! This one-hour tour of the Winter Park chain of lakes has been operating since 1938, and is a short drive from major attractions in Orlando. My family and I have been twice – once with our kids, and once with grandparents in their 80s, and both the young and young at heart enjoyed the tour!
WINTER PARK, FL
WDW News Today

Universal Orlando Resort Bans Mardi Gras Bead Tree ‘Tradition’ After Reported Incident

A fan-made Mardi Gras Bead Tree tradition has been banned at Universal Orlando Resort following a reported incident. Fans, and particularly Annual Passholders who visit multiple times during the season and receive a large amount of beads, have been adorning a tree outside the parking garages for years. A specific tree, as pictured above, to the right of the moving walkways when exiting the park has been home to hundreds of bead necklaces thrown by passing guests.
ORLANDO, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Calendar: Attend the 9th annual Granada Grand Festival of the Arts

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 and Friday, Feb. 3; 12-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Where: Our Lady of Lourdes Church Pavilion, 1014 N. Halifax Ave., Daytona Beach. Details: Join Our Lady of Lourdes for its annual Italian Festival. Enjoy authentic Italian foods including the church's famous pizza and desserts, drinks, live entertainment and dancing. There will also be bounce houses and games.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

Flagler Woman’s Club Hosts Casino Night Fund-Raiser Feb. 25

It’s Casino Night at Flagler Woman’s Club. Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to the organization’s biggest fundraiser ever on Saturday, February 25 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The Casino Night event will be held at the Italian American Social Club, 45 N. Old Kings Road in Palm Coast. Information and tickets can be purchased at The Woman’s Club website: flaglerwomansclub.org.
PALM COAST, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages obtains permit for interior demolition of Rialto Theater

The Villages has obtained a permit for interior demolition of the Rialto Theater at Spanish Springs Town Square. The permit was issued this week by the Town of Lady Lake. Genesis Health Clubs, which purchased the MVP Athletic Clubs at Spanish Springs and Brownwood in May, will be moving from La Reina building at Spanish Springs to the shuttered movie theater.
LADY LAKE, FL
995qyk.com

Florida Residents Get Hooked Up For Universal Studios

Time to head to one of Florida’s favorite theme parks! Universal Studios in Orlando just dropped an epic ticket deal for Florida residents. From now (Feb 2) until June 29, 2023, Florida residents can save some big bucks when they buy a 2-day park ticket! Universal is offering 2 free days with this specific ticket purchase.
FLORIDA STATE
totallystaugustine.com

2023 Festivals & Events in St. Augustine & St. Johns County

February-May: Cafe Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd, St. Augustine Beach. TICKETS: originalcafe11.com/upcoming-events/. February 23: Marc Douglas Berardo & Abbie Gardner (of Red Molly) February 26: King Buffalo. March 14: Popa Chubby. April 1: Will Evans. May 5: Damon Fowler. I Lived Here, As Well … Together at Ximenez-Fatio House.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
click orlando

Gray skies, high rain chances return to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – All of Central Florida will see cloudy skies by Sunday afternoon, but the highest chances for washout potential reside closer to the Atlantic coast. Clouds will increase from south to north, so areas north of Orlando have a shot for a few hours of sunshine before thick cloud cover rolls in.
ORLANDO, FL

