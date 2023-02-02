ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boley, OK

Ella Loftis
3d ago

I drive through Boley sometimes just to take pictures of the buildings. I love old buildings if they could talk about what history they could share. I am glad you're trying to fix it up and grow. you deserve it.

oklahomawatch.org

‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation

On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

New Film By Local Director Features Iconic Tulsa Scenery

A new film by a Tulsa writer and director is out now and it features some iconic Tulsa scenery. "Little Dixie" stars Frank Grillo as a former special forces op who has to fight off a drug cartel and prosecutors to save his daughter. It's set in Oklahoma and shot...
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

What the Ale: Yuengling beers are headed to Oklahoma

It has existed for 194 years and will now be available in Oklahoma. Yuengling, the oldest operating brewing company in the United States, will be selling beer in bars and restaurants in Oklahoma starting Saturday, Feb. 4. The brewery, established in 1829 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, is one of the largest...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma

NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma bill would fine, jail drag queens for public performances

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative introduced a bill that would make drag queen performances in public spaces a felony offense. House Bill 2186 (HB 2186), authored by State Rep. Kevin West (R-Cleveland County), could have drag queens facing up to $20,000 in fines and/or up to two years in jail.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Is This How Non-Okies Really See Oklahoma?

The internet is a gold mine. I've said that a million times over the years. YouTube is no different, even though it's harder to find little nuggets like this, it's still possible. I don't even know how or why it popped up in my suggestions, but the longer I watched it, the funnier it became.
OKLAHOMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

10 Beautiful Trees Native to Oklahoma

Most of Oklahoma’s 12 million acres of forests are owned by private individuals, not the federal government or large companies. These forests mostly consist of oak-hickory trees, which are used for commercial wood products in northeastern Oklahoma. In the western and southern areas of the state, rainfall is less, and hickory becomes rarer. The most valuable wood is from the oak-pine forests in the southeastern corner of Oklahoma, which are owned by the forest industry and private landowners. The federal government owns about 300,000 acres.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Recreational marijuana on Oklahoma's March ballot

(KTEN) — Oklahoma's March 7 special election is fast approaching. Topping the ballot will be State Question 820, which would legalize recreational marijuana in the state for adults 21 years and older. A sales tax of 15 percent would be imposed. The Reynolds Library in Durant is hosting a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Larry E Lambert

Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West

One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

The Ten Most Affordable Places to Live in Oklahoma

In times of recession like now, when grocery budgets are stretched to the absolute max and fuel prices make it seem as if you're paying to go to work, small changes add up to larger savings. While it is very challenging to move up the ladder of life during financially...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness announces temporary area closure

TULSA, Okla. — On certain days in February and March, portions of Turkey Mountain will be closed to the public. The River Parks Authority and Oklahoma Forestry Services (OFS) are partnering to address hazardous fuels on around 40 acres of the wilderness area. Beginning in February, OFS will be...
TULSA, OK
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Oklahoma to The Grand Canyon

From lush green forests, cultural attractions, and unreal natural wonders to quirky cities, experience it all in this epic road trip from Oklahoma to The Grand Canyon. If you want an unforgettable escapade from your routine, this trip is perfect for you. The 990-mile road trip from Oklahoma to The...
OKLAHOMA STATE

