Read full article on original website
Ella Loftis
3d ago
I drive through Boley sometimes just to take pictures of the buildings. I love old buildings if they could talk about what history they could share. I am glad you're trying to fix it up and grow. you deserve it.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
State Representative from Tulsa appointed to Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Commission
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall appointed Rep. Lonnie Sims of Tulsa to the Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Commission this week. Sims began his term on the commission Wednesday and is in his third term in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. The commission is working to...
Oklahoma AG preps lawsuit over the lesser prairie chicken
Many who reside in Oklahoma the lesser prairie chicken is symbolic of the Oklahoma prairies.
oklahomawatch.org
‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation
On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
news9.com
New Film By Local Director Features Iconic Tulsa Scenery
A new film by a Tulsa writer and director is out now and it features some iconic Tulsa scenery. "Little Dixie" stars Frank Grillo as a former special forces op who has to fight off a drug cartel and prosecutors to save his daughter. It's set in Oklahoma and shot...
tulsapeople.com
What the Ale: Yuengling beers are headed to Oklahoma
It has existed for 194 years and will now be available in Oklahoma. Yuengling, the oldest operating brewing company in the United States, will be selling beer in bars and restaurants in Oklahoma starting Saturday, Feb. 4. The brewery, established in 1829 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, is one of the largest...
KOCO
Oklahoma meteorologist says Chinese balloon differs from those conducting weather research
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Kansas City Friday. China said the device is a high-altitude balloon used for weather research, but there is skepticism from the Pentagon. The U.S. has been tracking the balloon since it was spotted over Montana about 60,000 feet above the ground.
KOCO
Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma
NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
Texas fugitive accused of murder arrested in South Oklahoma City
Saturday, a fugitive was found in the Oklahoma City metro accused of murder. Oklahoma City Police and the United States Marshals Service arrested the murder suspect from Denton, Texas in South Oklahoma City Saturday morning.
KMBC.com
‘We keep giving people more reasons to leave Kansas’: Kansas officials react to marijuana legalization across the state line
OLATHE, Kan. — While the Missouri side was quite busy on Friday morning as legal marijuana arrived in the Show Me State, officials in Kansas remain disappointed with the lack of action. Kansas is one of just four states in the nation where marijuana is completely illegal. Kansas Gov....
OK senator files bill to fight for veterans’ military benefits
An Oklahoma state senator has filed a measure to ensure that Oklahoma's veterans get their rightful military benefits.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma bill would fine, jail drag queens for public performances
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative introduced a bill that would make drag queen performances in public spaces a felony offense. House Bill 2186 (HB 2186), authored by State Rep. Kevin West (R-Cleveland County), could have drag queens facing up to $20,000 in fines and/or up to two years in jail.
Is This How Non-Okies Really See Oklahoma?
The internet is a gold mine. I've said that a million times over the years. YouTube is no different, even though it's harder to find little nuggets like this, it's still possible. I don't even know how or why it popped up in my suggestions, but the longer I watched it, the funnier it became.
a-z-animals.com
10 Beautiful Trees Native to Oklahoma
Most of Oklahoma’s 12 million acres of forests are owned by private individuals, not the federal government or large companies. These forests mostly consist of oak-hickory trees, which are used for commercial wood products in northeastern Oklahoma. In the western and southern areas of the state, rainfall is less, and hickory becomes rarer. The most valuable wood is from the oak-pine forests in the southeastern corner of Oklahoma, which are owned by the forest industry and private landowners. The federal government owns about 300,000 acres.
KTEN.com
Recreational marijuana on Oklahoma's March ballot
(KTEN) — Oklahoma's March 7 special election is fast approaching. Topping the ballot will be State Question 820, which would legalize recreational marijuana in the state for adults 21 years and older. A sales tax of 15 percent would be imposed. The Reynolds Library in Durant is hosting a...
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West
One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
KRMG
Oklahoma lawmaker files bills banning minors from medical gender transition
An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed the fourth in a series of bills aimed at banning medical gender transition for minors and young adults.
The Ten Most Affordable Places to Live in Oklahoma
In times of recession like now, when grocery budgets are stretched to the absolute max and fuel prices make it seem as if you're paying to go to work, small changes add up to larger savings. While it is very challenging to move up the ladder of life during financially...
KOKI FOX 23
Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness announces temporary area closure
TULSA, Okla. — On certain days in February and March, portions of Turkey Mountain will be closed to the public. The River Parks Authority and Oklahoma Forestry Services (OFS) are partnering to address hazardous fuels on around 40 acres of the wilderness area. Beginning in February, OFS will be...
Texas Murder Suspect Arrested In Oklahoma City
The Oklahoma City Police Department arrested Texas murder suspect Bryan Avila near south Oklahoma City. Avila was arrested near southeast 44th Street and South High Avenue, according to police. The crime took place on Friday and is under investigation by the City of Denton Police Department, officers said.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Oklahoma to The Grand Canyon
From lush green forests, cultural attractions, and unreal natural wonders to quirky cities, experience it all in this epic road trip from Oklahoma to The Grand Canyon. If you want an unforgettable escapade from your routine, this trip is perfect for you. The 990-mile road trip from Oklahoma to The...
Comments / 12