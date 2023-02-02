Read full article on original website
Yellowhammer News
Resicum plans aviation training facility at Selma’s Craig Field
SELMA, Alabama — Governor Kay Ivey announced today that Resicum International LLC, which provides flight training and maintenance support to government, commercial and general aviation customers, plans to open an aviation training academy at Craig Field in Selma that will prepare the next generation of industry professionals from around the world.
selmasun.com
The Selma Boys record 'Selma's Still Here' to honor and support their hometown
When you drive through Selma’s Ward 6 or the Historic District or travel Dallas Avenue, you see the severity of the damage left by the Jan. 12 tornado. But in spite of all of the damage suffered, Selma is still here. Now there is a song commemorating that devastating...
Local organization helping people with clothing giveaway
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida-based Disaster Relief Organization, Save The Closet, will be traveling to Selma, Alabama for a free community comeback clothing giveaway. Save The Closet was founded following Hurricane Michael in 2018. Friday, they have served over 20,000 people in five states at 50 giveaways. Volunteer Disaster Relief Coordinator, Robyn Boudreaux, […]
WSFA
MPS students help create mural encouraging a clean city
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several art students spent their Saturday morning at Jefferson Davis High School creating a mural for the Montgomery Clean City Commission. The mural says, “Keep Montgomery clean and beautiful,” as a way to encourage people to keep trash and debris off the streets and neighborhoods in the Capital City.
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw communities create family friendly facilities
Rural communities boast amenities which attract residents — ready access to nature’s beauty, neighbors who feel like family, small towns where everyone knows everyone. But the tradeoff from urban dwelling to rural life has its drawbacks, often found in the lack of places and spaces to enjoy good, clean family fun.
elmoreautauganews.com
Autauga BOE Responds after news article questions class assignment at Prattville High School
A news article by 1819 News concerning a class assignment from October of last year at Prattville High School generated some interest after it was published Thursday on the news media’s online site and Facebook page. You can read the original article here – https://1819news.com/news/item/prattville-high-school-assignment-questions-students-about-privilege-and-oppression-based-on-sexual-orientation-gender-body-size-religion?fbclid=IwAR09wdU6sld1XS6QM7TW0ZvpW96XyRWQY2biAADSo-lwCfiVb612-__5oPI. We reached out...
Alabama county official questions if a ‘queer transgender man’ has a ‘wee-wee’
An Alabama county commissioner was temporarily booted from a social media site after he made a post questioning whether a “queer transgender man” is straight or has a “wee-wee.”. “So, is a Queer Transgender man straight or what, does it have a wee-wee or not?” Hale County...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
ALSDE: Special education records to be destroyed
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) has scheduled certain special education records to be destroyed March 31, 2023. Records to be destroyed pertain to special education Written State Complaints, mediations and due process hearing requests filed between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2017. If you are the parent of a child (or a student aged 19 or older, or a former student aged 19 or older) involved in a special education Written State Complaint, mediation or due process hearing request, with records maintained at the ALSDE during this timeframe, you may request the Written State Complaint, mediation...
matadornetwork.com
How To Experience The Rich Black History of Montgomery, Alabama
Black Americans have an intricate tapestry in American history that is often whitewashed, erased, or forgotten. We hear about prominent leaders who decided to stand up against racism, segregation, and injustice, but truthfully, there are many unsung heroes who have bravely sacrificed. Montgomery, Alabama, is often referenced as the birthplace of the Civil Rights movement — and rightfully so — but the city’s influence in justice extends beyond movements like the Freedom Rides and Montgomery Boycott. On a recent trip to this city steeped in legacy and activism, I had an intimate lesson in Black history that will leave any novice or veteran learner enriched, enlightened, and empowered.
selmasun.com
John Ray Murphy
John Ray Murphy, age 82, of Selma, passed away January 24. Graveside Service were Wednesday, February 1, at Serenity Memorial Gardens, Selma.
Feb. 4 marks Rosa Parks’ 110th birthday
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Well-known Civil Rights activist Rosa Parks would be 110 years old on Saturday, Feb. 4. Parks was on a bus in Montgomery, Ala. on Dec. 1, 1955, when she refused to give up her seat to a white man. She was arrested, which sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott. That boycott is […]
selmasun.com
Dr. Cecil Williamson Jr.
Dr. Cecil Williamson Jr., age 82 of Lowndes County, passed away January 27. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 4, at 2 p.m. at Valley Creek Presbyterian Church with Rev. George McKee officiating and Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home directing. The service will be live streamed online, via the funeral home's Facebook page at http://watchlawrence.live. Dr. Williamson will be laid to rest at a private service at Valley Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
ABC 33/40 News
FEMA disaster recovery centers in Coosa, Elmore counties to close
Two Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Disaster Recovery Centers in Alabama will close permanently this weekend. The recovery center in Rockford in Coosa County at the Rockford Baptist Church will close Saturday, February 4 at 6:00 p.m. The recovery center in Wetumpka in Elmore County at the Wetumpka Court House...
selmasun.com
Globe Metallurgical plant receives $13.5 million in tax credits to improve infrastructure
The Globe Metallurgical, Inc. plant in Selma has received $13.5 million in tax credits to refurbish its two furnaces and make other improvements. Community Development, LLC (UBCD), a community development partner of United Bank, announced this week that it provided $13.5 million in New Markets Tax Credit allocations toward the silicon metal manufacturing facility in Selma. New Markets Tax Credits is a federal tax credit program enacted by Congress in 2000 to stimulate private investment in low-income urban neighborhoods and rural communities.
Greenetrack casino closes after years of business
EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT) — The owner of Greenetrack casino has decided to close down the business Wednesday but did not provide any other details as to why he made the decision. Eutaw mayor Latasha Johnson says she is disappointed and frustrated about the news. She says the casino provides critical funds to police, the hospital and […]
alabamanews.net
MPD promotes 36 officers in ceremony Friday
There is a new wave of leadership flowing through the Montgomery Police Department. MPD held a ceremony Friday at Montgomery City Hall to showcase the promotion of officers to different ranks within the department. In all, 36 officers were promoted, ranging from corporal to captain. WAKA spoke with some of...
selmasun.com
Salvation Army to assist with tornado damage Feb. 7-9
On Feb. 7-9 the Alabama/Louisiana/Mississippi Division of the Salvation Army will offer a pre-registration event for assistance to homes that were damaged by the Jan. 12 tornado in Selma. To receive assistance the Salvation Army division is requiring the following:. You must be identified on their records as having sustained...
Claudette Colvin Was a Catalyst In the Civil Rights Movement — Where Is She Now?
The Montgomery bus boycott is often synonymous with American activist Rosa Parks. However, civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin preceded her. In March 1955, nine months before Parks refused to give up her seat to a white man, 15-year-old Colvin did the same thing. Now 83 years old, Colvin’s courageous actions...
WSFA
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug use in Alabama
Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station. First Alert: Heavy rain arrives late Thursday into Thursday night. Get ready, Alabama - its about to turn much wetter, then much colder. Josh Johnson updates the forecast...
