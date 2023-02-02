Read full article on original website
Legendary Baseball Hall Of Fame Superstar Tragically DiesOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
NBA Makes Major Announcement After BrawlOnlyHomersOrlando, FL
Nina Clifford (1848 - 1929)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State earns road series split at No. 3 MinnesotaThe LanternMinneapolis, MN
Another massive retail store closing in MinnesotaKristen WaltersShakopee, MN
swnewsmedia.com
Chaska-Chanhassen community uses sports events to support Kelsey Granowski and family
People find connection and support through sports for various reasons. Maybe it's because of a shared interest in a player, coach or team. Maybe it's based on a rivalry like the one between Chaska and Chanhassen, which has now spanned over 10 years. Earlier in January, with the boys and girls basketball teams squaring off at Chaska High School, sports connected the community yet again — only this time it was a somber reminder of how athletics can bring people together.
swnewsmedia.com
Sno-Hawks benefit for Cologne man slated for March 4 at Dahlgren Golf Course
The Chaska Sno-Hawks Snowmobile Club is hosting a March 4 benefit at Dahlgreen Golf Course for Mike Dauwalter, a rural Cologne man who has been suffering from a rare form of cancer. Dauwalter was diagnosed with Adeno Carcinoma ALK+ in 2013 and has not been able to physically work for...
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee Public Schools receives $750,000 grant for diversifying teacher workforce
Shakopee Public Schools has received a $750,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Education as part of a statewide initiative to diversify the state’s teacher workforce. The district applied for MDE’s Grow Your Own Grant program last year, requesting the maximum amount of $750,000. This amount is to be...
One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference
You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
Eden Prairie joins fencing consortium to protect City Center and Fire Station 1 in case of civil unrest
George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May 2020 and the police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center in April 2021 each sparked civil unrest that resulted in deaths and injuries in both cities, as well as significant property damage. Police and city leaders were criticized for how police handled [...]
onekindesign.com
Peek inside this charming and timeless shingle style house in Minnesota
This timeless shingle-style house was designed by Charlie & Co. Design in collaboration with Streeter Custom Builder, located in Edina,. Minnesota. Asymmetrical balance, natural materials, and subtle detailing create a warm and welcoming atmosphere for this newly constructed residence. The exterior of this dwelling offers gorgeous curb appeal. A classic...
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
onekindesign.com
A mountain modern dream house for empty nesters on Lake Minnetonka
This empty nesters dream house designed by Aspect Design Build together with Stone Design Associates overlooks Smithtown Bay, one of the most peaceful bays on Lake Minnetonka in Excelsior, Minnesota. This inspiring custom home boasts mountain modern lakeside architecture with vaulted ceilings and spacious entertaining areas that bring the bay into each room.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Council Approves Site Plan for Gun Range
The Brooklyn Park City Council approved a site plan for a gun range in the northern part of the city in their council meeting this week. Range USA would be located on five acres, just south of Interstate 610 and Highway 169. In addition to the gun range, the facility...
I Can’t Believe I Missed This Minnesota Woman Participating On Wheel Of Fortune Last Night
Dang! I hate being late to the party on things like this! I missed my chance to live vicariously through a fellow Minnesotan who was participating on the popular TV show Wheel of Fortune last night! Kelsey Mead of Mankato didn't win the whole thing, but she made some cash and fulfilled a lifelong dream in the process of playing.
tourcounsel.com
The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes | Shopping mall in Minnesota
The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes is a commercial and residential district located in downtown Maple Grove, Minnesota, United States. Construction of Arbor Lakes began in the late 1990s with a simulacrum of a traditional American Main Street designed in neotraditional style. The second phase (completed in 2003) included the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, Minnesota's first lifestyle center, which includes neotraditional elements. The third phase, The Fountains at Arbor Lakes, is approximately 850,000 square feet (79,000 m2) in size and includes a Main Street-inspired entrance, with two hotels, several restaurants, and a number of junior anchors.
Mall of America launches new membership program
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Mall of America announced the launch of a new "first-of-its-kind" program that rewards guests every time they visit. The membership program, called MOA Insiders, offers guests the opportunity to earn exclusive benefits every time they come to the mall and "shop, play, and dine," according to a press release.
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota hiring OC from MAC team as Gopher analyst, per report
P.J. Fleck has reportedly added an offensive coordinator from the MAC to the Gophers football staff as an analyst. Andy Greder of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that Eric Koehler has been hired by Minnesota as a senior offensive analyst. Koehler arrives from Miami (Ohio) where he had been the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach since 2014.
Brave the Cold: Add This Frozen Waterfall To Your Minnesota Bucket List
Minnehaha Regional Park is one of the oldest and most popular parks in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Close to one million people visit the park each year to see the incredible 53' waterfall, hike, bike and cool off during the summer in the wading pools. The park is gorgeous in the summer and even more stunning during the winter months. Check out all of the images below to see how beautiful it is when it's frozen.
swnewsmedia.com
Best Buy closing Shakopee store
Best Buy will be closing its Shakopee store next month, the company announced earlier this week. “It’s never an easy decision to close a store, and we’re grateful for all of our customers in Shakopee who have shopped there over the years,” a Best Buy spokesperson wrote in a prepared statement to Shakopee Valley News.
swnewsmedia.com
Jordan edges top section foe, moves closer to the No. 1 seed
The Jordan girls basketball team is moving closer to locking up the No. 1 seed in Section 2AAA. The No. 7-ranked Jaguars won 56-52 at Mankato East Jan. 31 behind 25 points from senior Jenna Kluxdal. The Cougars are the defending section champions.
KEYC
City of Mankato warns people to stay off storm water ponds
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato wants residents to stay safe, which includes staying off storm water ponds. Although storm water ponds have aesthetic value, they are ponds with a purpose and are designed to specifically catch contaminants in water runoff from storm drains and remove them before water goes into the river.
kymnradio.net
Arrest made, charges filed in July overdose death; Public Safety Center will require more corrections officers; Northfield Public Library has new satellitie book drops
On Tuesday, Northfield police made an arrest in connection with the overdose death of a young Northfield man, and. yesterday the Rice County Attorney’s office brought murder charges against the suspect. Separate statements made by the Northfield Police Department and the Rice County Attorney’s office said 22-year-old Chalin Riley...
