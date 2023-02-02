Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Dallas Mavericks Make a Bold Move, Acquiring Controversial Star Kyrie IrvingAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Gay Couple Denied Stay in Airbnb Because of SexualityBriana B.Dallas, TX
Kyrie Irving's Trade Request GrantedLarry E LambertDallas, TX
Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 YearsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Allen Business hits: Registration to open for gala
The Allen/Fairview Chamber of Commerce's Annual Volunteer Recognition Gala is scheduled for Friday, March 17, 2023 at the Courtyard by Marriott/Allen Event Center in The Village at Allen. Come in your best boots and bling. Wear denim, diamonds or both. Businesses also have the opportunity to leverage their brand by...
starlocalmedia.com
See how Allen has become a destination for consumers near and far
Since the start of the decade, Allen has continued to emerge as a destination, drawing consumers and businesses near and far while keeping its small-town feel. As businesses began reopening, the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce launched its “Back and Better” campaign to show residents and surrounding communities that Allen was open for business.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco to move forward on Grand Park visioning process
City of Frisco staff is gearing up to work with a consultant that will help guide the city through developing a vision and framework for the buildout of Grand Park. The move comes after the city opened a small morsel of the sprawling Grand Park property in the form of a walking trail in November.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco Public Library postpones opening date for new location
Frisco will have to wait a little longer before visiting its brand new public library location. The Frisco Public Library is in the midst of a move from its previous location at the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center to its new home at 8000 Dallas Parkway.
starlocalmedia.com
Days before city vote, citizens learn more about the proposed Universal park in Frisco at community meet and greet event
John McReynolds brought a measuring stick to the center stage of the Collin College Frisco Campus conference center. “I want you to take the idea of mega parks, of huge entertainment resorts, like Universal Orlando, pull it out of your mind and throw it out,” he said to the crowd.
starlocalmedia.com
City of Allen addresses city's pending shift from growth to maintenance mode
The city of Allen is crossing a threshold from a growing to an established community. As the community ages, the city has reached a point where it needs to revisit its policies, according to City of Allen Community Enhancement Director Lee Battle.
starlocalmedia.com
Portillo's announces Allen location
Portillo’s is slated to open another location in Allen this year. A Chicago Icon, Portillo’s features favorite items including Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs and chocolate shakes.
starlocalmedia.com
See how Mesquite has emerged as an event destination over recent years
Since 2020, Mesquite has evolved into a destination city, providing experiences for everyone. From the Mesquite Arena to its historic downtown, Mesquite has expanded the types of events held throughout the city, engaging more groups from near and far.
starlocalmedia.com
Remembering a legend: Plano athletics community reflects on life, legacy of John Clark
Plano sports one of the most storied programs in all of Texas high school football. And although the team's lineage dates back to the early 1900s, the Wildcats' ascent to state powerhouse in the 1960s and 1970s was synonymous with the arrival of John Clark. Two years as an assistant...
starlocalmedia.com
Hebron clinches No. 1 seed in District 6-6A: Jones' 3-pointer with 1 second left lifts Lady Hawks to 48-45 win
CARROLLTON – Hebron sophomore Sydnee Jones has a knack for making shots in pressure situations. On Nov. 22, Jones sank a mid-range jumper with one second remaining to lift the Lady Hawks to a 57-55 victory over Class 6A’s No. 15 Denton Braswell.
starlocalmedia.com
Little Elm police announce murder charges following death of 19-year-old
The Little Elm Police Department has announced murder charges against two suspects in connection with the death of a 19-year-old resident. According to a series of statements from the police department, officers responded to a shooting call on the 1600 block of Knight Trail at approximately 1 p.m. Feb. 3. Officers cleared the scene at 5:30 p.m.
starlocalmedia.com
Area athletes sign National Letter of Intent on National Signing Day
Although an ice storm prevented Dallas-area high schools from holding in-person ceremonies on Wednesday to celebrate National Signing Day, student-athletes still had to send in the completed National Letter of Intent to their chosen college. Years of early-morning practices, weight room sessions, film study and coaching have prepared high school...
starlocalmedia.com
Comeback Cougars
FRISCO – When The Colony freshman Xavier Green made a four-point play in the first quarter of Friday’s District 9-5A road game against Frisco Lone Star, it provided the Cougars with a big jolt of energy after they trailed 10-1 to commence the ballgame. Now fast-forward to the...
Comments / 0