Frisco, TX

Allen Business hits: Registration to open for gala

The Allen/Fairview Chamber of Commerce's Annual Volunteer Recognition Gala is scheduled for Friday, March 17, 2023 at the Courtyard by Marriott/Allen Event Center in The Village at Allen. Come in your best boots and bling. Wear denim, diamonds or both. Businesses also have the opportunity to leverage their brand by...
See how Allen has become a destination for consumers near and far

Since the start of the decade, Allen has continued to emerge as a destination, drawing consumers and businesses near and far while keeping its small-town feel. As businesses began reopening, the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce launched its “Back and Better” campaign to show residents and surrounding communities that Allen was open for business.
ALLEN, TX
Frisco to move forward on Grand Park visioning process

City of Frisco staff is gearing up to work with a consultant that will help guide the city through developing a vision and framework for the buildout of Grand Park. The move comes after the city opened a small morsel of the sprawling Grand Park property in the form of a walking trail in November.
FRISCO, TX
Frisco Public Library postpones opening date for new location

Frisco will have to wait a little longer before visiting its brand new public library location. The Frisco Public Library is in the midst of a move from its previous location at the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center to its new home at 8000 Dallas Parkway.
FRISCO, TX
Portillo's announces Allen location

Portillo’s is slated to open another location in Allen this year. A Chicago Icon, Portillo’s features favorite items including Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs and chocolate shakes.
ALLEN, TX
Little Elm police announce murder charges following death of 19-year-old

The Little Elm Police Department has announced murder charges against two suspects in connection with the death of a 19-year-old resident. According to a series of statements from the police department, officers responded to a shooting call on the 1600 block of Knight Trail at approximately 1 p.m. Feb. 3. Officers cleared the scene at 5:30 p.m.
LITTLE ELM, TX
Area athletes sign National Letter of Intent on National Signing Day

Although an ice storm prevented Dallas-area high schools from holding in-person ceremonies on Wednesday to celebrate National Signing Day, student-athletes still had to send in the completed National Letter of Intent to their chosen college. Years of early-morning practices, weight room sessions, film study and coaching have prepared high school...
DALLAS, TX
Comeback Cougars

FRISCO – When The Colony freshman Xavier Green made a four-point play in the first quarter of Friday’s District 9-5A road game against Frisco Lone Star, it provided the Cougars with a big jolt of energy after they trailed 10-1 to commence the ballgame. Now fast-forward to the...
FRISCO, TX

