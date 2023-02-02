ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

WDEL 1150AM

Two dead in two crashes three hours apart

A 57-year-old Newark resident was killed in a car-versus-SUV crash outside the Polly Drummond Shopping Center Friday, February 3, 2023. The SUV pulled into the path of a car traveling eastbound on New Linden Hill Road at the Chadd Road intersection at about 6:45 p.m, Delaware State Police said. The...
NEWARK, DE
fox29.com

Police: Man, 21, shot and killed inside Philadelphia grocery store

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young man was shot to death Friday night inside a Philadelphia grocery store. Officers were called to the 4000 block of Market Street around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his face and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Fugitive wanted in Smyrna park shooting arrested by police

SMYRNA, DE – A New Castle man was arrested and charged for a shooting that took place in Smyrna Municipal Park last June. Wyatt Reeves, 18, was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless endangerment, theft of a firearm and multiple other charges. “Smyrna Police detectives, with the assistance of Dover Police and members of the US Marshals First State fugitive task force, arrested a man wanted by both agencies. During the month of December, SPD investigators learned of a shooting incident that occurred in the area of the Smyrna Municipal Park in this The post Fugitive wanted in Smyrna park shooting arrested by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
SMYRNA, DE
firststateupdate.com

Man Shot Dead In Wilmington Late Wednesday

Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 9:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Bowers Street. Police located a 34-year-old male gunshot victim, who succumbed to his injuries at the scene. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Wilmington Police Department equips officers with Narcan

Wilmington Police have started carrying Naloxone, or Narcan, a medication designed to rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Wilmington PD joins numerous other police departments already carrying Narcan — it’s been available to police departments through Delaware’s Office of Emergency Medical Services since 2014. New...
WILMINGTON, DE
fox29.com

Man, 18, shot multiple times during Olney home invasion, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a home invasion that left one person hospitalized after a shooting. According to authorities, an 18-year-old male was shot multiple times in a front bedroom on the second floor of a property on the 100 block of Rosemar Street. Officials say the incident occurred...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Man stabbed to death in Wilmington

A 59-year-old man is dead after being stabbed. Police said the incident happened Tuesday at about 8:30 p.m. in the 2,200-block of North Pine Street. The stab victim was located and transported to the hospital where he later died. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to...
WILMINGTON, DE
NJ.com

2 victims airlifted after shooting in South Jersey

Two men are hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting Wednesday night in Bridgeton. Officers responded to a residence on Bank Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found two Bridgeton men, ages 33 and 39, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Both were airlifted...
BRIDGETON, NJ
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE NIGHTTIME OCCUPIED BURGLARY: ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY

(Wilmington, DE 19808) Officers with the New Castle County Division of Police are sharing surveillance footage related to a nighttime occupied burglary that occurred in the Crossings at Limestone Apartment Complex – Wilmington. On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 2:29 a.m. officers were dispatched to the unit block of Patrician Boulevard in reference to an occupied burglary.
WILMINGTON, DE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Man Pleads Guilty to Starting Fatal Fire in Pemberton, NJ

Authorities in Burlington County say a 23-year-old man from Burlington Township has admitted to starting a fire in an apartment in Pemberton last year that killed a person. Under an agreement, Newlin Evans IV pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in exchange for a 22-year sentence in state prison, of which 85 percent must be served before he becomes eligible for parole.
PEMBERTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Man arrested in connection to West Philadelphia homicide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police arrested a man Monday in connection to a fatal shooting over the weekend in West Philadelphia. Jabbar Shank, 49, faces many charges including voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and simple assault.Police say they went to the 500 block of North Simpson Street on reports of a person with a gun and found a 19-year-old with gunshot wounds to the chest and right leg. The 19-year-old identified as Emilio Alvarado was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.Police say they have a "motive for an argument."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Police ID Pedestrian Victim In Fatal Bucks Accident

New details are emerging in the investigation into a suspicious death on Street Road in Bucks County. Police in Warrington Township were called to the road's westbound lane at the Neshaminy Creek bridge between Valley and Paul Valley Roads to find a man dead at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Daily Voice has reported.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

