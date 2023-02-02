Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn TurkeyTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Biden’s First for 2024 Election (Non-Election Speech): “America is Back!”Matthew C. WoodruffPhiladelphia, PA
New Jersey Man Admits to Paying $20K in Bitcoin for Murder of 14-Year-Old ChildMorristown MinuteHaddonfield, NJ
University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"Amarie M.
Triple shooting in Wilmington, Delaware leaves 1 person dead
A triple shooting on Saturday afternoon in Wilmington, Delaware has left a man dead.
WDEL 1150AM
Two dead in two crashes three hours apart
A 57-year-old Newark resident was killed in a car-versus-SUV crash outside the Polly Drummond Shopping Center Friday, February 3, 2023. The SUV pulled into the path of a car traveling eastbound on New Linden Hill Road at the Chadd Road intersection at about 6:45 p.m, Delaware State Police said. The...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 21, shot and killed inside Philadelphia grocery store
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young man was shot to death Friday night inside a Philadelphia grocery store. Officers were called to the 4000 block of Market Street around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his face and...
Fugitive wanted in Smyrna park shooting arrested by police
SMYRNA, DE – A New Castle man was arrested and charged for a shooting that took place in Smyrna Municipal Park last June. Wyatt Reeves, 18, was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless endangerment, theft of a firearm and multiple other charges. “Smyrna Police detectives, with the assistance of Dover Police and members of the US Marshals First State fugitive task force, arrested a man wanted by both agencies. During the month of December, SPD investigators learned of a shooting incident that occurred in the area of the Smyrna Municipal Park in this The post Fugitive wanted in Smyrna park shooting arrested by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Delaware State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Friday night in the Wilmington area. On February 3, 2023, at approximately 8:54 p.m., a 2016 silver Toyota […] The post Delaware State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Collision appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
firststateupdate.com
Man Shot Dead In Wilmington Late Wednesday
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 9:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Bowers Street. Police located a 34-year-old male gunshot victim, who succumbed to his injuries at the scene. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.
Man and 5-year-old son shot in Northeast Philadelphia
A man and his small child were shot on Saturday night in Northeast Philadelphia.
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington Police Department equips officers with Narcan
Wilmington Police have started carrying Naloxone, or Narcan, a medication designed to rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Wilmington PD joins numerous other police departments already carrying Narcan — it’s been available to police departments through Delaware’s Office of Emergency Medical Services since 2014. New...
fox29.com
Man, 18, shot multiple times during Olney home invasion, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a home invasion that left one person hospitalized after a shooting. According to authorities, an 18-year-old male was shot multiple times in a front bedroom on the second floor of a property on the 100 block of Rosemar Street. Officials say the incident occurred...
fox29.com
Video: Man, 78, knocked unconscious, robbed in Center City, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify suspects accused of attacking a man and robbing him in Center City. The Central Detective Division says the robbery occurred on January 2 at 4:18 p.m. on the 100 block of North Broad Street. According to authorities, a...
WDEL 1150AM
Man stabbed to death in Wilmington
A 59-year-old man is dead after being stabbed. Police said the incident happened Tuesday at about 8:30 p.m. in the 2,200-block of North Pine Street. The stab victim was located and transported to the hospital where he later died. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to...
Woman stabbed to death inside North Philadelphia Rite Aid
A woman was stabbed to death inside a Rite Aid store in North Philadelphia.
1 teen dead, 15-year-old injured in separate Philadelphia shootings
"The fact that this victim was shot multiple times by gunfire, it appears that the 17-year-old was the intended target," Chief Inspector Scott Small said. The teen was shot and killed near his Point Breeze home.
Man arrested for illegally hunting in Conshohocken, Pa.
A man has been arrested for illegally hunting in Conshohocken, Montgomery County.
2 victims airlifted after shooting in South Jersey
Two men are hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting Wednesday night in Bridgeton. Officers responded to a residence on Bank Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found two Bridgeton men, ages 33 and 39, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Both were airlifted...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE NIGHTTIME OCCUPIED BURGLARY: ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY
(Wilmington, DE 19808) Officers with the New Castle County Division of Police are sharing surveillance footage related to a nighttime occupied burglary that occurred in the Crossings at Limestone Apartment Complex – Wilmington. On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 2:29 a.m. officers were dispatched to the unit block of Patrician Boulevard in reference to an occupied burglary.
Man Pleads Guilty to Starting Fatal Fire in Pemberton, NJ
Authorities in Burlington County say a 23-year-old man from Burlington Township has admitted to starting a fire in an apartment in Pemberton last year that killed a person. Under an agreement, Newlin Evans IV pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in exchange for a 22-year sentence in state prison, of which 85 percent must be served before he becomes eligible for parole.
Man arrested in connection to West Philadelphia homicide
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police arrested a man Monday in connection to a fatal shooting over the weekend in West Philadelphia. Jabbar Shank, 49, faces many charges including voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and simple assault.Police say they went to the 500 block of North Simpson Street on reports of a person with a gun and found a 19-year-old with gunshot wounds to the chest and right leg. The 19-year-old identified as Emilio Alvarado was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.Police say they have a "motive for an argument."
fox29.com
Caught on camera: Robbery duo takes ATM before stealing cash, gun from Southwest Philadelphia market
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a robbery duo caught on camera stealing from a market in the Southwest Philadelphia section of the city. According to authorities, the incident occurred on January 18 at a market on the 7000 block of Woodland...
Police ID Pedestrian Victim In Fatal Bucks Accident
New details are emerging in the investigation into a suspicious death on Street Road in Bucks County. Police in Warrington Township were called to the road's westbound lane at the Neshaminy Creek bridge between Valley and Paul Valley Roads to find a man dead at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Daily Voice has reported.
