Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WXII 12
VIDEO: 'Chinese Spy Balloon' spotted over North Carolina, South Carolina before it was shot down
FAIRVIEW, N.C. — The "Chinese spy balloon" was spotted above in the sky in the Carolinas Saturday morning before it was shot down. There were numerous sightings of the balloon including in Western, North Carolina. Evan Fisher captured a video of the balloon in Fairview near Asheville. He said...
WXII 12
North Carolina man wins $1M Powerball, Jackpot grows to $700M
RALEIGH, N.C. — In Wednesday's nationwide Powerball drawing, a North Carolinian's $2 ticket matched all five white balls to win $1 million. The lucky ticket was purchased at the Food Lion on N.C. 50 in Garner in Wake County. Click the video player above to view headlines from WXII...
WXII 12
'It’s going to make a big difference': N.C. non-profit to provide emotional support, resources to help firefighters impacted by cancer
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A North Carolina non-profit will provide more emotional support, peer support and other resources to support firefighters impacted by cancer along with their loved ones. N.C. FIREFIGHTER CANCER ALLIANCE:. The North Carolina Firefighter Cancer Alliance is a non-profit that has been around since 2017. It aims...
WXII 12
Man nearly loses $10K after scammer uses popular money transfer app to target victim
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It's one of the fastest-growing types of scams, and the path to your money is a popular payment app connected to big banks. An investigation from sister station WGAL found a Pennsylvania man targeted who lost $10,000. But what he did next was a smart...
Comments / 0