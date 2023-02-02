ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Universal Orlando unveils ‘epic’ ticket offer that gives guests more for their money

By Kaycee Sloan
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RLxy6_0kaA0Azc00

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Pack your bags and take a trip to Orlando! On Thursday, Universal Orlando Resort launched a new deal on tickets that’ll allow guests to get more for their money.

The new “epic” ticket offer will give guests five days of access to the resort’s theme parks for the price of three days.

Walt Disney World announces 3 new changes coming in 2023 to benefit guests

Starting as low as $234.99 per adult, plus tax, U.S. and Canadian residents will be able to enjoy five days of access to some of the “world’s most thrilling” theme park experiences across Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

The “Get 2 days Free with 3-Day, 2-Park Ticket” offer is valid for any five calendar days during an eight consecutive calendar day period which commences on and includes the date selected.

Additionally, guests can upgrade their tickets for $35 more to include access to Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park.

For more information about the ticket offer and Universal Orlando Resort, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDW News Today

Universal Orlando Resort Bans Mardi Gras Bead Tree ‘Tradition’ After Reported Incident

A fan-made Mardi Gras Bead Tree tradition has been banned at Universal Orlando Resort following a reported incident. Fans, and particularly Annual Passholders who visit multiple times during the season and receive a large amount of beads, have been adorning a tree outside the parking garages for years. A specific tree, as pictured above, to the right of the moving walkways when exiting the park has been home to hundreds of bead necklaces thrown by passing guests.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Go Inside the BEST Theme Park Gift Shop in Orlando!

Mardi Gras Celebrations in Universal Orlando are here and in full swing. There is SO much food to try around the parks during this event, so we’re on a mission to try everything there is, and we’re looking forward to seeing the Mardi Gras parade as well. And of course, we can’t forget about the merchandise — come with us to check out Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras Tribute Store!
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Universal Orlando Resort launches ‘epic’ ticket deal

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has launched a new ticket offer for U.S. and Canada residents to take advantage of. Any guest who purchases a 3-Day, 2-Park ticket will be eligible to get two additional theme park days free. Starting as low as $234.99 per adult, plus tax, this offer allows guests to enjoy five days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme parks.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Union members reject Disney's new contract proposal

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney workers have finished voting on the company's new contract offer. After thousands of union members participated in voting, the contract offer from Disney was rejected. Disney proposed a $1 per hour raise yearly, with an almost 10% increase in pay the first year. In the...
ORLANDO, FL
wintergardenmoms.com

A Relaxing Ride On The Winter Park Boat Tour

Nestled along the banks of Lake Osceola adjacent to downtown Winter Park, you’ll find the world famous Winter Park Boat Tour! This one-hour tour of the Winter Park chain of lakes has been operating since 1938, and is a short drive from major attractions in Orlando. My family and I have been twice – once with our kids, and once with grandparents in their 80s, and both the young and young at heart enjoyed the tour!
WINTER PARK, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Wetlands Park to host free festival with exhibits, guided hikes and tours

ORLANDO, Fla. - Nature lovers, rejoice! Orlando Wetlands Park will be hosting its annual festival this month!. Some of the experiences at this family-friendly event will be exploring environmental exhibits, guided hikes and tours, live animals and presentations, demonstration trucks and equipment, kids’ activities, native plant give-away, door prizes and more!
ORLANDO, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

Cursed Coconut Club Opening Draws Near

The new tradition at Universal Orlando regarding the former Red Coconut club involves creating a themed bar for each new season at Universal Orlando. Universal Orlando announced that a new Cursed Coconut Club would open for Mardi Gras. Recently, some extensive exterior decorations appeared for this Mardi Gras-themed bar. We also gained a few clues about the interior.
ORLANDO, FL
What Now Orlando

RuSteak to Re-Open in Ocoee

On their Facebook, the restaurant has announced “One might say that we are glowing tonight. Glowing with excitement for sure! Stay tuned…. We are getting closer” alongside a picture of the restaurant’s lit-up neon sign.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

The Dragon Vault is set to open in Sanford later this year, offering fantasy and food

Dragons are headed toward a Sanford bank vault, not to pillage and hoard treasure à la Smaug … but to open a restaurant. Swords and sorcery–themed restaurant the Dragon Vault will debut in the Historic Downtown Sanford area later this year, courtesy of the folks at League of Extraordinary Dining (Nautilus Coffee, Argonaut Bar, Batter Bar). Dragon Vault will take over the first floor of the old bank building at 101 E. First St. — built in 1923, no less! — and incorporate the actual bank vault into the restaurant's design. Dragon Vault will...
SANFORD, FL
allears.net

It Just Got EASIER to SKIP the Security Lines at the Orlando Airport

Many guests who fly to or from Disney World may find themselves at Orlando International Airport. But flying out of the Orlando International Airport can mean having to deal with SUPER LONG security lines. The airport has introduced a FREE program that can make your security wait shorter, but it was pretty restricted in terms of its availability. But now we’ve got an important update!
Orlando Date Night Guide

Don’t Miss the AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando 22/23 Season at Dr. Phillips Center

An unforgettable night at the theater is as close as downtown Orlando. You can experience AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Orlando. Talk about an awesome date night! Dr. Phillips Center... The post Don’t Miss the AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando 22/23 Season at Dr. Phillips Center appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Orlando’s Taco and Margarita Festival Is BACK for 2023!

Did someone say, fiesta? That’s right! Get ready to party because an exciting Orlando event is returning for 2023. This festival invites partygoers of all ages to come out and have something to taco-bout! Let’s talk about what you can expect to find during the Orlando Taco & Margarita Festival.
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

WFLA

137K+
Followers
29K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy