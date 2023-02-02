Universal Orlando unveils ‘epic’ ticket offer that gives guests more for their money

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Pack your bags and take a trip to Orlando! On Thursday, Universal Orlando Resort launched a new deal on tickets that’ll allow guests to get more for their money.

The new “epic” ticket offer will give guests five days of access to the resort’s theme parks for the price of three days.

Starting as low as $234.99 per adult, plus tax, U.S. and Canadian residents will be able to enjoy five days of access to some of the “world’s most thrilling” theme park experiences across Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

The “Get 2 days Free with 3-Day, 2-Park Ticket” offer is valid for any five calendar days during an eight consecutive calendar day period which commences on and includes the date selected.

Additionally, guests can upgrade their tickets for $35 more to include access to Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park.

For more information about the ticket offer and Universal Orlando Resort, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com .

