ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Ryan Bader Knows No Two Fights Are Alike Entering Bellator 290

By Justin Barrasso
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ao9Ia_0kaA04mV00

The heavyweight champion expects his rematch against Fedor Emelianenko in Saturday's headliner to be a "very different fight."

Welcome to The Weekly Takedown , Sports Illustrated’s in-depth look at MMA. Every week, this column offers insight and information on the most noteworthy stories in the fight world.

Ryan Bader is one combination away from a second straight win over MMA’s greatest heavyweight.

This Saturday at Bellator 290, which marks the promotion’s debut on CBS, Bader will fight to carve his name into history by becoming the first man to ever defeat Fedor Emelianenko on two separate occasions.

“I couldn’t pass up this opportunity,” says Bader. “I know he’s had his eye on me, and I get that I’m standing in his way. It’s an honor that he asked for me, and I’m a fan of Fedor. As a competitor, I want to be the only one to beat him twice.”

Bader captured the title when he defeated Emelianenko in January 2019, claiming the vacant belt in the finals of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix. His picturesque knockout was the result of intense preparation and pristine execution.

The knockout came only 35 seconds into the opening round at The Forum in Inglewood, California, the same venue where the rematch will be held. The winning combo was a perfectly placed left hook, followed by a walk-off right hand.

“If you cross that imaginary line with Fedor, he’s going to go berserk and hit you from all sorts of angles,” says Bader (30-7, 1 NC). “I was testing that line where he was about to throw, so I feinted, and that looping hook caught him. We weren’t envisioning it happening that quickly, but we were definitely thinking we’d catch him with that at some point in the fight. It just happened to be the first punch that was thrown.”

Once Emelianenko hit the ground and could no longer protect himself, Bader was filled with the sweet satisfaction of victory. For someone who has been discounted so often in his career—the UFC passed on Bader after his eight-year run with the company—it was a moment that rewarded all the times he believed in himself, even when it seemed no one else did.

“It was a surreal moment,” Bader says. “I’m fighting Fedor. It was my second belt in two different weight classes. I knocked him out. That was definitely a great night.

Watch MMA with fuboTV. Start your free trial today.

“But every fight is different. You can’t rely on a past fight. I’ve had a couple rematches in my career, and the second fight is always a different fight. I’m expecting this to be a very different fight.”

Emelianenko (40-6, 1 NC) is clearly no longer the dominant force he once was. At 46, he is far more one-dimensional than before. But he stands tall as one of the greatest fighting machines in the history of the sport, beginning a run in 2000 that stands up against anyone.

“If this really is his last fight, what an honor,” says Bader. “I won’t lose sight of that, and I know what is in front of me.

“I have a lot of respect for Fedor, but I have a job to do. I am going to finish him, retain that heavyweight championship, and move on.”

Defeating Lewis Would Be Spivak’s Most Significant Win

Tai Tuivasa delivered an attention-grabbing performance when he knocked out Derrick Lewis a year ago . That elevated Tuivasa into the upper echelon of UFC heavyweights, a place he still resides. The same will be said for Sergey Spivak if he dominates Lewis on Saturday.

In order to make a statement, Spivak (15-3) needs to maul Lewis (26-10, 1 NC). That is a big ask. Can he absorb Lewis's spectacular knockout power with a takedown assault and then follow it up with vicious ground-and-pound? That would put a lot of respect on Spivak’s name.

This fight is bound to end in a decision, and the stakes are high. Lewis remains relevant, knocking on the door of the top five, with a win. If Spivak loses, then it is a clear indicator that he is not ready for the title picture. Lewis has become the gatekeeper of the heavyweight division, and Spivak is seeking to break past him.

Change is inevitable. Like running water, it is impossible to stop. And it feels like it is coming to the UFC heavyweight division in Spivak.

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Conor McGregor responds to Liam Neeson calling him a “little leprechaun”

Conor McGregor has responded to Liam Neeson calling him a “little leprechaun” and saying that he gives Ireland “a bad name”. Neeson called out McGregor during an interview with Men’s Health, where he was talking about how he “can’t stand” UFC. “That to me is like a bar fight. I know the practitioners are like, ‘No, you’re wrong – the months of training we do…’ Why don’t you just grab a beer bottle and hit the other guy over the head? That’s the next stage of the UFC.”
MMA Fighting

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader 2 full fight video highlights

Watch Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader 2 full fight video highlights from the main card of Bellator 290, courtesy of CBS and other outlets. Bellator 290: Fedor vs. Bader 2 took place Feb. 4 at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Fedor Emelianenko (40-7, 1 NC) took on Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader (31-7, 1 NC) in the main event. The fight aired live on CBS.
INGLEWOOD, CA
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Sergey Spivak stops Derrick Lewis at UFC Vegas 68

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 68 event was headlined by a heavyweight contest featuring Derrick Lewis taking on Sergey Spivak. Lewis (26-11 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back knockout losses to Sergei Pavlovich and Tai Tuivasa in his previous efforts. ‘The Black Beast’ had gone just 2-3 over his past five fight overall, scoring stoppage wins over Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus during that stretch.
MMAWeekly.com

Bellator 290 Ceremonial Weigh-in: Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko

Watch the Bellator 290 Ceremonial Weigh-in featuring main event fighters heavyweight champ Ryan Bader and the legendary Fedor Emelianenko. Bader and Emelianenko rematch at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Saturday with the heavyweight championship on the line. It will also be the final fight of the iconic career of Emelianenko.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Yardbarker

Fabricio Werdum Considers Fedor Emelianenko the GOAT, Expects Fedor Fights Again

Even though he has achieved much in the sport, ex-Ultimate Fighting Championship champ Fabricio Werdum. still holds one former foe in much higher regard than himself. Werdum stands as the only man on the planet to ever submit Fedor Emelianenko in MMA competition, doing so atop a Strikeforce card in 2010 to shock the world. Following the news that Brazilian channel Combate will carry events through Bellator MMA and Professional Fighters League even though its UFC arrangement has ended, Werdum has drawn the assignment as a color commentator for Bellator 290. Speaking to Sherdog on Wednesday about the event, Werdum spoke at length about his former foe, his plans for the future and much more.
MMA Fighting

Bellator 290 and UFC Vegas 68 Gambling Preview: Can Fedor Emelianenko and Derrick Lewis punch their way to upset wins?

It’s a heavyweight doubleheader this weekend with UFC Vegas 68 and Bellator 290 taking place on Saturday in Las Vegas and Inglewood, Calif., respectively. In the UFC, Derrick Lewis faces Sergey Spivac, while over in Bellator, heavyweight champion Ryan Bader puts his title on the line against the great Fedor Emelianenko in the final fight of the legend’s esteemed career. There’s no time to waste so let’s hop to it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Scott Coker: Showtime Boxing option makes Bellator ‘one-stop shop’ for Francis Ngannou

Scott Coker sees Bellator as having a potential trump card in the Francis Ngannou free agency chase. As the president of a promotion that is part of the Showtime Sports family, Coker feels that Bellator is uniquely positioned to make a run at the former UFC heavyweight champion. Ngannou recently parted ways with the UFC after failing to agree on a new contract following a year-long negotiation period, with the company’s refusal to allow him to compete in boxing being one of the major sticking points.
worldboxingnews.net

UFC heavyweight star heading towards a certain boxing knockout

A former UFC heavyweight champion defecting to boxing is on the path to a certain knockout due to the levels involved in both sports. Francis Ngannou, known as “The Predator,” is hoping to cash in on his status in MMA by facing a top superstar in the rival code.
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

126K+
Followers
47K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy