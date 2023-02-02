Mark Stone of the Vegas Golden Knights is out at least a month after undergoing back surgery, the Golden Knight’s official website reports. Stone had already missed the past eight games for the Knights due to the injury. The player and team were likely hoping that rest would allow him to return to the lineup, but that was not the case. This will be the second back surgery that Stone has had in less than a year. The good news, depending on how you look at it, is that this injury is different than the one he suffered last season. This has always been the knock on Stone. He’s a very good player when on the ice, but his best ability is certainly not availability.

1 DAY AGO