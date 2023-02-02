ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Unveils Sweet Helmet For NHL All-Star Game

Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark is having a career year in 2023, and he’s celebrating in style. Ullmark, who is in his eighth NHL season, leads the league in just about every goaltending category. The 29-year-old ranks first in wins (26), goals against average (1.90) and save percentage (.937), being selected to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game as a reward for his tremendous season.
NHL

Ovechkin slides stick at Pastrnak during NHL All-Star Game

Capitals forward attempts new defensive move on Bruins forward. Alex Ovechkin playfully tosses his stick up ice after being thwarted by David Pastrnak before Pastrnak nets a goal. 00:52 •. Alex Ovechkin got saucy with his defense during the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game. The Washington Capitals captain and Metropolitan...
David Pastrnak Explains Decision To Do ‘Happy Gilmore’ At Skills Competition

David Pastrnak put on a show at the NHL All-Star Game Skills Competition when he went full “Happy Gilmore” during his turn in the breakaway challenge. The Boston Bruins forward took the ice in a “Gilmore” Bruins jersey — exactly like the one Adam Sandler donned in the movie — and even had a little help from Linus Ullmark, who was Pastrnak’s caddie.
Sabres' Tage Thompson Suffers Upper-Body Injury

Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres has an upper-body injury, the Sabres official website reports. Thompson came into the game Wednesday versus the Carolina Hurricanes as questionable to play due to a UBI but played anyway. Thompson played just over 11 minutes of game action before being forced to leave the contest. It is unknown if Thompson has suffered a new injury or aggravated the UBI he already had. It is also unknown when Thompson will be able to return to action. What we do know is that the injury to Thompson forced him to miss the All-Star game and the festivities surrounding it this weekend.
Dynamic Red Sox Farmhand Snubbed From ESPN’s Top 100 MLB Prospects List

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel on Wednesday became the latest industry expert to release his list of the top 100 prospects in Major League Baseball ahead of the 2023 season. McDaniel’s rankings differed slightly from those offered by other outlets, though, as he left off a highly touted Boston Red Sox prospect: Ceddanne Rafaela.
LeBron James Addresses Potential Kyrie Irving-To-Lakers Trade

LeBron James on Saturday night didn’t flat-out advocate for the Lakers to trade for Kyrie Irving. But Los Angeles’ franchise cornerstone did make it abundantly clear that the superstar point guard could help the Purple and Gold try to reach their ultimate goal. After the LA’s loss to...
Golden Knights' Mark Stone has Back Surgery, Out Indefinitely

Mark Stone of the Vegas Golden Knights is out at least a month after undergoing back surgery, the Golden Knight’s official website reports. Stone had already missed the past eight games for the Knights due to the injury. The player and team were likely hoping that rest would allow him to return to the lineup, but that was not the case. This will be the second back surgery that Stone has had in less than a year. The good news, depending on how you look at it, is that this injury is different than the one he suffered last season. This has always been the knock on Stone. He’s a very good player when on the ice, but his best ability is certainly not availability.
NBA Rumors: This Team Prepared To Pursue Nets Star Kevin Durant

Did the Nets’ blockbuster trade Sunday tip the hourglass on Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn tenure?. It’s a scenario at least one team reportedly is prepared for. The Nets reportedly traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks four days ahead of the NBA trade deadline, which leaves Durant without a superstar running mate in the Big Apple. Time will tell how Irving’s trade impacts Durant’s commitment to Brooklyn, but considering the superstar forward wanted a change of scenery as recently as last summer, his optimism about the future of the franchise might be back down to a low level.
NBA Odds: Which Teams Have Best Chance At Landing Kyrie Irving?

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is the leading topic of NBA discussions for all the wrong reasons again. Irving fueled more drama by reportedly requesting a trade Friday and wants the Nets to deal him prior to next Thursday’s trade deadline. Irving, who was recently named an All-Star Game...
Capitals Sign Dylan Strome to Contract Extension

The Washington Capitals have signed Dylan Strome to a contract extension, the Capitals’ official website reports. The extension is for five years and $25 million. This is Strome’s first season in Washington, and he’s been productive with 11 goals and 35 points in 52 games. Strome has been especially effective on the power play with three goals and 14 points with the man advantage. Strome could be the heir apparent to Nicklas Backstrom as a top-two center for the Caps.
NBA Rumors: Mavericks Long-Term Plan For Kyrie Irving Situation

Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks opted for a gamble Sunday when the organization acquired talented-yet-controversial guard Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. The eight-time NBA All-Star and three-time All-NBA honoree brings an on-court skillset that will make him and now Mavericks teammate Luka Doncic one of the league’s most feared offensive tandems. However, Irving’s tumultuous past makes him a flight risk at every turn. Add in the fact the 30-year-old Irving is set to hit free agency after the 2022-23 campaign and it makes Dallas’ decision all the more questionable.
NBA Rumors: Mavericks Beat Out This Team In Kyrie Irving Trade

The Dallas Mavericks weren’t the only team interested in Kyrie Irving before ultimately acquiring the talented guard in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon. Dallas beat out the Los Angeles Lakers for Irving, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. After the Mavericks came to a blockbuster agreement with the Nets, Wojnarowski reported that LA had “several conversations” with Brooklyn about a potential deal for Irving.
Reported Kyrie Irving Trade To Mavericks Had Social Media Buzzing

A week off from the NFL meant the NBA and Kyrie Irving took center stage in a big way Sunday. Just a couple days after Irving requested a trade from the Nets, Brooklyn gave in to the demands of the disgruntled star guard by sending him to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and three draft picks.
