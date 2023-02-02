Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Robinhood Board Approves Plan to Buy Back Sam Bankman-Fried's $578 Million Stake
Robinhood's board has approved a plan to purchase Sam Bankman-Fried's shares in the company, which amount to more than a 7% stake. Robinhood said it's working with the Department of Justice on the plan and can't guarantee when or if it will happen. The 55 million shares are at the...
NBC Los Angeles
Affirm Cuts 19% of Workforce; Shares Tank on Earnings Miss
Affirm announced its cutting 19% of its workforce. Shares fell as it reported second quarter earnings that fell below analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines. The layoffs are effective Wednesday, Founder and CEO Max Levchin said. Affirm announced it's cutting 19% of its workforce Wednesday. The news...
NBC Los Angeles
European Stocks Higher After Fed Chair Powell's Comments; FTSE Hits Record High
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were higher Wednesday as investors digested the latest comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 hit a record high shortly after markets opened in Europe, increasing by 0.8% to reach 7,925.02. The index maintained the...
NBC Los Angeles
Watch Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Discuss Inflation, Interest Rates and the Economy
[The stream is slated to start at 12:40 a.m.ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Tuesday afternoon in a question-and-answer session with Carlyle Group Chairman David Rubenstein. The event is being held at the Economic Club in Washington, D.C.
NBC Los Angeles
‘The Worst Is Over': Tech Investors Are Bullish on Investing in China Again
Tech investors are optimistic about China as the country pledges to boost the economy and regulatory headwinds abate. "I do think that they're going to do everything they can to try to spur the economic growth. It would be very surprising if there were other wide ranging regulations that came out to deter that, because it would be sending a very opposite signal," said Chibo Tang of Gobi Partners.
NBC Los Angeles
President Biden Calls on Congress to Crack Down on ‘Junk Fees'
In his State of the Union address, Biden called on Congress to pass the Junk Fees Prevention Act, which will reduce hidden or unexpected charges from banks, hotels, airlines and other service providers. "We're tired of being played for suckers," the president said. In his State of the Union address,...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Uber, Chipotle, Microsoft, Lumen and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. Uber — The ride-hailing app's shares rose more than 7% after it posted fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates. Uber earned 29 cents a share, beating analysts' estimate of an 18 cent loss, Refinitiv data showed. Uber's revenue for the quarter was up 49% year-over-year. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber ended 2022 with its "strongest quarter ever," capping off its "strongest year."
NBC Los Angeles
U.S. Explores Working With India to Increase Economic Competition Against China, Says Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo
WASHINGTON — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Wednesday that the U.S. is considering collaborating with India on certain manufacturing jobs in order to boost competition against China. Raimondo told Jim Cramer on CNBC's "Mad Money" that she will visit India in March with a handful of U.S. CEOs to...
NBC Los Angeles
Fed Chair Powell Says Inflation Is Starting to Ease, But Interest Rates Still Likely to Rise
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that disinflation "has begun" but is going to take time. Markets latched onto Powell's words and briefly turned positive, before flipping back to negative after he cautioned about stronger-than-expected economic data. "If we continue to get, for example, strong labor market reports or...
NBC Los Angeles
Treasury Yields Waver as Investors Assess Monetary Policy Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields wavered Wednesday as investors assessed the monetary policy outlook after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's latest comments. The 10-year Treasury yield was trading at 3.687%, up just 1 basis point. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was flat at 4.469%. Both yields were lower earlier in the day.
NBC Los Angeles
Pressure on China's Factories Grows as U.S. Demand Falls
BEIJING — For some factories in China, it's not full steam ahead after the end of zero-Covid. All the factories that U.S. toy maker Basic Fun works with in China — about 20 of them — told workers not to return immediately after the Lunar New Year holiday, said CEO Jay Foreman.
NBC Los Angeles
European Markets Head for Higher Open as Investors Weigh Up Economic Outlook
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a higher open Thursday as investors weigh up the economic outlook and interest rate trajectory. U.S. stock futures rose slightly Wednesday night as investors took in more big corporate earnings reports while stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded...
