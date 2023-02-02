Read full article on original website
In case you have not heard by now, the Detroit Lions currently have two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. They have the No. 18 overall pick, which they earned for finishing with a 9-8 record in 2022, and they also have the No. 6 overall pick, which they acquire via the Los Angeles Rams as part of the 2021 trade for Matthew Stafford. That No. 6 pick could be a pick that is coveted by teams looking to trade up for a quarterback.
Ever since Brad Holmes took over as general manager of the Detroit Lions, he has made it very clear that he believes in building a core roster through the NFL Draft. Well, Holmes now has two offseasons under his belt, and he has stayed true to building through the draft, as he is yet to make a huge splash in free agency. Could Holmes switch gears in free agency and sign S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson when the free agency period begins?
Following the 2021 season, it was clear that the Detroit Lions needed to add a playmaker to their wide receiver group. Despite an extremely impressive rookie performance by WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, the team was looking for a player who could stretch the field for QB Jared Goff and take their offense to the next level. During the free agency period, the Lions signed a talented, but often injured receiver, DJ Chark, to a one-year, $10 million “prove-it” deal. Although Chark initially struggled with injuries and had a slow start, he eventually became a standout player for the Lions' offense in 2022. Now, the question is, will he be back with the team in 2023?
Longtime Minnesota Vikings icon Adam Thielen could be too rich for the team’s blood in 2023, scheduled to incur a $19+ million cap hit against the books. Amid an offseason of roster change, Thielen may be a cap casualty, tradebait, or candidate for a paycut. K.J. Osborn, the team’s...
Following the 2021 regular season, there was no question about it that the Detroit Lions had a plethora of off-season needs, and they addressed some of those needs via free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft. When it comes to the defensive side of the ball, GM Brad Holmes was able to improve the defensive line by adding the likes of Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston. He also added LB rookies Malcolm Rodriguez and S Kerby Joseph, who made tangible impacts in 2022. As far as the offensive side of the ball goes, WR DJ Chark was signed as a free agent and WR Jameson Williams was selected in the draft. The team was certainly improved in 2022, but the hope is that they can add a few more pieces during the upcoming offseason, and win the NFC North in 2023.
The Minnesota Vikings cut ties with 2022 defensive coordinator Ed Donatell over two weeks ago after the team embarrassingly lost at home to the New York Giants in the first round of the playoffs. New York marched up and down the field on Minnesota’s defense, and Donatell was subsequently not retained for next year.
After starting off the 2022 season with a 1-6 record, there was plenty of talk about the Detroit Lions potentially “earning” the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But rather than throwing in the towel, the team rallied and ended up winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record. Because of that, Detroit just missed the playoffs, and rather than having the No. 1 pick, their selection will come at No. 18. That being said, GM Brad Holmes is not only going to have the No. 18 pick, but he is also going to have a serious chunk of house money to play with when the draft rolls around. Because of that, Holmes may just decide to roll the dice in the opening round.
The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez has become a popular pick for the Detroit Lions at both No. 6 and No. 18 overall.
Latest Detroit Lions podcast focuses on the coaching staff and exploring offseason moves.
The Detroit Lions are coming off an incredibly promising season, finishing with a 9-8 record and just barely missing the playoffs. Everything seemed to go right for the team's offense, and under Dan Campbell's leadership, they came out prepared and ready to power through opposing teams.
When it comes to selecting a running back in the first round of the NFL Draft, I have always been 100% against the Detroit Lions taking that route. After all, it is a passing league, and I have always believed that if you have a solid offensive line, a productive running back could be taking on Day 2 or even Day 3 at a much cheaper rate. That being said, there will be a running back in the 2023 NFL Draft who I believe is going to be a perennial Pro Bowl player, and GM Brad Holmes may just think he is too good to pass up. That player is Bijan Robinson out of Texas.
Thursday's NFL: Bengals' Joe Mixon charged with pointing gun at woman
Cincinnati — Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been charged in a warrant with pointing a gun at a woman and threatening her, according to court documents. Mixon faces a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing, according to the documents, which were filed Thursday in Hamilton County Municipal Court and obtained by The Associated Press. No attorney is listed for him in court records.
Michigan O-linemen Oluwatimi, Hayes put through stress test at Senior Bowl
Mobile, Ala. — For the next two months, the singular goal of Michigan offensive linemen Olusegun Oluwatimi and Ryan Hayes will be to forge a career in professional football. Fortunately for them, they have experience running a professional offense. The Wolverines have lived and died with a pro-style since...
Mark Appel, former 2013 No. 1 overall pick, to speak at Grosse Pointe fundraiser
Mark Appel, now a Phillies pitcher who 10 years ago was the first-overall pick in the MLB Draft, will be the featured speaker at Young Life Grosse Pointe’s annual fund-raiser, 6 p.m., Wednesday at Grosse Pointe Yacht Club. Appel was drafted by the Tigers in 2009, but instead enrolled...
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin builds All-Star season as contract speculation swirls
Detroit — The speculation is endless on social media, from all corners of the globe, from Red Wings fans and NHL rumor spreaders alike. Everyone loves to tweet about Dylan Larkin's contract situation. The fact Larkin hasn't yet signed a contract extension with the Red Wings beyond this season.
Pistons can't contain DeAndre Ayton in 116-100 loss to Suns
Detroit -- Early in the third quarter, Chris Paul threaded a pass between Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren to find DeAndre Ayton for an easy dunk. It was a common theme of defensive miscues as the Pistons suffered a 116-100 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night. The defeat...
