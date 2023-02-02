ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Man charged following alleged incidents at Missoula tattoo shop

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rgVkO_0ka9zuX400

MISSOULA - A man is facing several charges — including sexual assault — following a pair of alleged incidents at a Missoula tattoo shop.

The Missoula County Attorney’s Office has charged Andrew Villa III in connection with several offenses including Sexual Intercourse Without Consent and Sexual Assault.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett says an investigation is continuing into the two cases that happened at a tattoo shop on South Avenue West.

According to a news release. the incidents reportedly occurred on Dec. 1, 2021, and Jan. 31, 2022, and involved two women.

Anyone with information about the reported incidents is asked to contact Missoula Police Detective Connie Brueckner at 406-552-6286 or via email at bruecknerc@ci.missoula.mt.us .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBCMontana

Man charged after 2 rape cases reported at Missoula tattoo parlor

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Attorney's Office charged Andrew Villa III with a number of offenses including sexual intercourse without consent. Missoula police are investigating two cases that reportedly happened on Dec. 1 and Jan. 31 at Art and Soul Tattoo. The cases involved separate female victims. The...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Two Men on Probation Were Arrested for Having Drugs in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 1, 2023, Missoula Probation and Parole Officers were doing a home visit of 63-year-old Tracy Buckingham. Buckingham was staying at a hotel in the 3000 block of Stockyard Road. Buckingham is currently on felony probation and he is being supervised by a probation officer.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Man Arrested for Theft, Meth, and Fentanyl

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 29, 2023, Cody Clark was arrested for his part in stealing a flatbed trailer from a business on Racetrack Lane. A White Dodge Ram 2500 4-door truck with a Job Box and fuel tank in the back was on the flatbed trailer. The truck was valued at $90,000 and the flatbed trailer was valued at $8,000.
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Info sought on vehicle in regard to alleged indecent exposure incident in Ronan

ROANA, Mont. - Law enforcement is seeking information on a vehicle in regard to an investigation of an alleged indecent exposure incident that happened in Ronan Monday, Jan. 30. The Lake County Sheriff's Office asked in a Facebook post anyone with information on the vehicle in the photos provided should...
RONAN, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Man Steals $90,000 Truck and $8,000 Trailer

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 29, 2023, at approximately 11:00 a.m., a complainant reported to law enforcement that a flatbed trailer was stolen from a business on Racetrack Lane. A White Dodge Ram 2500 4-door truck with a Job Box and fuel tank in the back was on the flatbed trailer.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Man Jumps Out of a Moving Car on a Busy Missoula Street

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 28, 2023, at 2:38 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers responded to the intersection of Russell Street and Mount Avenue. Dispatch received seven complaints of a vehicle that traveled northbound on Russell Street. At the intersection with Mount Avenue, the vehicle proceeded through a...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Road closures due to controlled burn in Victor

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Victor Fire Department is conducting a controlled burn of a vacant house on the 100 block of South Tudor Street in Victor Saturday. Fire Chief Mason Kay said the controlled burn was a training exercise for Corvallis, Stevensville, Pinesdale and Victor Fire Departments. Officials said...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

If You Really Want To Be Heard In Missoula, Check Out This Site

The big news in Missoula today was that the city council voted overwhelmingly to narrow Higgins Avenue to three lanes. If this idea comes as a surprise, it shouldn't, because this project has been in the works for over a year. If you don't agree with the decision, I'd make the same recommendation to you as if you didn't know about it in the first place.
MISSOULA, MT
yourbigsky.com

Serial Killers and Ties with Montana

Montana, known for its scenic beauty and friendly communities, has also been home to some notorious serial killers. Here are a few of the most well-known that have some ties with the state:. Wayne Nance, AKA the “Missoula Mauler,” is responsible for six or more murders in Missoula, Montana between...
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Council Votes to Narrow Higgins by One Lane

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At Wednesday’s Missoula City Council Public Works hearing, the vote was 10-2 to move forward with the plan to narrow Higgins Avenue by one lane in order to enhance safety for cars, bicycles, and pedestrians. Starting off the testimony was Jeremy Keene, Director of...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Florence Man Sentenced for Trafficking Six Pounds of Meth

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A Florence man, 48-year-old Jason Charles Allen was sentenced this week in U.S. District Court in Missoula to nine years in prison after admitting to trafficking at least six pounds of methamphetamine, in addition to having seven firearms, and thousands of rounds of ammunition during a search of his home.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

6 people hospitalized after 7-vehicle crash west of Drummond

MISSOULA, Mont. — Traffic is flowing slowly in both directions on Interstate 90 near Drummond as crews work to clear a seven-vehicle crash scene. Six people were hospitalized with serious injuries. Montana Highway Patrol says a westbound commercial vehicle was driving too fast for conditions when it hit a...
DRUMMOND, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 604 Cases, Four New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,658,482 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,963 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 233,741 doses have been administered and 78,468 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Now We Know Why the Reserve Street Bridge Has No Lights

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO's Nick Chrestenson asked an interesting question recently during one of our open phone segments on Talk Back. He wanted to know why there aren’t any lights on the Reserve Street Bridge. He was curious because it is something his grandmother frequently questioned. A...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim

We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

KPAX

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy